9 of the best decorative pumpkins for 2024 for a more elevated take on fall styling

It may be nearing Halloween, but decorative pumpkins don't have to be scary. Here are 9 of the most chic we've found this year

Three decorated pumpkins
(Image credit: Z gallerie, Grandin Road)
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
published

Decorating for fall, and Halloween, is a nice ritual to mark the transition of the season, but fall decor isn't always the chicest. If yours is a more modern, sophisticated, Livingetc-style of home, then a faux pumpkin might feel a little out-of-character. But if you still want to get into the spirit of the season, there are more and more design-inspired pumpkins around than ever. 

Turns out, several brands have smarter, sleeker, and sweeter versions of the quintessential pumpkin fall decor, allowing you to partake in the festivities while still keeping your indoors looking tasteful.

Here are 9 of the best we found for fall 2024. 

A set of three pumpkins
Assorted Decorative Pumpkins

Price: $48

Give your home a seasonal update with these pumpkins. Keep these atop the mantel or as coffee table decor.

Two white pumpkin lights
Pumpkin LED Lights

Price: $49.99

Choose these two ceramic lanterns and add a smart yet spirited touch to your porch or backyard. 

Fabric pumpkins
Brush pumpkin

Price; $20

Enhance your porch decor with these dainty, vintage-inspired brush pumpkins, hand-crafted by skilled artisans from natural materials.

A spiked, gold pumpkin
Spiked Pumpkins

Price: $19.99

Covered in spikes and finished in gold, this pumpkin can elevate your Halloween decor with an edgy, modern twist.

A set of two pumpkin lights
Pre-lit glass pumpkins

Price: $64.99

Looking for centerpieces for your coffee or dining table? Consider these pumpkins that have a mercury-like finish. 

A set of 7 white pumpkins
Decorative white pumpkin

Price: $59.95

Made of papier-mâché, these pumpkins will add a modern touch to your interior, while setting the scene for autumnal delights throughout Halloween and Thanksgiving.

A black and white pumpkin
Designer Pumpkins

Price: $44.50

Fill up your front porch, mantel, or fireplace with this designer-style polyresin pumpkin that looks smart and nothing like its large, bright orange counterparts.  

A white pumpkin with gold embellished work
Floral pumpkin

Price: $18.99

Embellished with golden flowers and finished in white, this pumpkin will add elegance to your home.

A set of five pumpkins
Ivory Pumpkin

Price: From $36
Choose these ivory-toned pumpkins available in multiple sizes, to create an eye-catching vignette at home.

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast).  Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