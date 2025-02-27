The Best Ski Resort Hotels in Europe — 10 Stays to Know if You Think Inspiring Design Is a Non-Negotiable, Even on the Slopes

Wood-drenched surfaces, checkered bedding, retro-fueled furnishings, and crackling wood stoves have long been staples of mountain getaways — destinations many travelers continue to seek precisely because of their 'stuck-in-time' atmosphere. But what if I told you that I went on a hunt for the best ski resort hotels in Europe that reinvent the coziness of traditional chalets for uncompromising design obsessives?

Gone are the days when proximity to the best ski resorts and overall comfort were the only criteria that made a winter retreat worth booking; at least for Livingetc's readers. As demonstrated by the best ski hotels in the world, today not even high altitude is stopping studios from conceiving holiday stays that capture the inventiveness of the biggest trends while also drawing inspiration from and celebrating the environment around them.

To point you in the direction of the best ski resort hotels in Europe — read those snowy havens fortunate enough to have received a state-of-the-art interior design treatment — I conducted extensive research on mountain accommodations whose rooms should be on every décor-versed globetrotter's radar this year. Whether infusing fresh flair and sophistication into the beloved après ski style or transporting you to a different dimension altogether, these are the ten European mountain escapes that passed my design check — the only ones that will make you want to trade time on the slopes to revel in their spectacular interiors.

1. Naturhotel Forsthofgut. Leogang, AUT

Immersing yourself in nature comes easy at Naturhotel Forsthofgut, whose accommodations are nestled in the heart of Austria's forests and meadows (Image credit: Naturhotel Forsthofgut. Design: Andreas Hallinger and Katharina Naglich)

Hütten 2, 5771 Leogang, Austria

There is something remarkable about finding yourself surrounded by nature, and Leogang's Naturhotel Forsthofgut made that sense of wonder the ace up its sleeve. Immersed in the lush vegetation of Austria, this former forestry operation was transformed into a 5-star hotel by local architect Andreas Hallinger and interior designer Katharina Naglich. Every aspect of it, from its wood-and-glass, linear exterior to its Scandinavian design-inspired essentially cozy décor, makes the environment that houses it the only protagonist of the story. With 109 pale wood-drenched rooms blending Japanese, Alpine, and Nordic influences and three additional spacious garden suites landing later this year, this Austrian ski resort hotel oozes quiet luxury sophistication. Naturhotel Forsthofgut's regenerating vision is out in full force in the stay's 5,700 square meters waldSPA, whose panoramic saunas, heated pools, and natural swimming lake marry architectural genius with relaxation. Meanwhile, its use of renewable energy ensures that local resources and communities are protected while granting visitors a responsibly lavish sojourn.

2. Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel. Lech, AUT

No room is ordinary at Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel, one of the best ski resort hotels in Europe for true design eccentrics (Image credit: Robert Rieger. Courtesy of Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel. Design: Dietrich Untertrifaller. Originals: Josef Martin Walch & Natascha Walch)

Zug 5, 6764 Lech, Austria

Zigzagy staircases, amusing porthole windows, endless mountain views, cool-kid Japanese style decor, and just as spirited printed and art collectibles: few things have felt more obvious to me than deciding to feature the Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel in this design-conscious curation of the best ski resort hotels in Europe. Beautifully embraced by the Austrian Alps, this unusual retreat houses 62 uniquely furnished rooms with a quirky, color and shape-focused Bauhaus design feel, a fully equipped spa and outdoor pool, and four gastronomic destinations. Among the most inventive food-based experiences up for grabs at Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel are the Michelin-starred, 16-19 courses culinary journey that is Chef's Table, one of its on-site eateries; and Friends and Fools, the sojourn's interdisciplinary farm, garden, culinary lab, cookery school, and creative thinktank, residing in a dedicated lounge and hosting its very own events program.

Somewhere between the set of a Wes Anderson film and an arty mountain commune, this 4-star hotel isn't yet another holiday home. It is a workshop of innovation attracting talents and their contemporary genius from across the globe, starting with that of architectural studio Dietrich Untertrifaller, who crafted its playful aesthetic, and co-owners Josef Martin Walch and Natascha Walch, the minds behind its world-class mission. Close to hiking trails and ski facilities, it is where design-driven skiers are really at.

