6 chic, dark-hued Halloween buys that look so good you won't need to take them down on November 1st
If you want to celebrate Halloween in a more subtle and stylish fashion, try these chic buys that can be displayed year-round
If you’re anything like me you love a good traditional holiday but, equally, you want to keep some decorum about the way you choose to style your space for the occasion. Halloween is one of those times of the year when all the seasonal decorations come out: carved pumpkins, bats, witch hats, and all the other generic items that, if that’s your thing, tick all the right boxes.
However, not all of us are the biggest fans of these more gaudy displays. If you'd like to make use of some more stylish Halloween decor, you’ll be looking for accessories that align with the spooky aesthetic but are also chic enough to keep on display no matter the time of year.
Despite all the high street shop windows and homeware landing pages telling us otherwise, you can totally dodge the carved pumpkins and the witches' hats this Halloween. Trust me, I’ve been doing it for years, and these are the top buys I’ll be going for this time round.
Price: $164
This candle holder is beautifully minimalist and has a fluid shape that will look good in your home at any time of year. Paired with black taper candles for Halloween it will give a nod to spooky Gothic decor.
Price: $15.99
These are the perfect candles to pair with your black candelabra for your Halloween tablescape. Their spiraled shape is right on trend at the moment, and the black gives them an element of mystique perfect for the occasion.
Price: $75
This ceramic vase has a beautiful black glaze that will look great when reflecting the light from your candles. Use for an arrangement of seasonal foliage for your Halloween dinner table or mantlepiece decor.
Price: $17
Get creative and fill your black glossy vase with foliage in dark red, rust, or burgundy colors for a touch of dramatic decor. Add just a touch of green for fall decor, but use the spray as an accent within a spring or summer arrangement.
Price: $22.99
This cauldron oil burner is a great Halloween purchase but also makes a cute addition to your space all year round. The witchcraft theme makes it perfect for October's celebrations, but not so overt that you can't keep it on display for longer.
Price: $66
You can't do Halloween without decorative pumpkins, but they don't have to be the orange, carved variety. I love these ceramic ones in ivory because you can totally keep them as a beautiful decor item in your kitchen once the holiday has passed.
