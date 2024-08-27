Scream Queen Christina Ricci Has Teamed Up with West Elm for a Hauntingly Chic Halloween Collection

Boo! Halloween is creeping up, and who better to get us in the spooky spirit than our favorite scream queen, Christina Ricci? The OG Wednesday Addams herself has teamed up with West Elm for a Halloween collection that’s making the scary season more stylish than ever.

Ths Christina Ricci x West Elm collaboration doesn't hinge on the usual Halloween decor clichés of plastic pumpkins or gangling spiders; instead, it offers definitively chic edge with decor that skews less creepy and more supernatural, such as black tourmaline smudge sticks and black marble trays — pieces you definitely won’t be tossing out come November 1st.

And the best part? You don’t have to. Goth-y, Halloween vibes are more relevant than ever (black lipstick, anyone?). So whether these pieces are in your home for a short time or a long time, this is your sign to lean into your spooky side — and who better than Christina Ricci, star of Yellowjackets, Casper, and Sleepy Hollow, to guide us?

(Image credit: West Elm)

The Christina Ricci + West Elm collection may be small, but it’s packed with intention (the star has even curated her own tarot deck inspired by her iconic macabre characters!). To make sure your home is fully prepped for the season, I’ve added a few more chic Halloween decor finds to help you channel your inner ghoul — stylishly, of course.

Christina Ricci + West Elm

Christina Ricci Single Wick Marble Filled Candle View at West Elm Price: $39 This pared-back black marble piece is peak Halloween sophistication — mysterious, spooky, and timeless. It’s a chic tabletop accent that works year-round but truly shines when paired with gem tones, deep blacks, and daring blood reds for that perfect witchy vibe. Christina Ricci Marble Tray View at West Elm Price: $99 The subtle striations in this marble tray resemble clouds of fog drifting through the night. Its sides are edged in a muted gold, adding a touch of luxury without being overly cheerful (because it is Halloween, after all). Use it to display your Halloween faves — a creepy candelabra, a trio of vases, spooky treats, or even rolled-up hand towels for a spirited bathroom touch. Christina Ricci's Cat Full of Spiders Tarot Deck & Guidebook View at West Elm Price: $39 This tarot deck is a must-have for any Halloween enthusiast or die-hard Christina Ricci fan. It puts a twist on traditional tarot themes, featuring Christina’s most iconic, spine-chilling characters. It’s as fun to use as it is to display — whether you’re reading your fortune or just adding a mystical touch to your decor. New to tarot? No worries — it comes with a handy guidebook. Christina Ricci Black Tourmaline Smudge Stick View at West Elm Price: $29 Banish negative energy in the chicest way possible with this smudge stick, complete with sage and black tourmaline. It’s so beautifully on theme that you might want to leave it out as decor — perfect in a ceramic or marble tray on a side table, countertop, or credenza. With its authentic appearance, your guests might even wonder if you’re secretly a witch! Christina Ricci Triple Wick Marble Filled Candle View at West Elm Price: $79 This oversized candle triples the macabre mood, making it a standout piece for coffee tables or stacked on top of your favorite coffee table books. For a monochromatic look, pair it with the marble tray — and don’t forget the tarot deck for extra witchy points! Christina Ricci Marble Smudge Bowl View at West Elm Price: $49 If you’re lacking a vessel for your sage bundles or smudge sticks, this spooky season-ready smudge bowl is a must. Crafted from the same dark, luxe marble as the other pieces in the collection, its modern silhouette adds a statement touch to tables and bookshelves. And for added versatility, it can also double as a chic candy bowl.

(Image credit: West Elm)

More Halloween Decor

Faux Spooky Branch View at West Elm Price: $79 In spring, you might have cherry blossoms, and during Christmas, red berries or pine branches. But Halloween? It’s usually left out of the festive foliage game — until now! Swap out your usual vase fillers for something a bit edgier: a set of spooky black branches that adds a touch of eerie zen to your decor. It’s an easy way to keep things stylishly spooky this season. Dapper Vulture Halloween Salad Plates View at West Elm Price: $13 Let’s talk about this spooky salad plate, priced at the equally eerie amount of $13. Coincidence? I think not. There are several “dapper” Halloween animal motifs to choose from, but I'm partial to the vulture. It has a Renaissance, painterly vibe that elevates it from mere holiday novelty to a stylish statement piece. The mix of blue, black, and red hues brings a rich, delightfully spooky touch to your tablescape, making even your simplest white plate sets look hauntedly elegant. Halloween Shaped Eye Doormat View at West Elm Price: $29 I’m not just saying this — I genuinely love this doormat so much, I’d use it all year round. With its art deco vibes and almost Gucci-like eye motif in black and gold, it’s perfectly on-trend without being too on-the-nose. And at just under $30, it’s a steal! Pair it with lanterns or candle votives on either side of the door for a hauntingly chic welcome. Estelle Colored Glass Regal Flute Glasses, Set of 6 View at West Elm Price: $225 Estelle’s colorful wine glasses are versatile enough to fit every season, offered in almost every hue and shape you can imagine (hello, pastel coupes for Easter!). For Halloween, shades like black, amethyst, and amber smoke are all fabulously spooky choices. I’ve gone with red — paired with red wine and dark tray table decor, it’s chic and eerie all at once. Perfect for revamping (see what I did there?) your barware for the occasion. Decorative Spooky Paper Pumpkins View at West Elm From: $12, Was: $15 These harlequin diamond patterned paper pumpkins are a must! A major step up from the cheap-looking jack-o'-lanterns we’ve all seen. Perfect for adding a hint of festivity to bookshelves, tables, and mantels, they truly shine when displayed as a set of various sizes to liven up a dull corner. I opted for the white, but the black and red are just as fabulous. For the ultimate Halloween lover, consider mixing all three hues together and scattering them up and down your steps — a surefire sign that your house is the one with the “good” candy. Ceramic Eye Decorative Box View at West Elm Price: $39 This eye motif box is another piece I’d consider using year-round. High-end decor brands often include similar styles in their perennial offerings! To amp up the fright factor, pair it with black taper candles, pumpkins, lace tablecloths, and your other favorite spooky decor. For a luxe touch, consider adding some black crystal accents.