3. The Brecon. Adelboden, CH

The 1970s are back and cooler than ever at The Brecon, whose earthy interiors and collector-worthy design collection make for a spirited mountain getaway (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Nicemakers)

Dorfstrasse 88, 3715 Adelboden, Switzerland

The Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel isn't the only entry on this edit of the best ski resort hotels in Europe to shy away from traditional alpine style and set brand new rules for mountain design. At Abelboden's The Brecon, an all-inclusive, 18-room and four-suite hideaway in the south of Switzerland, a sepia patina, bold furnishings, and artwork deliver a riveting, exclusive experience inspired by the stay's social heyday. Originally built in 1914, The Brecon became a coveted destination for the elite of the 1950s and 1960s — "a place where high-profilers and aspirants gathered to be seen".

To rekindle its myth, Amsterdam-based interior studio Nicemakers has turned each of its spaces, from its Art Deco design spa to its immersively furnished restaurant, into a platform for retro-fueled experimentation, with timber, stone, leather, wood, as well as patterns-filled textiles mixing seamlessly into a kaleidoscope of a stay. Offering a seasonally rotating dinner menu, afternoon tea, and cakes as part of the daily rate, The Brecon will make heading back to the hotel after hours out in the snow the highlight of your day. But it's its stunning mismatch of prints, sculptures, and whimsical furniture details that, together with the convivial, inspiring atmosphere imbuing the place, will have you return to it again, and again, and again.

4. Grace La Margna. St Mortiz, CH

A prime example of Engadin Art Nouveau style dating from 1906, today the Grace La Margna hotel is a lavishly stylish stay filled with Molteni&C furnishings (Image credit: Claus Brechenmacher & Reiner Baumann Photography. Design: Divercity Architects and Carole Topin)

Via Serlas 5, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland

Be it because of its 1906 historic Art Nouveau architecture or stylishly sumptuous transitional style interiors, there is something about St. Moritz's Grace La Margna that speaks to my idealized vision of Swiss chalets. Needless to say, this was enough for me to include it in this edit of the best ski resort hotels in Europe. What's even better about it, though, is that its real-life manifestation lives up to my fantasy of it.

Originally designed by Nicolaus Hartmann, the Grace La Margna hotel was recently, and thoroughly, revamped by Divercity Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carole Topin. Comprising two interconnected wings, this mountain retreat sees past, present, and future dialogue across its communal spaces, where colossal Art Nouveau chandeliers, timeless Molteni&C furnishings, and impressively restored arched vaults set the tone for an indulgent getaway. Spacious and bright, the 74 uniquely crafted rooms are an ode to modern interior design and glamour, their peaceful scheme and organic palette feeding into the soul-lifting ambiance of the stay. Dreamy sights entertain visitors while dining at the Mediterranean The View, one of the three restaurants present on-site, luxury culinary concept Beefbar gives a gourmet take on world-inspired cuisine, while Stüvetta Moritz completes the offering with melt-in-your-mouth Swiss specialties served hot off the hob. The cherry on the cake? A 700-square-meter wellness area letting the Engadin nature inside.

5. Six Senses Crans-Montana Hotel. Crans-Montana, CH

Designed to blend the outside and the indoors, Six Senses Crans-Montana brings the textures, tones, and wonder of nature inside (Image credit: Six Senses Crans-Montana. Design: AW²)

Rte des Téléphériques 60, 3963 Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Six Senses wellness-oriented resorts aren't new to our hotel design roundups, so it won't surprise you to see Six Senses Crans-Montana mentioned among the best ski resort hotels in Europe for design-obsessed globetrotters. Still, this Swiss Alps haven comes with multiple perks, all of which contribute to making it a bucket list destination for travelers looking to unwind in style. Unveiled in 2023, Six Senses Crans-Montana offers ski-in/ski-out access that will make your snow-filled getaway as troubleless as surprisingly convenient. But besides its proximity to ski lifts and immersion in the great outdoors, it is its spectacular fusion of Japanese aesthetics and avant-garde contemporary design that interiors-conscious visitors will appreciate most.

Whether staying in one of its 78 Mont Blanc-facing terrace rooms and suites or in the hyper-exclusive four-bedroom chalet, guests will be welcomed by muted natural tones, textured walls, and mid-century modern furniture that amplify the rawness of the hotel's surroundings, rather than imposing themselves on it. Culinary delights will abound at the Asian-inspired Byakko and the pan-European Wild Cabin restaurants, whereas, if it's revitalizing escapism you're after, the 2,000-square-meter spa will provide you with the answer to everyday stress, awe-inspiring views, and more immersive décor.

