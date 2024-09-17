I Consulted with a Real-Life Witch — Here's Her Guide to the Perfect Halloween Table Setting

'Head Witch In Charge' reads the email signature of Salem-based Erica Feldmann, the owner of witch-themed interior store and lifestyle brand HausWitch. It’s not every day you get to chat with a real-life sorceress — and I can’t say the designer-to-witchcraft crossover was on my radar until just recently. But with Halloween fast approaching, now seems like the perfect time to tackle a pressing issue: spooky table settings.

Halloween tablescapes often get a bad rap for being kitschy, but I think the key to avoiding that is authenticity, and what's more authentic than tips from an actual witch? "Halloween, All Hallow's Eve, Samhain — whatever you want to call it — was originally about honoring our dead ancestors," explains Erica. She leans into the season’s macabre mood with “things that are still beautiful, even when they’re considered ‘old’ or ‘dead.’” For her, chic Halloween decor means vintage or vintage-inspired items: dried flowers, antique books, and tableware with a history — anything that feels like it’s lived a past and storied life.

Many of us instinctively reach for orange and black, and while Erica doesn’t dismiss these classic hues, she says she prefers to elevate them with a generous dose of dark reds and deep purples. “Halloween falls during Scorpio season, which is secretive and sexy, and always makes me think of blood red and dark aubergine,” she adds. But if you simply must hang on to Halloween orange, Erica suggests opting for a more muted, natural shade to keep things chic and sophisticated.

And there's plenty more bewitching secrets where that came from. Ahead of your ghoulish gatherings, we asked Erica to share her tabletop essentials. So here’s how to curate a Halloween tablescape, straight from the sorceress.