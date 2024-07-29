15 of the Best-Looking Couches with Storage so You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style for Small Spaces

Most Organized is a monthly series in which one of our style editors or a friend of Livingetc tackles the secret storage solutions that’ll transform your space into a style haven.



Living in New York City means demanding more from my furniture. Every item, every inch, is carefully considered. Maximizing space is always top of mind. Sure, shelves and closet organization have their merits, but if you really want to up your game, couches with storage are a game-changer.

Why? Well, a couch is a non-negotiable for most of us. Where else will you binge-watch TV, snack, entertain, and occasionally nap? But they’re large — possibly the biggest piece of furniture in your home apart from the bed. That's a lot of wasted space underneath. Why not put your seating to good use by finding the best sofa that includes additional storage?

What can you stash inside? Blankets, pillows, remote controls, seasonal decor — the short answer is: anything you want! “This integration of seating and storage helps maintain a tidy and organized living area,” says interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, “reducing the need for additional storage furniture and creating a cleaner, more spacious look,” perfect for minimalists.

There’s a notion that even the best storage couches are, well, ugly. I won’t lie — there are some truly ghastly options out there. But as a style editor whose job is to hunt for the chicest options, I wasn’t going to let that deter me.

I spent hours combing through every corner of the internet to find storage couches that not only look like ordinary, non-storage varieties but are even better. These couches are so chic, so aligned with current sofa trends, you’ll be proud to have them on display in the living room, bedroom, or anywhere else you need a sofa. Plus, they have phenomenal reviews. While couches with storage are fantastic for city living, everyone, city dwellers or not, could use a little extra space now and then.

The only problem now is figuring out what to do with all that extra room!

Storage Sofas by Type

Classic Couches with Storage

Lofka Modern Couch With Storage View at Walmart Price: $249.99, Was: $509.99 Upholstery: Mohair Dimensions: 79.1" W x 28" D x 31.5" H Most couches with storage flip up to reveal their storage cavity, but this one has convenient sliding drawers. Don’t worry, they blend right into the sofa’s frame, so new houseguests won’t have any idea they’re sitting atop old hoodies and t-shirts (or whatever else needs storing!). Impressively, given its almost suspiciously low price point, it’s earned a 4.7/5 star rating over 190 reviews. Burnett Sofa Set with Storage View at Pottery Barn Price: $1,599 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 96" W x 32" D x 34" H It’s tricky to see in these navy hue pictures, but this Pottery Barn storage sofa is beautifully tufted along the backrest, proving that storage sofas can indeed be luxurious. If you don’t like this color option or the super-soft velvet upholstery, you can customize it from a range of hues and fabrics (my second favorite is the chunky boucle). While I haven’t tested this particular style in person, from personal experience, I’d expect top-tier quality. Harris Storage Sofa View at West Elm Price: $1,529.15, Was: $1,799 Upholstery: Performance Velvet Dimensions: 76" W x 39" D x 33" H This is like the Goldilocks of storage sofas — not too large, not too small, but just right at 76” wide. I love its clean design, which feels modern yet homey. The kind of couch you just want to sink into. It has a generously sized storage cavity and is contract-grade, so you know it’s built to withstand kids, pets, and whatever else life throws at it. Pairs best with similarly sleek shapes.

