I Asked Interior Designers What They'd Actually Buy for Their Homes for Halloween — These Are the Pieces They Sent Me

With September upon us, the countdown to Halloween is officially on, marking the start of the holiday season.
Whether you enjoy going all out with your Halloween decorating ideas or prefer to do the complete opposite, focusing instead on ramping up the coziness as the nights draw in, rest assured, there are plenty of ways to welcome the Halloween season in your home, stylishly.
How? For that, I asked interior designers for the Halloween decor they'd actually shop (and style) for their own homes. From themed candles to chic tablescape buys, these are the pieces that will stand you in good stead for a timeless aesthetic that nods to the season, without looking gimmicky. Here's what to shop.
"One of my favorites this Halloween season is Diptyque's Tubereuse Rouge Scented Candle," says interior designer Melissa Read, the creative director at Studio Burntwood. "With its striking red vessel, this candle feels perfectly at home with autumn styling. Red instantly brings a sense of warmth, ideal for creating that cozy glow as the evenings draw in. It also has a dramatic edge that works beautifully for Halloween."
"The scent is floral yet rich," she adds. "Light it for a Halloween gathering where you want luxury to be the mood, or enjoy it whilst having a low-key evening at home watching horror movies."
When it comes to chic Halloween decor, Melissa says she picks pieces that feel atmospheric, without being too literal. Take this candlestick holder, for example. "The sculptural shape, inspired by swirling wind, already has a slightly dramatic quality, and when you add candlelight, it takes on a wonderfully moody feel," she explains.
To style on your table, she recommends pairing it with dark tapered candles. "They’d also work brilliantly on a mantelpiece, where their height and form can frame a fireplace and create that flickering, almost gothic glow that feels perfect for October evenings," she adds. "It’s those sorts of details that give a Halloween gathering a sense of sophistication."
"Seasonal touches don’t need to be over the top to make an impact," Melissa adds. "This mug is a perfect example: fun, a little tongue-in-cheek, but still well-made. Perfect for a hot chocolate on a rainy evening, it adds just the right amount of character."
"If you’re planning a Halloween dinner party, you could go for the entire dining set to really get into the spirit," says Melissa. "I’ve always felt that the most successful seasonal pieces are the ones that feel playful, without being overly gimmicky."
If you're looking to make more of a splurge this Halloween season, look no further than this bright green glass serving set — one of interior designer Jenny Luck's favorites. "The sculptural, punchy green recycled handblown glass is bursting with character and quirk with its irregularity and whimsical feel," she explains.
A guaranteed focal point of a Halloween tablescape, this serving set would look wonderful alongside modern silverware and long taper candles to enhance the moody vibe.
Pumpkin decorations make a playful and seasonal addition to the home for Halloween, and this black and white chequered one made from glass offers an on-trend look, whether used for Halloween entryway ideas or living room fall decor.
"It's perfect for stashing away sugary spiders for trick or treaters," adds Jenny. "Clustering a set of three for extra impact would create a real focal point on entering the home."
If you prefer something less playful and more timeless, go for this amber-colored pumpkin jar instead. "They'd look stylish and add interest to any table setting," says Jenny.
Styling options are vast for this versatile piece, but Jenny recommends adding them to a cozy living room. "They are perfectly suited to being scattered around the coffee table, stored with sweet treats to enjoy during after-dinner pursuits," she says.
For kitchen Halloween decor, this canister is guaranteed to set a playful and moody vibe. "This canister set is a real favourite of mine," says Jenny Luck. "The bistro style design will seamlessly blend into most kitchen schemes and add a bit of a twist."
Simply use it to decorate kitchen countertops for the Halloween season — a fun storage idea that will quickly transform your space for the holidays with minimal effort.
Taper candles are an absolute must throughout the holiday season, not least for Halloween. On a dining table setting, they set a cozy atmosphere, and the gold spider detailing on this set makes a subtle and sophisticated nod to spooky season.
"These mystical, tapered dinner candles add a bit of Halloween charm," says Jenny. "The deep wine colored candlestick adds warmth whilst the gold spiders glow once lit."
If your interior design style favors modern rustic decor, this rattan pumpkin makes a stylish choice for the Halloween season. "This decorative pumpkin light makes the perfect addition to a more refined Halloween setting," suggests Jenny. "With its natural faux rattan composition and gentle fairy lights scattered throughout, it creates a soft ambient setting as the nights draw in."
What's more, you could get away with keeping this one in situ beyond Halloween, since it's a more subtle style that feels representative of the fall and winter months more generally.
Don't forget about napkins when it comes to Halloween styling. Adding a tactile element to the table, this set is an incredibly sophisticated choice that doesn't scream Halloween but rather celebrates the season with its rich and moody color palette.
"I love the handcrafted nostalgia of these napkins from customer Catherine Martin," says interior designer Samantha Watkins McRae. "These would instantly elevate a table setting for drinks and become an heirloom piece used for years to come."
Similarly, this dark brown ceramic vase is a versatile and timeless choice, one that can work year-round with some seasonal styling tweaks. "With the right foliage and dressing, this beautiful piece from Louise Roe would not only bring an elegant statement to any Halloween home, but it is a true investment piece with a multitude of uses," says Samantha.
For the Halloween season, go for foliage in moody shades of green, purple, and some pops of burnt orange.
A black and white color scheme is perhaps the ultimate choice for Halloween, and this set of taper candles is perfect for that. "Using existing candle holders or antiques, these Italian ghost candles would bring a fun yet stylish Halloween statement to a table setting," Samantha suggests.
Beyond the dining table, these would also make a stylish addition to an entryway console table to set the holiday mood as guests enter your home, or on a fireplace for cozy Halloween mantel ideas.
Beyond these stylish decor pieces for inside the home, don't forget about Halloween door decor ideas to add a spooky yet chic welcome to your home.
