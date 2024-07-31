This Lighting Trick for Your Living Room is the Secret Designers Use to Elevate Their Decorating Schemes

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

As far as finishing touches go, lighting is undoubtedly the most important; you can change the vibe of a vignette with the flip of a switch. And not only that, but the style of lamp you choose can influence the look and feel of a room just as much as its offered glow. Treat each base as decor, each shade as a work of art, and the amalgamation of lighting styles will elevate the room.

Seeing as plenty of us have disavowed the "big lights" in 2024, the trend is moving towards combining floor and table lamps in interesting, unexpected combinations — two of the easiest lighting options to buy and install, and the most convenient when curating a vibe. But given the height differential, as well as the myriad styles and varieties on the market, how do you even begin to properly mix such similar-but-different pieces?

We asked two designers for their advice.

How to choose mismatched lamps in a living room

Like any interior design project, you want to view this venture as an exercise in balance first and foremost. Yes, you need to illuminate your space (and want to follow the year's lighting trends), but start from a POV of positioning. Where and how should you combine your floor and table lamps? In what areas of the room should you contrast?

"Layering lamps isn't just about slapping some bulbs around willy-nilly," advises interior architect Amanda Foster, CEO at Foster Decor Consulting. "It's about creating a symphony of illumination [that will] make your living room sing."

(Image credit: Cerruti Draime. Design: Hauvette Madani)

Height and Brightness: For starters, "mix heights like you're crafting a skyline," Amanda suggests. Go for "tall floor lamps, sassy table lamps, and everything in between." Think of each light as having a job; this will help you decide what look, size (and wattage!) you should go for. "Reading nook? Task lamp. Cozy corner? Ambient glow. Dramatic flair? Accent lighting, baby!"

And of course, "balance is key," Amanda continues. "Like a tightrope walker in stilettos, your lighting should be daring yet steady. Spread the love (and the lumens) evenly."

Placement: Finding the right spot for your lamps is a bit like "matchmaking for furniture," Amanda quips. Floor lamps are partial to corners, "especially behind sofas or next to armchairs," while table lamps love end tables or consoles. But above all, be sure to place lamps "where they'll illuminate faces, not just spaces," she advises. "No one wants to look like they're in a noir film during game night." A bonus tip: strategically place mirrors to "bounce light and create the illusion of more space. It's like magic, but real."

Lighting Styles: We know we're dealing with floor lamps and table lamps, yes, but be sure to consider different styles of light itself when building your scheme. "My biggest piece of advice is to make sure you have a variety of different types of lighting in your space," suggests Lucy Harrison, senior interior designer at SouthPark Interiors. "For example, task lighting, decorative lighting, and ambient lighting. Ensuring you have a variety of these types of lights can help with where you plan to place them in the room."

The Perfect Pairing: No one wants a lighting scheme that is too matchy-matchy. To really play up your eclectic style, "pair curvy with angular," "tall with squat," and "mix metals, woods, ceramics, and glass." You can even try a tone-on-tone look or color clash with complementary shades. And so long as the end result still evokes your desired vibe, don't be afraid to "play with different bulb types and temperatures."

"Let your lights speak to each other but not compete with one another," Lucy adds. "Look for design elements that share common visual interests."

As for what not to do, well, our experts have some tips there, too. Unless you like this kind of thing, try not to overcrowd. "Don't turn your living room into a lamp store. Less is more." Prioritize variety; "avoid the 'all tall' or 'all small' syndrome" and mix heights. And do the same with your shades and switch up their shapes. Otherwise, it's like "wearing the same outfit to every party — boring!"

Ultimately, living room lighting is an art, not a science; treat it as such. There are some guiding rules to follow, sure, but your taste reigns supreme! "Don’t let your lighting make you feel restricted," Lucy suggests. "If you find a quirky, antique table lamp or a modern, sleek floor lamp, they can both look great in a space together. It’s all about how you choose to stage it."

(Image credit: Erin Little. Design: Yond Interiors)

15 lamps to mix and match in your living room

Zigzag Table Lamp View at West Elm Price: $99

Size: 13.25" diam. x 24" H You've probably seen West Elm's zigzag table lamp out and about; it is a best-seller, after all. Its enduring appeal starts and ends with its wavy stem, which is equal parts simple and whimsical, a minimalist pop of personality that adds a bit of fun without overwhelming. The dark metal base and plain shade match with most anything (great for mixing), and if you really want to lean into it, there is a floor lamp of the same design (though maybe stick that one in another room).

Gigi Polished Stainless Steel Floor Lamp View at CB2 Price: $599

Size: 26.5" dia. x 59"H



We've been loving the cool metallic decor trend since it cropped up at the start of the year, and it's out in full force with this polished stainless steel floor lamp from CB2. Decor and lighting rolled into one shiny package. Something this chromatic is too polished, literally, to pair with a piece of equal sheen, so try grouping it in a fabric-heavy vignette or corner.

