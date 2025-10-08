How to Mix an Art TV With Real Art on a Gallery Wall, Successfully — It Only Takes a Few Simple Steps, According to an Interior Stylist

Who would have thought that mixing an Art TV with real art on a gallery wall could be so fun? Adding interest and style to your space, art TVs have become the latest phenomenon in bringing tech to a space, while keeping your home's aesthetics intact.

Gallery wall ideas mixed with Samsung and Hisense art TVs can certainly flow seamlessly into your living room, without taking away from its chic appearance. We know bulking wires and screens can make a space look unsightly really quickly, which is why we called on the experts to find out exactly how you can easily mix an art TV with real art on a gallery wall — while keeping the overall look of your home cohesive.

It might sound tricky, but trust me, it's not. You can love art and embrace a bit of Netflix on those calmer nights. Without further ado, here are some easy tips to do just that, according to interior stylist Maxine Brady.

So, what's to love about these Art TVs? (Image credit: Simon Ferrito. Design: Britt White Studio)

Whether it's the Samsung The Frame TV or the Hisense Canvas, both TVs have a way of making a home and space feel seamless and stylish through their art-like charm and outer appearance. But why have art TVs become so popular in interiors over the years?

Interior stylist Maxine Brady tells me, "There are a few reasons why art TVs have taken off. With open-plan living on the rise, no one wants a big black screen dominating a carefully styled wall. Our homes are also more multifunctional than ever — in the evening we might want to curl up with a film, but during the day we’d prefer the TV to quietly blend into the background."

Maxine says things are shifting and "we’re also more mindful about how technology impacts our wellbeing. A giant screen as the focal point of a room can feel intrusive, while disguising it as artwork feels softer and calmer. And let’s be honest — when you’ve poured time and money into a renovation, the last thing you want is a blank black box undoing all that effort."

She continues, "Art TVs solve these problems beautifully. They let the screen fade into the décor, they’re flexible (you can swap the image to suit your mood), and they stop technology from taking over. In short, they give us modern comforts without compromising on style — and that’s a win-win."

How to Mix an Art TV With Real Art in a Gallery Wall

Ready to mix and match? Here's how. (Image credit: Kevin Brost. Design: Brittny Smith of Homesmith Design)

Wondering if gallery walls are outdated? The answer is no. It's just about presenting it in the right way so that it can look as good as the rest of your home. But how exactly do you do this? Here's how you can mix an art TV with real art on a gallery wall.

"The trick is to treat your TV like just another frame in the mix," explains Maxine. "Choose a surround that ties in with your other frames — many art TVs now have clip-on options you can swap to suit your scheme — and then build the wall with a shared color palette or theme to keep things cohesive."

She continues, "I always recommend playing around with the layout on the floor first, including the TV measurements, so you can see how the balance works. Snap a photo once you’re happy and use that as your guide when hanging."

However, Maxine says, balance is always key: "mix up the sizes so the TV doesn’t dominate, keep your spacing consistent so the wall feels calm, and avoid hanging the TV dead center, which can give the game away," she notes. "Conceal messy wires, and your TV will slip seamlessly into the gallery rather than sticking out."

FAQs

What's Trending in Gallery Walls This Year?

With interior design trends ever-changing, it's important to stay on top of every detail, including gallery walls. So, what's trending this year when it comes to all things photo walls?

"Gallery walls are becoming less about perfection and more about personality. Instead of buying a 'kit' and putting it all up at once, people are adding to them gradually, layering in personal treasures alongside art prints," Maxine tells me. "That could be anything from a framed holiday postcard to a vintage gig poster, your child’s artwork, or even grandma’s old tennis racket. These touches make gallery walls feel unique and full of character."

She says frames are also getting braver, "we’re moving on from the plain black, white or gilt frames of old, with colourful and patterned options creeping in. (Oliver Bonas has some lovely ones.) The overall look is more eclectic, more relaxed, and more about telling your story than sticking to a strict formula."

Keen to add some tech to your home and wondering which TV is best to buy in 2025? We've got you covered with a simple breakdown and guide.