I Asked Interior Designers What They'd Actually Buy for Their Homes for Halloween — These Are the Pieces They Sent Me

With September upon us, the countdown to Halloween is officially on, marking the start of the holiday season.

Whether you enjoy going all out with your Halloween decorating ideas or prefer to do the complete opposite, focusing instead on ramping up the coziness as the nights draw in, rest assured, there are plenty of ways to welcome the Halloween season in your home, stylishly.

How? For that, I asked interior designers for the Halloween decor they'd actually shop (and style) for their own homes. From themed candles to chic tablescape buys, these are the pieces that will stand you in good stead for a timeless aesthetic that nods to the season, without looking gimmicky. Here's what to shop.

Jenny Luck Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jenny Luck is a London-based interior designer and the founder of Jenny Luck Interiors. While her interior design schemes radiate with color, character, and luxury, they always begin with her clients’ particular lifestyles, tastes, and aspirations. Whether it’s a full renovation of a house or restyling a series of individual rooms, her practice covers all the bases, from initial concept to every last touch that brings her spaces to life.

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Cannister: Halloween Edition £26 at Anthropologie (US) For kitchen Halloween decor, this canister is guaranteed to set a playful and moody vibe. "This canister set is a real favourite of mine," says Jenny Luck. "The bistro style design will seamlessly blend into most kitchen schemes and add a bit of a twist." Simply use it to decorate kitchen countertops for the Halloween season — a fun storage idea that will quickly transform your space for the holidays with minimal effort. Anthropologie Mystic Icon Taper Candles, Set of 2: Spider Edition £34 at Anthropologie (US) Taper candles are an absolute must throughout the holiday season, not least for Halloween. On a dining table setting, they set a cozy atmosphere, and the gold spider detailing on this set makes a subtle and sophisticated nod to spooky season. "These mystical, tapered dinner candles add a bit of Halloween charm," says Jenny. "The deep wine colored candlestick adds warmth whilst the gold spiders glow once lit." Cox & Cox Faux Rattan Light Up Pumpkin £40 at Cox and Cox If your interior design style favors modern rustic decor, this rattan pumpkin makes a stylish choice for the Halloween season. "This decorative pumpkin light makes the perfect addition to a more refined Halloween setting," suggests Jenny. "With its natural faux rattan composition and gentle fairy lights scattered throughout, it creates a soft ambient setting as the nights draw in." What's more, you could get away with keeping this one in situ beyond Halloween, since it's a more subtle style that feels representative of the fall and winter months more generally. Catherine Martin Halloween Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4 £20 at Anthropologie (US) Don't forget about napkins when it comes to Halloween styling. Adding a tactile element to the table, this set is an incredibly sophisticated choice that doesn't scream Halloween but rather celebrates the season with its rich and moody color palette. "I love the handcrafted nostalgia of these napkins from customer Catherine Martin," says interior designer Samantha Watkins McRae. "These would instantly elevate a table setting for drinks and become an heirloom piece used for years to come." Louise Roe Vinci 01 Ceramic Vase £290 at NET-A-PORTER Similarly, this dark brown ceramic vase is a versatile and timeless choice, one that can work year-round with some seasonal styling tweaks. "With the right foliage and dressing, this beautiful piece from Louise Roe would not only bring an elegant statement to any Halloween home, but it is a true investment piece with a multitude of uses," says Samantha. For the Halloween season, go for foliage in moody shades of green, purple, and some pops of burnt orange. Anthropologie Italian Pressed Bead Ghost Icon Tapers, Set of 2 £35 at Anthropologie (US) A black and white color scheme is perhaps the ultimate choice for Halloween, and this set of taper candles is perfect for that. "Using existing candle holders or antiques, these Italian ghost candles would bring a fun yet stylish Halloween statement to a table setting," Samantha suggests. Beyond the dining table, these would also make a stylish addition to an entryway console table to set the holiday mood as guests enter your home, or on a fireplace for cozy Halloween mantel ideas.



Beyond these stylish decor pieces for inside the home, don't forget about Halloween door decor ideas to add a spooky yet chic welcome to your home.