I Consulted with a Real-Life Witch — Here's Her Guide to the Perfect Halloween Table Setting
From Scorpio colorways to crystals, here’s how to conjure up the most authentic Halloween tablescape this season, straight from a sorceress
'Head Witch In Charge' reads the email signature of Salem-based Erica Feldmann, the owner of witch-themed interior store and lifestyle brand HausWitch. It’s not every day you get to chat with a real-life sorceress — and I can’t say the designer-to-witchcraft crossover was on my radar until just recently. But with Halloween fast approaching, now seems like the perfect time to tackle a pressing issue: spooky table settings.
Halloween tablescapes often get a bad rap for being kitschy, but I think the key to avoiding that is authenticity, and what's more authentic than tips from an actual witch? "Halloween, All Hallow's Eve, Samhain — whatever you want to call it — was originally about honoring our dead ancestors," explains Erica. She leans into the season’s macabre mood with “things that are still beautiful, even when they’re considered ‘old’ or ‘dead.’” For her, chic Halloween decor means vintage or vintage-inspired items: dried flowers, antique books, and tableware with a history — anything that feels like it’s lived a past and storied life.
Many of us instinctively reach for orange and black, and while Erica doesn’t dismiss these classic hues, she says she prefers to elevate them with a generous dose of dark reds and deep purples. “Halloween falls during Scorpio season, which is secretive and sexy, and always makes me think of blood red and dark aubergine,” she adds. But if you simply must hang on to Halloween orange, Erica suggests opting for a more muted, natural shade to keep things chic and sophisticated.
And there's plenty more bewitching secrets where that came from. Ahead of your ghoulish gatherings, we asked Erica to share her tabletop essentials. So here’s how to curate a Halloween tablescape, straight from the sorceress.
Price: $20
“To me, nothing represents a healthy relationship with death — again, the ultimate reason for the season — more than dried flowers,” says Erica. “They’re beautiful when they’re alive, but preserving bouquets is so easy, and it creates a lovely symbol of ‘life’ after death.” If you’ve only got fresh blooms on hand, she suggests hanging them upside down in a dark spot for a couple of weeks. They’ll age into perfection. For instant gratification, though, I found this bunch of dried foliage in Erica’s preferred Scorpio-inspired color palette.
Price: $55.50, Was: $79.50
Vintage or vintage-inspired is the way to go for a witchy tablescape. This dark dinnerware set falls into the latter category, but with its scalloped edges and sturdy ceramic stoneware, no one would know otherwise. It’s elegant with just the right touch of spookiness. Even on a simple white tablecloth with basic utensils, it's right on theme. To get creative, layer it with plates you already own — ideally in deep reds, purples, oranges, or even ivory tones.
Price: $38
“This might be obvious, but using a variety of shapes and sizes adds dimension to your tablescape,” says Erica. And the more, the better. “Mix tall tapers with votives or tealights in glass holders,” she adds. These wine-hued taper candles, meant to resemble ancient oak sticks, feel like something a witch would have on hand. Plus, they’re unscented — as Erica adds: “Avoid scented candles on the table, as they can interfere with the taste of your food.”
Price: $39
For an extra touch of authenticity, Erica insists tarot cards are a must. “The iconic artwork of Pamela Coleman Smith on a traditional deck is so mysterious and beautiful — it lends an understated occult vibe.” Any deck will do, but she suggests picking out the spookiest cards — or better yet, selecting one that resonates with each guest — and using them as place cards. I went with the Christina Ricci x West Elm Halloween collaboration, which reimagines the scream queen’s iconic characters in tarot form.
Price: $53
While most people might reach for witch-hat or spider motif napkins, we know better. Enter these vintage napkins from Chairish, a well-loved set of eight. Paired with florals and pastels, they have a shabby-chic brunch vibe, but styled with black and other moody decor, they'll look like something straight out of a gothic mansion’s linen closet (in a good way). Creepy and classy in equal measure.
Price: $720
“Crystals bring natural beauty to any tablescape or shelfie,” Erica shares. “You don’t need a million — just a few sparklers will add healing energy and the kind of beauty only nature creates!” Some of her go-to stones include carnelian, for a Halloween-ready pop of red-orange, and selenite, lately seen in lamps, fireplaces, or styled atop books. But I opted for her more gothic favorite: black tourmaline. Not only does it fit the theme, but it also brings a “grounding and protective energy” — something we could all use when hosting a dinner party, Halloween or otherwise!
Price: $23.99
This vintage-inspired candelabra is eerie without being too on the nose. With its fanciful tulip pattern and aged bronze finish, it feels like it once belonged to an old-world count. It pairs perfectly with taper candles — preferably those deep wine-hued ones from earlier — instantly de-modernizing the table setting, which is exactly the vibe you want (futuristic witchcraft just doesn’t have the same charm). Consider buying a few to line a longer table — the more drama, the better.
Price: $575
Cats and witches, obviously a perfect pairing. So when I came across this handcrafted ceramic teapot from Paris, shaped exactly like our favorite feline friend, I knew it had to be included. But when I saw that the water pours from its paw? It became a must. It also nails that antique feel we’re going for, without being too obvious in black. The soft tone brings a sense of balance and harmony to the table, and it’s quite the conversation starter. Personally, I’d name her Sabrina.
Price: $28
Now, this is one of those not-so-necessary but totally necessary Halloween tabletop pieces. You can’t eat off of it, nor does it provide light, but in terms of transporting us into a more mystical, antique world, it’s an essential. Pair it with dried flowers and moss for that witch-in-the-woods vibe, and play with different heights — perhaps elevate it on a vintage book for added dimension. Intermingling with lit candles and vases of dark, moody blooms, it will glisten beautifully in the candlelight.
Price: $108 (set of 2), Was: $143
A lot of Halloween decor leans into bright red — just a tad too abrasive for my taste. Real, spookier blood is darker… and chicer. So I opted for oxblood, the perfect counterbalance to the blacks and deep purples throughout this edit. I adore the vintage silhouette of these colorful wine glasses, which fit seamlessly into our witchy aesthetic but are elegant enough to use long after the spooky season ends. Plus, as they’re crafted from Swiss borosilicate glass — some of the most resilient glass in the world — I’d wager they’ll outlast many ghoulish gatherings to come.
Price: $15
"Who can resist those adorable tiny white pumpkins and colorful gourds at the farmer’s market or grocery store? Not me!” quips Erica. That makes two of us! She believes that real pumpkins (or ones that look convincing) offer “a nod to jack-o’-lanterns without being cliché.” I found a luxurious velvet version, crafted by the witch herself. At just 5 inches wide and 6 inches tall, they’re ideal for scattering along a table, mixed with candles and glassware. Grab a few in different colors to create your own creepy cornucopia.
Price: $19
“I love to create fragrant little bouquets with the herbs in my garden,” says Erica. “A sprig or two of rosemary, known for its protective energy (think psychic barbed wire!), or thyme, which invites playful faerie energy — perfect for parties — tucked in with a cloth napkin gives guests a delightful whiff of autumnal aromatherapy.” These aged, mystical sprigs I found on Etsy add an organic, enchanted touch and double as unique party favors your guests can take home.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