Sectional Couches with Storage

Reid Sleeper Sectional with Storage View at Design Within Reach Price: $15,145 Upholstery: Leather Dimensions: 31" H x 136" W x 62" D If you have the budget, this L-shaped sofa is your answer. Arguably the most beautifully simplistic storage sofa on the market, I haven’t found anything better than this one designed by Jeffrey Bernett and Nicholas Dodziuk in 2007. It’s nearly seamless — an impressive feat given its size. I love the artfully chosen proportions: the wide length and the low-slung silhouette. It's the perfect spot to binge-watch shows or even work from home — just put your feet up and grab a laptop. And if you weren’t already sold, this leather sofa folds down into a bed too. Chanaye Modular Sectional Storage Couch View at Wayfair Price: $1,499.99, Was: $1,979.99 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 33.5'' H X 116.6'' W X 84.7'' D This is a steal: 8 pieces worth of storage couch for under $1,500. Not only that, but it’s in a U-shape, which I'm a big fan of because let’s be honest, the best spot on the couch is the one with the ottoman extension (it’s the comfiest), and this way, you have two, saving many a family argument over the “good” seat. Plus, it’s modular, so you can rearrange it to suit your changing needs. My favorite combo is creating a smaller sectional and using the two spare storage blocks as chairs across the room — it’s like getting a 3-piece furniture set. Harris Leather 2-Piece Chaise Sectional w/ Storage View at West Elm Price: $5,098 Upholstery: Leather Dimensions: 101" W x 66" D x 33" H



A good ol’ fashioned leather sectional — they just don’t make them like this anymore! Or so I thought until I spotted this saddle brown beauty. It’s non-fussy, goes with everything, and is crafted from premium leather upholstery. It’s the kind of sofa you have for decades and love more and more over time. Why? Because leather like this ages like wine, and it complements everything. It’s hard to imagine an interior that wouldn’t be enhanced by this durable pick.

Loveseats with Storage

Armada Air 3-in-1 Sleeper Loveseat View at Wayfair Price: $762.59 Upholstery: Faux Leather Dimensions: 38'' H x 70'' W x 37'' D You’d never guess that this loveseat was hiding a storage compartment — not with its sleek construction! It's the kind of piece you'd buy without even knowing its secret. Plus, if you have an unexpected overnight guest or need a nap, just flip down the backrest for a cozy sleeping space. Ranks among the best sleeper sofas for small spaces. Equal parts sofa, storage, and bed for under $1,000, it’s well worth the assembly effort. Argenta Upholstered Loveseat View at Wayfair Price: $294.99, Was: $580 Upholstery: Polyester Dimensions: 35'' H x 61.5'' W x 31.89'' D I was about a dozen pages deep into the search results when I stumbled upon this beauty, and I’m glad I did. It features mixed materials – faux leather and fabric — which is not only on-trend but also feels more luxurious. And that saddle silhouette? A rarity in this category. This peachy beige would look lovely against warm tones, moss green, and cream. Betoko Flared Rolled Arm Loveseat View at Amazon Price: $328.99 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 26.37" D x 70.86" W x 30.7" H Coming in hot with an impressive 4.9/5 star rating on Amazon is this compact yet sturdy loveseat with storage. It’s so small you might wonder if it has a storage cavity at all. Rest assured, it does: the far side of the seat lifts to reveal the perfect space for spare blankets, remotes, cords, or even clothing if you decide to use it in your bedroom. Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by its quality, given the unbeatable price point.

Chaise Couches with Storage

Juliet Modern Velvet Chaise View at Walmart Price: $298 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 30.31" D x 45.28" W x 28.74" H Purists might argue that this isn’t a sofa since it separates into a storage ottoman and chair. But given this modern silhouette, let’s embrace a modern spirit, shall we? This petite dusty rose beauty is a fantastic option for apartments. It looks like one of those high-end asymmetrical curved pieces but shrunk down. All the style without sacrificing space or storage — and at under $300, it’s budget-friendly too! Pair Walmart's best velvet sofa with something textured for interest — perhaps a shaggy or woven rug. Lounge Deep Left-Arm Storage Chaise View at Crate & Barrel Price: $2,099 Upholstery: Performance Velvet Dimensions: 46" W x 64" D x 25" H It feels so cliché to say nowadays, but this storage chaise couch is quiet luxury at its finest. It’s so simple yet unbelievably elegant with its expertly proportioned, sleek lines and low-slung silhouette. It feels like a natural fit in a spare corner, snug against the wall, but it could also be a focal point in a living room setup. Despite its slim design, its storage cavity is larger than you might expect. Velvet Chaise Lounge With Gold Metal Legs View at Target Price: $435.99, Was: $532.99 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 60.6" W x 30.3" D x 27.5" H This grey sofa might be too fanciful for most, but I’m always a fan of a scroll arm piece. From afar, you might think this reads grandma, but I encourage you to take a closer look. The lines are cleaner than real antique varieties, and the biggest tell-tale that this is a modern piece is the feet: gleaming gold metal legs. Not only luxe but also slightly unexpected. It looks like it should come with a crystal chandelier and a baby grand.

