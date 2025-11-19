I'm Seeing Supersized Baubles in All the Coolest Brands' Christmas Collections This Year — Maybe Bigger *Is* Better

I'm a firm believer that Christmas should be exempt from trends, but some shifts in festive decorating do deserve our attention. While I won't be abandoning my treasured ornaments in favor of some fleeting fad, there is one new style I'm seeing everywhere that I'm willing to embrace — oversized baubles.

This year, the holiday drops from the coolest homeware brands proves that understated Christmas decor ideas are a thing of the past. Instead, it's all about maximalist displays where ordinary ornaments are scaled up. I'm talking big, bold baubles as large as your hand that add depth and dimension to your tree, bringing it to life in ways previously only seen on the Rockefeller ice rink.

Now I know what you're thinking — how could such exaggerated ornaments work on a humble tree in your own home? According to interior designer Helena Clunies-Ross, it's about letting these supersized decorations do all the talking. "This creates a beautifully simple, striking look that lets the tree’s natural beauty shine," she says.

But when working with such supersized ornaments, spacing is all the more important. "Keep the design balanced by spacing decorations evenly, and if you’re mixing in other pieces, place heavier ornaments slightly deeper into the branches for a more elegant effect," Helena adds. "Sticking to one color or style feels more cohesive, too, and warm white lights tucked neatly among the branches will enhance the decorations without competing with them."

Interior designer Rebecca Hughes has also noticed the new Christmas decorating trend towards oversized baubles. "When decorating the tree, I find that a few well-placed decorations can create a big impact, and this is absolutely true when decorating with oversized baubles," she says. "I find that placing larger baubles at the base of the tree and small ones at the top creates a wonderfully cohesive scheme."

If you want to make an even bigger statement, take inspiration from Cox & Cox's display above and swathe your tree in a host of different ornaments, using the larger baubles as high-impact accents all the way up your tree. However you choose to style them, embracing baubles with bold proportions is the chicest way to decorate for Christmas in 2025, and these are the 12 standout pieces to shop right now.

Oversized baubles don't have to feel crass or over-the-top. With thoughtful placement and careful curation, they can bring sculptural interest and unique personality to your festive theme.

Whether you choose to use them as a subtler accent or commit to a full, larger-than-life bauble display, these options on this list let you do so in style. Now all that's left to do is figure out how to store Christmas ornaments on such a grand scale!