6. The Chedi Andermatt. Andermatt, CH

The Chedi Andermatt fuses a quintessentially Swiss understanding of luxury hospitality with Orient-inspired décor (Image credit: The Chedi Andermatt. Design: Jean-Michel Gathy)

Gotthardstrasse 4, 6490 Andermatt, Switzerland

If there's one thing I have learned while curating this selection of the best ski resort hotels, it is many of the best mountain getaways in Switerzland, Austria, and beyond deliver elevated restfulness by drawing on the life-enhancing power of Oriental design and wellness practices. DENNISTON -designed, 5-star luxury hotel Chedi Andermatt is no exception. Situated in the heart of the Swiss Alps, its glamorously furnished 119 appointed rooms and suites couple panoramic views of the surrounding mountains with vaguely James Bond-esque interiors punctuated by warm wood tones, sleek surfaces, and geometric accents. Vertiginously tall ceilings, lit-up wine displays, and a 'Dark Academia' ambiance characterize the communal areas. Brought to life by eight different restaurants and bars, including the Michelin-starred The Japanese, the Chedi Andermatt is a destination in its own right, also thanks to its 2,400-square-meter spa where Alpine and Asian lifestyle merge seamlessly.

7. Hôtel Le Coucou Méribel. Les Allues, FR

At Livingetc, the best ski resort hotels in Europe are those bold enough to bring playfulness into the picture, and Pierre Yovanovitch's Le Coucou Méribel does so masterfully (Image credit: Le Coucou Méribel. Design: Pierre Yovanovitch)

464 Rte du Belvédère, 73550 Les Allues, France

If ski-in/ski-out access isn't enough to lure you into Hôtel Le Coucou Méribel, the whimsical décor will surely do the trick. Resting on the Belvédère in Les Allues, this creatively envisioned mountain stay quickly became the name on everyone's lips when it opened its doors to the public in December 2019, largely thanks to the Pierre Yovanovitch-authored interiors that make it a must-know. Offering a sculptural, modern twist on classic Alpine style, the artist and designer's contribution to this French ski hotel is a breath of fresh air.

Throughout the sojourn, warm colors and a contemporary collection of 160 artworks set a laidback, inspiring mood, while Yovanovitch's bespoke furniture gives the hotel an amusingly fun, 1970s twist. Drenched in terracotta paint, the entertainment continues in the bedrooms, where polka-dot carpets, frosted-glass light fittings, and Yovanovitch's sheepskin Bear chairs infuse humor into the statement mid-century modern pieces that dot their volumes. Boasting equally spellbinding aesthetics, the wellness area of the hotel, which counts a heated indoor pool as well as outdoor ones, is framed by arched niches that cocoon loungers and side tables in a hypnotizing exercise. My personal standout? The fantastical essence of Beefbar, one of the destination's on-site restaurants, where cute, cherry-red velvet banquettes, creature-like chairs, Art Deco sconces, and patterned tiles transport visitors to a world of its own.

8. Aman Le Mélézin. Courchevel, FR

Perhaps slightly more traditional in its interiors than many of the entries on this best ski resort hotels in Europe roundup, Aman Le Melezin captures the timelessness of Swiss Alpine stays (Image credit: Aman Le Melezin. Design: Ed Tuttle)

310 Rue de Bellecôte, 73120 Courchevel, France

Much like in the case of Six Senses spas and resorts, the Aman group isn't new to our travel edits of the most spectacular stays for design obsessives. While Aman Le Mezelin, the firm's Courchevel mountain retreat, boasts slightly more classic interiors than most entries featured in this roundup, it is well worth booking for style-filled winter getaways. Located within Les Trois Vallées, the hotel offers direct access to the Bellecôte Piste, which, together with its 31 elegantly designed, panoramic rooms and suites, allow guests to make the most of the surrounding mountains and forests. Needless to say, the ski hotel will make your time away from the slopes more uplifting than ever thanks to its expansive Aman Spa, where a 14-meter indoor pool, twin Jacuzzis, a wood-paneled sauna, and a hammam decorated in Capri-stone walls will guide you along a journey through the senses. More sensory experiences await guests at Nama, the sojourn's on-site Japanese restaurant, open from morning till late at night. And if you ever feel the need to burn off some energy, the fitness center will be your ally during your stay.

