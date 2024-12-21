Could "Strategic Neon" Be the New Unexpected Way to Add Color To Your Home in 2025?

When someone says the word 'neon' my mind races to highlighter pens and exercise tights from the 80s. It's bright, bold, and slightly hard to look at for too long — and not something I'd generally consider when styling my home. But when the internet's favorite trend predictor, Taylor Simon (the interior designer behind the now viral 'unexpected red theory') says "strategic neon" is the new way to elevate your space, I can't help by pay attention.

"I think that finding new tones of colors is something we are always seeking," she explains of her rationale behind the latest interior design trend. "The mix of undertones to make a neon color is complex and in the right space and pairing, create an interesting color contrast that is unique and uncommon."

By drawing the eye to an unexpected pop in the space — be that a piece of decor, an artwork, or even something as statement as furniture — the "strategic" placement of a touch of neon (note, not the entire room) can really energize a space, adding luminosity and plenty of character. But, it's certainly not as simple as a touch of red, so to help you get it right, we've broken down everything you need to know about strategically styling neon in your interiors, below.

Why is "strategic neon" trending in interiors?

Basically, if you were a fan of the "unexpected red theory", you will be a fan of "strategic neon", you just need to understand how it works. I got the chance to chat with Taylor Simon, about it, and she explained to me that she first come across the idea while scrolling Pinterest for inspiration.

"I saw the very intentional use of neon in otherwise subdued rooms, and I really liked the pop of something unexpected," she told me. She's also a fan of interior designer Paige Wassel's YouTube videos, and after hearing Paige speak about neon, Taylor knew there was something behind the trend.

This year has seen designers and homeowners embrace new ways of adding personality, fun, and what we've dubbed 'Playfulism' into their homes — and this color trend ties right into that.

"I think people are craving more color in their spaces," says Taylor. "Neutrals and shades of beige (now kindly coined 'sad beige'), were super popular over the last few years, but I think the pendulum is swinging the other way towards colors and prints." So, why not neon?

How to Style the "Strategic Neon" Trend in Your Home

Neon colors are not an easy palette to work with in the home, but Taylor is changing that narrative. You don't have to go big to do it well, in fact, opting instead for a more subtle accent is what makes "strategic neon" strategic.

"It could look like a single painting, a single book, or even a flower arrangement if you're really non-committal," explains Taylor. "I think the key is only having one or two items, because a little goes a long way, and you don't want your home to look like an underground rave."

But in saying that, Taylor adds "I never say never, but this is a particular color I would avoid color drenching, although I'd love to see someone pull it off. I do think a muted lime or pale yellow look great color-drenched." (Note: It's been done, and it does — see the space by Muuto/File Under Pop, shown above.)

Since neon is so artificial, contrasting it with natural materials will help tone down the hues and make them blend more harmoniously into your home. Materials like wood, stone, and more relaxed fabrics like linen will act as a balance for the exaggerated saturations of neon. "The juxtaposition or what I like to call 'conflict' of neon interacting with those items is what makes it so interesting," says Taylor.

Interior designer Lauren Sweet-Schuler, principal of Studio Sweet-Schuler says that "Neon is great in artwork, which is the most accessible way to insert the color. However, we like to use it in very small doses like in books, lighting, and small accessories on a shelf."

What Colors Complement Neon?

As for what color palettes would work well with this trend, Lauren notes "Neon works really well in a monochromatic scheme where the room or elevation is all a harmonious color." You can then add a pop of a neon version of your main color in the room and it creates just the right amount of dimensions and subtle interest. "It feels daring and that is what we love that about neon," adds Lauren.

You can even embrace the playfulness of the trend even further by introducing neon into more maximalist spaces; the bright shades are more versatile than you think. In the kitchen above, a neon yellow range is paired with natural woods and a checkerboard patterned backsplash.

"This kitchen energizes classic elements with contemporary colors for a space that screams fun," explains its designer, DC-based Zoe Feldman, the founder and principal of Zoe Feldman Design. "The neon yellow range and hood pops against the black and white checkerboard tile backsplash and peachy cabinets."

This is a trend that allows you to feel like anything goes, and there is nothing more exciting than curating a home that feels both stylish and a bit daring. Will you be bold enough to try the "strategic neon" interior trend in your home?