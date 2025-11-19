I'm Seeing Supersized Baubles in All the Coolest Brands' Christmas Collections This Year — Maybe Bigger *Is* Better
Small, understated ornaments are a thing of the past. This year’s holiday collections are embracing baubles in bold proportions instead
I'm a firm believer that Christmas should be exempt from trends, but some shifts in festive decorating do deserve our attention. While I won't be abandoning my treasured ornaments in favor of some fleeting fad, there is one new style I'm seeing everywhere that I'm willing to embrace — oversized baubles.
This year, the holiday drops from the coolest homeware brands proves that understated Christmas decor ideas are a thing of the past. Instead, it's all about maximalist displays where ordinary ornaments are scaled up. I'm talking big, bold baubles as large as your hand that add depth and dimension to your tree, bringing it to life in ways previously only seen on the Rockefeller ice rink.
Now I know what you're thinking — how could such exaggerated ornaments work on a humble tree in your own home? According to interior designer Helena Clunies-Ross, it's about letting these supersized decorations do all the talking. "This creates a beautifully simple, striking look that lets the tree’s natural beauty shine," she says.
But when working with such supersized ornaments, spacing is all the more important. "Keep the design balanced by spacing decorations evenly, and if you’re mixing in other pieces, place heavier ornaments slightly deeper into the branches for a more elegant effect," Helena adds. "Sticking to one color or style feels more cohesive, too, and warm white lights tucked neatly among the branches will enhance the decorations without competing with them."
Interior designer Rebecca Hughes has also noticed the new Christmas decorating trend towards oversized baubles. "When decorating the tree, I find that a few well-placed decorations can create a big impact, and this is absolutely true when decorating with oversized baubles," she says. "I find that placing larger baubles at the base of the tree and small ones at the top creates a wonderfully cohesive scheme."
If you want to make an even bigger statement, take inspiration from Cox & Cox's display above and swathe your tree in a host of different ornaments, using the larger baubles as high-impact accents all the way up your tree. However you choose to style them, embracing baubles with bold proportions is the chicest way to decorate for Christmas in 2025, and these are the 12 standout pieces to shop right now.
If you want to keep your Christmas tree ideas traditional, you can't misstep with a glossy red bauble — even if it does measure 25cm (yes, you read that correctly!) Hang deep in your tree's branches to add depth, or use along all your lower boughs to create a bubbly effect that enhances your tree's shape. Go big or go home, as they say!
Want to lean towards a maximalist theme while still keeping things refined? This elegant, antique-effect ornament from nkuku is one of the best Christmas tree decorations for the job. Choose from 15, 20, and 25cm sizes or incorporate all three, graduating from larger at the base of the tree to smaller toward the top for a beautifully balanced, tonal effect.
I wouldn't usually gravitate towards dark grays to decorate a Christmas tree, but there's something so alluring about this 'smoke' bauble from The White Company. At 12cm, it commands just enough attention without looking totally out of place on a standard-sized tree. Follow Helena's Christmas tree bauble ratio rules and place it deep within the branches.
While glossy glass ornaments are by far the most popular, I just love the color variations seen in silk baubles. This trio of striped designs, each 15cm in diameter, is perfect for adding quiet character. If you're keeping the palette pared back on your minimalist Christmas tree, they’re an elegant way to introduce texture without disrupting the scheme.
While there's no doubt red and gold radiate a warmth associated with Christmas, I'm partial to an icier silver tone like this one. Made of mercury glass, there's no doubt it's one of the best glass baubles out there this year, and measuring 19cm round, the exaggerated offering promises to be a serious showstopper on your tree.
Although most oversized baubles tend to be spherical in shape, there are a few standout designs guaranteed to spark conversation. Take this pink bulb bauble, for example. At 20cm tall, it playfully experiments with scale, bringing a beautifully elongated, drop-shaped silhouette to your tree. You could even hang it from the mantelpiece to be admired solo.
Most of us have artificial Christmas trees these days, and while increasingly convincing, they lack a certain je ne sais quoi compared to the real deal. Because of their uniformity, faux trees often look a little flat, which is why adding texture with decorations is so important. For example, this gold moment from Pottery Barn (15cm in diameter!) promises to bring your tree to life.
When it comes to decorating a Christmas tree with oversized baubles, placement has to be intentional. Ornaments like this one, etched with a gold laurel design and measuring a whopping 25cm, are going to be the first thing you see. For a well-balanced tree, make sure your larger baubles are all evenly spaced, hung at the right height, and preferably all the same color.
If you're looking to embrace a more unique color theme this year, this trio of big orange baubles has your name on it. Each one is about the size of your hand, with an even larger option available in the same vibrant tone. I can imagine them looking wonderfully playful paired with glitterball decor and tinsel for a slightly kitsch, disco-leaning scheme.
If you think supersized baubles are showy enough without gaudy colors, try this one for something more traditionally elegant. At 15cm, it's not too over-the-top, and there are three other complementary colors in the same collection (all much more subtle than bright orange). With a rustic, mattified finish, your Christmas lighting will bounce off them beautifully.
IKEA is always ahead of the curve with these Christmas collections, and these are the very baubles that first tipped the Livingetc team off to the oversized trend. At 15cm, they’re perfectly proportioned for a smaller or more modest tree, offering impact without overwhelming the branches. With their playful checkered print in coordinating colors, they're a firm favorite.
I have a collection of antique baubles passed down from my mother, and I love the imperfect patina they’ve developed over time. It's something this ornament replicates pretty well, the smoky glass looking as though it were dipped in silver centuries ago. You can choose from two large-scale options here, perfect for pairing together for a dynamic display.
Oversized baubles don't have to feel crass or over-the-top. With thoughtful placement and careful curation, they can bring sculptural interest and unique personality to your festive theme.
Whether you choose to use them as a subtler accent or commit to a full, larger-than-life bauble display, these options on this list let you do so in style. Now all that's left to do is figure out how to store Christmas ornaments on such a grand scale!
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.