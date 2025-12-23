I Spent My Weekend Digitally Detoxing at the This 'Unplugged' Cabin, And Here's Why I'm Recommending it to Every Doomscroller I Know

While I do my best to reduce screen time within my own abode, I've always been curious about what it would be like to go off-grid for a couple of days, with no excuse of having to reach for my devices. So, when I noticed that Unplugged, a beloved British-founded tech-free cabin brand, had collaborated with fashion and recently launched homewares label, Damson Madder, my interest was piqued, and before I knew it, my tickets were booked.

Considered to be digital detox zones in their own right, these quaint cabins are nestled into large open plots of land for a truly disconnected experience. And uniquely, the minimum duration you can book for is three days. This is because the effects of being unplugged are only known to kick in and form a nascent habit after around 72 hours.

And while I could only scrounge up 48 hours in a weekend to get out of London and into the zen countryside of Shropshire, the difference was almost immediate, and I returned to the city with an excitement about disconnecting from devices and reconnecting in real life. It may sound cliché, but once you hear about my Unplugged weekend, you'll understand exactly why it might be time to book your own, too.

Unplugged x Damson Madder

I mean, who wouldn't put their screens down for a view like this. (Image credit: Unplugged x Damson Madder)

Even after my first train was cancelled, the second one detrained, and the third one took us back a couple of stops, I was still determined and yearning for an off-grid weekend away. And this digital detox corner in the middle of Shropshire did not disappoint.

So, even when my willing-to-unplug friend and I reached the train and took a taxi to the remote cabin, finding the land around shrouded in darkness, we were still determined to find our way. And after a minor snafu of our own with directions, we found ourselves inside the Unplugged 'Jasper' cabin. Now, let me set the idyllic scene.

The beautiful wood encompasses the cabin and brings in a natural air of warmth, and then there's the roomy bed framed by a window of the view that feels like a postcard in real life. And the sleeping space is dressed in the coziest Piglet in Bed linens (one of my favorites) to ensure each night is dreamily comfortable.

The kitchenette is simple but features all the basics you need, from cutlery to cookware, bowls, plates, mugs, and more. Not to mention this sleek HARIO V60 Buono Teapot, which I now want for my own home. Plus, some coffee beans (so you can grind yourself a fresh cuppa), chamomile tea for the less morning-averse, Scottish breakfast tea, olive oil, pepper, and salt.

In terms of food, the ingredients are yours to bring, so you can whip up freshly cooked meals to add to the healthy experience. And if you're worried about how you'll spend your time at the cabin without a screen to distract you, each site is stocked with plenty of things to keep you from scrolling including board games like Scrabble and Sequence, a couple of books to break into, and an old-fashioned radio with cassette tapes from the likes of ABBA to Billy Joel to keep you company.

The self-check-in cabin also features a fireplace, an eco toilet, a shower room, and an outdoor firepit so you can get warm while enjoying the fresh air and star-studded skies. It also comes with a mini lock box for you to put your phone away for the duration of your stay, and a mini Nokia just in case you'd like to give your family an emergency number or if you're keen to call a local pub to reserve a Sunday roast.

My Unplugged Takeaway

(Image credit: Unplugged x Damson Madder)

As far as digital detox retreats go, Unplugged's cabins are a charming idea for a quick getaway from the bustle of city life. My first few hours there had me instinctively reaching for my phone, but after intentionally setting it aside, I found myself getting more used to being offline.

By the end of the trip, I had learnt how to start a fire, cooked up a couple of delicious meals, roasted sausages, and melted s'mores over the outdoor firepit, finished a book that I'd long put off, and felt so much calmer. On the final morning, I wasn't even keen on catching up on notifications or quick to take a scroll through Instagram.

There was a weight that evidently lifted off me over the course of my 48 hours in the Jasper cabin, and the experience was made all the more beautiful by the colorful Damson Madder homewares dressing the space.

In the lead-up to the trip, I was feeling major screen-fatigue, but the thought of being phone-less made me slightly anxious. If you've felt this way before, and it's holding you back from going off-grid, my advice is to try to set those feelings aside and do it anyway.

You don't have to go solo, either. Take a friend, and plan a digital detox vacation to soothe your senses. After all, Hector Hughes, co-founder of Unplugged, tells me that this was the very reason these cabins came to life.

"It was, and still is, so clear that technology is becoming increasingly addictive and people find it hard to spend intentional space offline," he says. "So we've created that space — somewhere for people to switch off, slow down and recharge."

These pretty country cabins do just that. They help you stop and smell the roses, walk through a field of sheep (yes, literally), and touch grass. From the fresh air to the unbelievably stunning skies flooded with blue by day and carpeted with clear shining stars by night, you'll find yourself drawn to connecting in real life. And it'll give you plenty of inspiration to digitally detox your own home, starting with designing a tech-free bedroom.

All in all, it was a restorative, slow living affirming weekend away that has me planning a future Unplugged retreat for the next time I need a break from my typically electronically charged life.