9. FORESTIS Dolomites. Brixen, IT

Minimalism enthusiasts will find the ultimate retreat in FORESTIS, whose meticulously crafted, essential interiors ensure nature remains the true protagonist (Image credit: © FORESTIS. Design: Asaggio)

Palmschoß 22, 39042 Bressanone BZ, Italy

Conceived by local design studio Asaggio as an architectural extension of the surrounding forest, Bressanone's FORESTIS Dolomites is the ideal base to soak in the scenery of the UNESCO-listed Italian mountain range. An adults-only destination, the hotel is home to 62 suites and penthouses, each bathing in neutral tones, wooden surfaces, and natural sunlight. With direct ski-in/ski-out access to the Plose ski area throughout winter, this boutique hotel is one of the best ski resort hotels in Italy for design, accessibility, and comfort, but even visitors who aren't seasoned skiers will find a reason to love it.

Perhaps it will be its on-site spa — an oasis of calm expanding across 2,000 square meters, with indoor and outdoor pools, sinuously crafted saunas and treatment rooms, and locally sourced wellness blends aimed at invigorating repose — to take the cake. Or maybe the real highlight will come from its foraging-focused "forest cuisine", which combines berries, herbs, mushrooms, and flowers into unexpectedly assembled Mediterranean delicacies, and equally outstanding cocktail bar. Whatever your reason to sleep at FORESTIS Dolomites, one thing is certain: you will always find an excuse to come back.

10. Miramonti Boutique Hotel. Avelengo, IT

(Image credit: MIRAMONTI. Design: Heike Pohl & Andreas Zanier and Studio Arch Tara)

Via S. Caterina, 14, 39010 Avelengo BZ, Italy

Space Age design, après-ski aesthetic, and Japandi style collide at the Miramonti Boutique Hotel, a scenic getaway perched at 1,230 meters above sea level in Avelengo, Merano, Italy. From the breathtaking views filtering through its floor-to-ceiling windows to the meticulously curated interiors hand-picked by tara architekten, sleeping at this retreat in the Dolomites has nothing to envy from Asia's most sought-after mountain hideaways. If anything, they wish they had an infinity pool as dramatic as the Miramonti Boutique Hotel's, which 'floats' above the valley in a surreal architectural exercise.

Each of the 44 rooms and suites incorporates principles of biophilic design into an elevated, lavish final result, with accommodations ranging from a cinematic James Bond-themed loft and a local crafts-inspired deluxe suite complete with legacy Mössmer fabrics and lamps by South Tyrolean designer Debiasi Sandri to 1980s-like urban rooms with roof jacuzzis. The three-in-one gastronomic offering, spanning fine, local, as well as casual dining, meets guests' needs on every occasion, while the forest sauna, Japanese-inspired onsen, and relaxation house make the Miramonti Boutique Hotel a must-try for lovers of the best spas in the world.

How Did We Pick the Best Ski Resort Hotels in Europe?

Avid Livingetc readers will be able to answer this question themselves. Still, for newcomers, it's important to stress that each and every destination that makes it into our travel edits has been largely selected based on its interior design merits. Does this mean that these holiday stays' services and overall guest experience were completely disregarded in the process? Not at all. While every sojourn mentioned in this list of the best ski resort hotels in Europe shares an intrepid approach to décor that will make it an instant favorite for interiors-led travelers, I also ensured that each entry's F&B, wellness, and activities offerings were just as noteworthy — either based on past visitors' reviews or first-hand experience. The result is a style-driven roundup of the best ski hotels in Switzerland, France, Austria, and Italy you'll check in at and never want to leave again.

You found the ultimate design-driven mountain escape while browsing the stays featured in our curation of the best ski resort hotels in Europe and even received your booking confirmation but are still unsure as to what to pack for your snowy getaway? As always, we've got you covered, for Can't Leave Without: Kate O'Hara — the latest iteration of our travel essentials column, guest-edited by the former ski racer and design insider behind American legacy studio O'Hara Interiors — is here to offer you extensive packing advice on how to make the most of your time high altitude.