“Jolie Laide” is Set to be the Interior Mood of 2025 — Here’s How to Embrace the Style That Loves All Things Ugly

It is a little bit eclectic. It is a slight touch of maximalism. It is bold, it is fun, it is: "jolie-laide."

The term "jolie-laide" translates from French to "pretty-ugly" and is the latest interior design trend that urges you to embrace the quirkiest parts of your personality and style, and let them shine in your interiors. Ugly is typically the last adjective we want to use to describe our homes, but the French make it sound so chic, non? Fear not, this translation is not about filling your home with ugly decor; it is about finding the unconventionally beautiful pieces that speak to you, being unintimidated to style them in your home, and introducing intrigue and conversation to your spaces.

We all know the feeling of finding a sofa or painting that is a bit... unusual, but for some reason, we still love it. Well, consider the jolie-laide trend the angel on your shoulder whispering in your ear: "buy it". Here's everything you need to know to get it right.

How does the "jolie-laide" trend work in our homes?

The "ugly" in this trend really just refers to unique decor items that speak to something deep within our soul. We first heard about the style from writer, artist, and thrifting expert Virginia Chamlee, who explained in an Instagram reel that "ugly, in this sense, is used as a term of affection — a painting that is a little jarring, a sculpture that is maybe a little gaudy, a wooden chair that, on its own, might be a little ugly."

Jolie-laide is pushing to bring back maximalism in interior design, but in a surprisingly tasteful and more personalized way. "For so long, design was about symmetry and balance, and I think that tension can be much more compelling," Virginia explains in the video. "Part of that lies in this notion of pairing chic, pristine pieces with something a little ugly."

Styling one unexpected or unusual thing in a space is actually a trend that Livingetc's design editor Aditi Sharma Maheshwari recently predicted would be the trending 'mood' in 2025. "It's about adding that one piece that surprises, shocks, or even disrupts an otherwise coordinated or well-planned space," she explains. "The piece — say an odd lamp, chair, vase, or even an artwork — not only injects drama but also stands in as a collector's item. It doesn't need to be matched to the room's aesthetic. No, it's there to stand out, and look, well, 'odd'."

From bold color drenching to pattern mixing, this is a trend all about embracing individuality. As Virginia explains, "Design that is too perfect or pristine feels unlivable." Even adding just one slightly off-kilter element makes everything feel more fresh and interesting.

How to Add the Jolie-Laide Look into Your Home

Styling this trend in your home is all about taking bold leaps into whimsical decor while keeping a chic balance. It is a bit like the "wrong shoe theory" for interiors, that explains how sometimes the best accent chairs or coffee tables are the ones that feel more unexpected and less obvious.

Styling vintage pieces is one of the easiest ways to embrace the trend. Virginia says she loves to "look for pieces by "outsider" artists — people creating things like oversized popsicle lamps, colorful folk art paintings, or even artisan-made wooden furniture." The beauty is that vintage pieces and antiques usually have interesting stories tied to them. The goal is to find the conversation pieces that speak to you and before you know it, your home will be shining with jolie-laide flair.

Though, of course, a look like this is highly nuanced, and there are certainly ways to overdo it. The key to avoiding that is adding one or two unexpected pieces, rather than filling your entire room with wacky finds. Virginia warns "It’s called "ugly-chic" for a reason — adding in a dose of irreverence is great, just be sure to pair it with pieces that are more traditionally 'pretty.'" When placed alongside more sleek and sophisticated decor, the 'weird' and wacky stuff gets to shine, too.

Mixing table lamps or adding bright and colorful rugs to a more neutral living room is the perfect way to try out this trend without feeling overwhelmed. Start small and work your way up.

If you want to bring a little quirky fun and inject some serious individuality into your space, then this is the design style for you. As Virginia points out "Life is short, right? Let us have some fun in our homes while we are here." (And make for an epic estate sale when we go.)