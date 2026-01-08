Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the day job are, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

I first stumbled upon Jacu Strauss, the creative director of lifestyle portfolio Lore Group and founder of Lore Studio, its design arm, when writing about the hip makeover of One Hundred Shoreditch, one of the most spectacular hotels in London for true contemporary interiors enthusiasts.

The stay which, nine years after its opening, breathed new life into the former Ace Hotel London in 2022, feels like a Bond Villain lair for the young, style-discerning crowd, with wrap-around panoramic views over the Big Smoke's staggering skyline, sculptural, mid-century modern-inspired, earthy furniture, and a sensual, almost intoxicating, dimly lit vibe (spoiler: it also houses award-winning bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana's Seed Library).

One of the seven Amsterdam, London, Washington, and NYC-based design properties part of Lore Group, One Hundred Shoreditch captures the company's flair for sensory, inspired spaces where art, craftsmanship, and sociality abound as much as it reflects Strauss's own global outlook on creating and life. Born and bred in South Africa, a country known for its spellbinding nature, the designer and Tom Dixon alumnus studied in Auckland, Australia, before pursuing two architecture degrees at UCL and the University of Westminster, beginning in the late noughties.

He started out working at the world-renowned British brand as an architectural and, later, a senior designer, though it was the completion of the studio's first hotel design project, London's panoramic Sea Containers, that laid the groundwork for his ongoing venture with Lore Group and its experimental approach to hospitality.

An avid traveler, this winter Strauss is splitting his time between the Art Deco grandeur of five-star luxury hotel Riggs, housed within a former bank in Washington, DC, NYC's Hotel Park Ave, relaunched by Lore Group in winter 2024, and the staggering peaks of Aspen for a mountain escape. Below, he tells us in his own words about the collectible items that make his trips memorable.

1. Eric Bompard Voile Stole

Eric Bompard Voile Stole

In the colder months, I never travel without an oversized cashmere scarf. This one from Eric Bompard feels like such a luxury, and it's also incredibly practical. I use it as a blanket on flights and then throw it on as a scarf when I step off the plane.

2. D&D The Jag Print Green Eye Mask

Desmond & Dempsey Men's Eye Mask the Jag Print Green Eye Mask

I always have an eye mask with me for flights — I need all the sleep I can get when I'm on the go. I love this one from Desmond & Dempsey. It’s fun, luxe, and makes me feel a little chicer whilst traveling!

3. ROAV Balto Gold Brown Sunglasses

ROAV Eyewear Balto

Sunglasses are a must, even in winter. My ROAV sunglasses fold neatly into a compact case and weigh next to nothing, making them perfect for trips and even more useful if the slopes are on the itinerary. (Livingetc tip: Like the look of ROAV's foldable eyewear? Explore more options as the brand proceeds to restock its Balto Gold Brown model).

4. Barbour Leather Utility Gloves

Barbour Leather Utility Gloves

I always pack smartphone-friendly gloves for winter trips. When I'm in New York or Washington, moving between hotels and meetings in the cold can be brutal. These Barbour leather gloves are practical and chic, and allow me to use my phone while keeping my hands warm.

5. Palmarosa & Vetiver Hand Cream

Austin Austin Palmarosa & Vetiver Hand Cream

I always travel with a good hand cream in winter. This Austin Austin one is my go-to, rich and hydrating without feeling greasy. The scent is so calming after a long day of traveling or meetings, it genuinely lifts my mood.

6. The Anthology Knitted T-Shirt(s)

The Anthology Knitted T-Shirt

Knitted T‑shirts are a must for winter, and even more so when packing. They're warm and practical but still look smart and layer effortlessly. I love these from The Anthology; they always make it into my suitcase.

7. POMPEII Modena Suede Almond

Pompeii Modena Suede Almond

I recently brought these POMPEII shoes on a trip to Aspen, and they were a godsend. Smart enough for dinner but with a solid sole for snow and ice (yes, they're ideal when visiting the world's and Europe's best ski resorts). They made getting around so much easier. It's not the most glamorous advice, but practicality really is everything when it comes to packing well.

Embodying a fresh start, January calls for a 360-degree reset. Jacu Strauss's travel picks make for a sophisticated winter escape, whether hitting the slopes in style or retreating into one of the top destination spas in the UK and the world.