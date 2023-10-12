6 chic, dark-hued Halloween buys that look so good you won't need to take them down on November 1st

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re anything like me you love a good traditional holiday but, equally, you want to keep some decorum about the way you choose to style your space for the occasion. Halloween is one of those times of the year when all the seasonal decorations come out: carved pumpkins, bats, witch hats, and all the other generic items that, if that’s your thing, tick all the right boxes.

However, not all of us are the biggest fans of these more gaudy displays. If you'd like to make use of some more stylish Halloween decor, you’ll be looking for accessories that align with the spooky aesthetic but are also chic enough to keep on display no matter the time of year.

Despite all the high street shop windows and homeware landing pages telling us otherwise, you can totally dodge the carved pumpkins and the witches' hats this Halloween. Trust me, I’ve been doing it for years, and these are the top buys I’ll be going for this time round.