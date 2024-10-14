“Jolie Laide” is Set to be the Interior Mood of 2025 — Here’s How to Embrace the Style That Loves All Things Ugly
We never thought we'd be telling people to add more "ugly" into their homes, but could this be the secret to an engaging interior scheme?
It is a little bit eclectic. It is a slight touch of maximalism. It is bold, it is fun, it is: "jolie-laide."
The term "jolie-laide" translates from French to "pretty-ugly" and is the latest interior design trend that urges you to embrace the quirkiest parts of your personality and style, and let them shine in your interiors. Ugly is typically the last adjective we want to use to describe our homes, but the French make it sound so chic, non? Fear not, this translation is not about filling your home with ugly decor; it is about finding the unconventionally beautiful pieces that speak to you, being unintimidated to style them in your home, and introducing intrigue and conversation to your spaces.
We all know the feeling of finding a sofa or painting that is a bit... unusual, but for some reason, we still love it. Well, consider the jolie-laide trend the angel on your shoulder whispering in your ear: "buy it". Here's everything you need to know to get it right.
How does the "jolie-laide" trend work in our homes?
The "ugly" in this trend really just refers to unique decor items that speak to something deep within our soul. We first heard about the style from writer, artist, and thrifting expert Virginia Chamlee, who explained in an Instagram reel that "ugly, in this sense, is used as a term of affection — a painting that is a little jarring, a sculpture that is maybe a little gaudy, a wooden chair that, on its own, might be a little ugly."
Jolie-laide is pushing to bring back maximalism in interior design, but in a surprisingly tasteful and more personalized way. "For so long, design was about symmetry and balance, and I think that tension can be much more compelling," Virginia explains in the video. "Part of that lies in this notion of pairing chic, pristine pieces with something a little ugly."
Styling one unexpected or unusual thing in a space is actually a trend that Livingetc's design editor Aditi Sharma Maheshwari recently predicted would be the trending 'mood' in 2025. "It's about adding that one piece that surprises, shocks, or even disrupts an otherwise coordinated or well-planned space," she explains. "The piece — say an odd lamp, chair, vase, or even an artwork — not only injects drama but also stands in as a collector's item. It doesn't need to be matched to the room's aesthetic. No, it's there to stand out, and look, well, 'odd'."
From bold color drenching to pattern mixing, this is a trend all about embracing individuality. As Virginia explains, "Design that is too perfect or pristine feels unlivable." Even adding just one slightly off-kilter element makes everything feel more fresh and interesting.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Shop Pretty-Ugly Pieces for Your Home
How to Add the Jolie-Laide Look into Your Home
Styling this trend in your home is all about taking bold leaps into whimsical decor while keeping a chic balance. It is a bit like the "wrong shoe theory" for interiors, that explains how sometimes the best accent chairs or coffee tables are the ones that feel more unexpected and less obvious.
Styling vintage pieces is one of the easiest ways to embrace the trend. Virginia says she loves to "look for pieces by "outsider" artists — people creating things like oversized popsicle lamps, colorful folk art paintings, or even artisan-made wooden furniture." The beauty is that vintage pieces and antiques usually have interesting stories tied to them. The goal is to find the conversation pieces that speak to you and before you know it, your home will be shining with jolie-laide flair.
Though, of course, a look like this is highly nuanced, and there are certainly ways to overdo it. The key to avoiding that is adding one or two unexpected pieces, rather than filling your entire room with wacky finds. Virginia warns "It’s called "ugly-chic" for a reason — adding in a dose of irreverence is great, just be sure to pair it with pieces that are more traditionally 'pretty.'" When placed alongside more sleek and sophisticated decor, the 'weird' and wacky stuff gets to shine, too.
Mixing table lamps or adding bright and colorful rugs to a more neutral living room is the perfect way to try out this trend without feeling overwhelmed. Start small and work your way up.
If you want to bring a little quirky fun and inject some serious individuality into your space, then this is the design style for you. As Virginia points out "Life is short, right? Let us have some fun in our homes while we are here." (And make for an epic estate sale when we go.)
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
7 Guest Bedroom Design Mistakes That Will Make Them Wish They'd Booked a Hotel Instead
Designing a guest bedroom isn't the same as designing one for yourself — these are the things people neglect most often (and how to fix them)
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
5 Bathroom Lighting Mistakes to Avoid — Designers Advise How to Dodge The Most Common Problems
Top design experts have shed some light on the common mistakes people make with bathroom lighting, and suggest ways to give them the flick
By Sarah Lyon Published
-
This Traditional Korean Patchwork Technique is the Secret to Bringing Subtle Color Into Your Home
"Pojagi" plays with light just like stained glass, is steeped in history, and I've already scoped out where to buy the best designs online
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
5 Interior Design Trends Experts Are Predicting Will be Out of Style in 2025
Is your house starting to look tired and dated? Designers share the elements that may be causing this, and what to replace them with
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
A "Fainting Sofa" is the Latest Trending Furniture Piece That's Got Us Falling Head Over Heels
'Oh my' — we're all swooning over this Victorian-era seating choice that's making a chic, modern-day comeback. Here's what you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
From Now On, We're Exclusively Stealing Our Kitchen Lighting Inspiration From Fancy Restaurants
Pendant lighting is the chic way to bring the luxurious glamour of a night out into your home — here's how to do it
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
You'll See "Slab Showers" in All My Favorite Bathroom Remodels — Here's Why They're *the* Big Trend
6 reasons why this trend for stone-clad showers just makes so much sense
By Portia Carroll Published
-
"Round Chaise Sofas" Are the Shape of the Season, and the Answer to Your Small Living Room Woes
Sculptural yet still comfortable, spacious without being too bulky — this style of sofa seems to tick all the boxes right now
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Our Interiors Editor is Obsessed With This Textured Trim, but is Fringe Furniture Really Cool Again?
It's got a touch of bohemian spirit, but has been reimagined for stylish modern interiors — welcome back, fringe furniture
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"Bathroom Lounges" are Trending, but are They a Terrible Idea?
It's certainly serving 'Bridgeton' and is a way to prioritize wellness in your bathroom, but we've asked the experts whether it's really worth it
By Olivia Wolfe Published