Ro Table Lamp View at Unison Home Price: $310

Size: 9" Dia x 15.75" H Founded by two former Marimekko creatives, homewares brand Unison Home should be on every interior design lover's radar. It's products are incredibly simple (the Scandinavian influence is clear) but undeniably chic and often with a twist. This jute-covered table lamp was inspired by 1920s and 30s crafting traditions, though its steel legs feel very much 21st century. Its glow looks warm and soft, and its jute wrap would be a great sidekick to a lamp of another material.

Isla Pewter Triangle Floor Lamp View at Crate and Barrel Price: $399

Size: 20"W x 20"D x 61"H



While, in theory, the Isla looks quite similar to the Gigi, it's entirely different in practice. The sheen here is flatter, more matte, so the lamp itself blends in more smoothly than the Gigi would. Much like its counterpart, however, it would add a cool contrast to a fabric-covered room, or a steampunk-y accent to an otherwise retro space.

Walter Cordless Table Lamp View at Pooky Price: $200 ($150 base / $50 shade)

Size: 7" H x 3.5" W British brand Pooky is an excellent place to start when crafting a personalized lighting scheme. Their lamp bases are sold without shades to encourage mixing and matching; it's the best hack to building a bespoke look for less. This leopard shade combined with the Walter rechargeable base is particularly enticing; Livingetc Style Editor Julia Demer insists animal print is a neutral, so you should feel emboldened to display this torch anywhere. A portable table lamp worthy of a design lover.

Linus Table Lamp View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $499

Size: 14.25"W x 14.25"D x 21"H In the context of this edit, the appeal of the Linus is two-fold: its sculptural base is basically decor itself, and its wood composition adds great textural and material diversity to a room. When you're building a complementary but not "matchy matchy" design scheme, those two qualities that go a long way. Plus, all that is without mentioning that natural wood plays well with others.

Amelia Woven Floor Lamp View at West Elm Price: $399

Size: 26" diam. x 59" H Rather than pairing this woven beauty with a rattan table lamp, try a fabric-covered or even marble counterpart instead. The material contrast will stand out fabulously. Best of all, rattan goes with every color; this is a lamp that will live in your lighting arsenal for years. For ultimate vibe curation, add in some dimmable bulbs (they're compatible!). Then, you can go from "'let's party' to 'Netflix and chill' in a snap," says Amanda.

Shana Table Lamp View at Urban Outfitters Price: $99

Size: 9.5"dia x 17" H



With its resin cutout base, the Shana adds a lovely touch to your sideboard or mantle before enveloping the surrounding vignette in a gorgeous golden glow so characteristic of a woven fabric shade. A minimalist table lamp worth investing in, especially as it can match with basically everything and should never go out of style.

Jaidyn Floor Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $698

Size: 59"H, 17" diameter The Jaidyn is meant to stand out — there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. But that's what makes it great for mixing and matching. Marble could prove a great complement here, or perhaps a more natural color of wood. Unless you love the look of a pattern clash, perhaps keep the shade on the second lamp on the plain side.

Resin Table Lamp View at Target Price: $49.99

Size: 25" H x 16" W x 16" D Just as a comic sometimes needs a straight man, a design vignette sometimes needs a white table lamp. A point of reset, a balancing element, or a way to tie it all together. No matter what floor lamp you're eyeing, this resin table lamp will probably match. It's also well-made, if the 213 5-star reviews are any indication (and they usually are). "The quality is great and the price is even greater," wrote one buyer.

Duzy Handmade Red Plaid Fabric and Brown Ceramic Base Lamp View at Etsy Price: $167.74

Size: 13.3" H x 9.8" diam What do you get when you mix a plaid fabric shade with a green-brown, vintage-esque ceramic base? This gorgeous handmade table lamp from Etsy, which folds a warm, rustic touch into the mix. This would serve as an excellent nightstand lamp, especially if arranged next to contrasting or complementary materials like marble or wood. Add in a gold candelabra for peak B&B vibes.

Faux Marble Stick Floor Lamp View at Target Price: $80

Was: $100

Size: 62" H x 15.5" W x 15.5" D Target is an excellent place to shop for lamps on a budget; quality never suffers and design is paramount. This faux marble lamp screams "luxury," as anything marble often does, while its price tag screams "affordable." The white color is incredibly versatile, and the hard, luxe marble material will elevate the surrounding decor.

Metal Table Lamp View at H&M Price: $89.99

Size: 14.5" diam x 14.5" H We've already covered linen and jute ... but what about metal? This bright pop of color not only plays into the current butter yellow decor trend, but it also acts as an excellent material contrast in rooms that lean a bit too soft or organic. Pair it with a rattan or striped lamp for a great and unexpected combination.

Yoji Floor Lamp View at Urban Outfitters Price: $449

Size: 20" L x 15.5" W x 70.5"H There is no debating that the Yoji is meant to be the star of the show, what with its curved, modern frame and shade-less orb lights. Definitely an art installation that happens to be a lamp, rather than the other way around. Would prove a great statement piece in a mid-century modern living room. Just know you'll need smaller-than-normal lightbulbs,; be sure to consult the reviews for additional guidance on what to buy and how to install it.