Oh Wow, This Secret TV Storage Is the Genius Idea Everyone With a Living Room With Fireplace Alcoves Will Want to Copy

I can't be the only person who finds there to be nothing uglier than a huge flat screen TV in slapdash in the center of a beautiful, tasteful living room. Listen, I'm not some holier-than-thou freak who doesn't watch TV. Quite the opposite, I don't consider the evening over until I've tuned in for at least one episode of whatever reality TV rubbish I'm hooked on that week.

But that doesn't mean I think there is anything remotely aesthetically pleasing about this habit, and if I could, I would gladly pack away my TV each night and keep it in some secret, hidden storage idea as my dirty little secret.

And no time do I feel this more than during hosting season. Which, I hasten to add, is approaching at a scarily rapid speed, and this year, I want to be prepared. I want my home to present the image of someone who sits and reads classic novels in the evening, not someone who has seen every episode of Married at First Sight. And for that to be the case, you need a good TV hiding storage solution. And I think I may have found the top contender.

TVs can look particularly awkward in a traditional or modern home. They make for a jarringly obvious juxtaposition, sticking out like a sore thumb.

This was the issue that inspired Jessica Horton, founder and creative director of Deorling Studios, to create this design: "The design, like all our joinery, was inspired by the character of period homes but elevated with attention to detail being refined and elegant, whereas joinery too often is bulky and masculine."

To try counteract this bulkiness, Jessica explains, "We incorporated our signature curved corners to soften the form and create that distinctive Deorling feel. I wanted this piece that sits naturally within a heritage setting while discreetly accommodating modern life."

Concealing the TV allowed the designer to preserve a calm, timeless aesthetic, even when technology is a part of the living area.

To make for a seamless finish, Jessica mounted the doors on continuous piano hinges, ensuring maximal durability and strength, as well as a sleek, smooth look. This design style could be a great fit in any period home, whether it's Georgian, Edwardian, or Victorian.

"It’s ideal for period homes or any space where you want storage to feel architectural rather than added-on. Heritage alcoves, in particular, preserve the symmetry of a fireplace wall while introducing practicality and discreet technology," Jessica tells me. "It also works beautifully in contemporary homes that prioritize calm, uncluttered living."

Jessica Horton
Founder and creative director
Established in 2023 by Founder and Creative Director Jessica, Deorling was born from a passion for interiors and antique sourcing. Following a successful career in the fashion industry as a Head of Design & Designer, spanning over 15 years, Jessica's keen eye for detail, trend analysis & concept curation, plus Jessica's experience developing sustainable manufacturing processes and sourcing ethical materials, organically became the principles for the very ethos and foundation of the Deorling brand.

