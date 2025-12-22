Decorating for the holidays means making your home as cozy, festive, and trimmed as possible. The tree is sitting proudly in the living room, the stockings hung by the mantel, and your throw pillows have been swapped out for festive alternatives. But what about the outside of your home? I must admit I’ve never given much thought to outdoor Christmas decor beyond a wreath on the front door.

Though it might be a touch too late to make any drastic changes (I hope your decorations are all but sorted by now), Richard E. Grant’s giant outdoor baubles might have just inspired my whole scheme for next year. Or, possibly a last-minute addition if you have company coming over or have an extravagant party planned?

Either way, he recently shared a glimpse into his spirited garden, full of oversized ornaments hanging from the trees. And the result? A whimsical yet surprisingly stylish winter wonderland. It’s exaggerated, yet elegant. A Christmas decorating idea that feels right on brand for Richard E. Grant.

A post shared by Richard E. Grant (@richard.e.grant) A photo posted by on

Now, when I think of making your backyard look Christmassy, it typically involves giant inflatable snowmen or blinding lights that your neighbors will quickly grow to hate. But Richard's idea feels way less kitsch.

I think the key to getting this look right is in the kind of baubles you choose. Oversized is definitely the quickest route to the luxurious aesthetic. Oversized Christmas baubles feel larger than life — playful, yet refined. Stick to a monochrome color scheme for added glamour, and I wouldn’t recommend going past two shades with such an extreme size.

You could also opt for varying bauble sizes and adding some sparkly options in or just outdoor Christmas lighting to make it feel more magical. Want to sneak some into your own scheme? Here's the styles I'd shop (or, at least, bag for next year).

Looking to the celebs for more inspiration? Selena Gomez’s Christmas tree is another celebrity decor moment I was dazzled by this year. We’re talking foodie bauble galore and kitschy Christmas heaven!