Chicest Couches with Storage

Harwood Storage Sofa w/ 2 Side Tables View at West Elm Price: $3,097 Upholstery: Washed Canvas Dimensions: 111" W x 44" D x 30.25" H West Elm’s Harwood Storage Sofa is my favorite out of the 15 options on this list. I love its wooden extensions, which lend a stately, calming presence to any room. You’d think those side table areas would be the only available storage cavities, but actually, there’s storage all along the bottom of this 111” wide piece – so discreet. Imagine what you could store inside! Magazines, reading material, candles — I could go on. No matter which of the several dozen upholstery options or colors you choose, I stand by the fact this silhouette needs to be paired with some sort of greenery – preferably a tree — or even more specifically: an olive tree. Resital Convertible Sofa With Storage View at Wayfair Price: $1,359.99, Was: $1,999.99 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 32'' H x 93'' W x 37'' D I mean, did I nail it, or did I nail it? Who knew a couch with storage could be this chic? Elegant as ever with its channel tufting along the back and armrests, it adds depth to any room. The tonal velvet is silently powerful against its silvery chrome legs. Offering storage space underneath and conveniently folding down into a bed for overnight guests, this is a proud addition to any home. The pillows pictured aren’t included, though I do think they’re onto something with the monochrome — stick to this hue if you choose to add your own pillows or a throw. Briar Sleeper Storage Sectional View at Joybird Price: $3,068, Was: $5,114 Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: 112" W x 60" D x 35" H Rounding off this list is one of the most comfortable (not to mention stylish) options. Another sleeper, it comes with a featherlight mattress for those who choose to use it, and if you don’t, those bolster pillows provide great support for sitting. Elegant and functional, this is perfect for apartment dwellers who don’t want to sacrifice good design — you really can have it all. Fifty-five reviewers have collectively rated this currently on-sale piece a 4.7/5 stars. One of them says, “An amazing couch. Comfortable, looks aesthetically pleasing, and human/pet approved! It doesn’t overwhelm my NYC living room but still has so much space and an entire pull out.”

Q&A

Where is the Best Placement for Couches with Storage?

Before you dive into couch placement, interior designer Evelina Juzėnaitė recommends getting your facts straight. Yes, this means doing the boring stuff: measure your room and select your sofa dimensions. Once you’ve got that down, you can start envisioning possible placements.

Out of those options, narrow down your choices room by room. For example, in the living room, the sofa will be a high-traffic spot. “It’s important that it is conveniently accessible, can be approached from three sides, and that the storage spots can be easily accessed,” Evelina explains.

In smaller spaces like home offices or studios, snugly situate your sofa in a corner against two walls. As for the bedroom, “a sofa with storage can be placed at the foot of the bed or against a wall where you will store extra linens, clothes, etc.,” adds the designer.

What Should I Look for When Shopping for Storage Couches?

Storage is obviously a big factor, but so is comfort (you have to sit on your sofa, after all!). “A comfortable sofa with storage space can be hard to find, but this doesn't mean that comfort is less important,” explains Evelina. You can gauge comfort without a test sit by reading reviews and checking materials. Or, to make it easier, refer to my edit above (I’ve ensured only the comfiest options made the cut).

Finally, as with any investment piece, it should last for the long haul. Reviews are your best friend — people are pretty candid, especially when they've spent a substantial amount of money. Reading enough of them will give you a sense of whether the sofa is worth buying. Also, check the product description. How was the storage sofa made, and what was it made of? If you need help deciphering, I’ve detailed these aspects in the above edit.