Can't Leave Without — Packing for a Snow Trip With Former Ski Racer and Interior Design Insider Kate O'Hara

The O'Hara Interiors CEO and Creative Director shares her absolute non-negotiables for a stylish winter break on the slopes

In a multi-section image, a series of travel essentials, including oval, brown sunglasses, black snow boots, a black tote, a pair of light blue pyjiamas, and cosmetics sit in squares around a portrait of a young woman in a white jumpsuit.
The CEO and Creative Director of family-run business O'Hara Interiors, Kate O'Hara is a long-term snow and après-ski lover
(Image credit: From left to right, top down: Celine, O'Hara Interiors, Moncler, The Row, La Perla, Aesop, Skinceuticals, Augustinus Bader, Clé de Peau Beauté)
Gilda Bruno
By
published
in Features

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

On an ordinary day, our potential interview with Kate O'Hara, the CEO and Creative Director of American legacy brand O'Hara Interiors, would have likely entailed anything from the latest bathroom tile and kitchen island trends to advice on how to decorate your home come the festive season — topics she has explored in depth in previous editorial collaborations, and that, given the ever-evolving nature of design, we are always eager to hear more about. But that won't be the case on this occasion.

Besides being responsible for the recent growth of O'Hara Interiors, the firm her mother founded in 1988, which focuses on crafting timelessly sophisticated, livable designs that marry classic elegance with modern functionality, and has studios across Minneapolis, Austin, and Dallas, Kate is a seasoned skier who knows how to maximize aesthetics, comfort, and fun while zipping through the slopes. That's why we have asked her to share her ultimate travel essentials for a snow-filled winter break — so that you can draw on her picks to hone in on your après-ski style, high-altitude skincare routine, and mountain-proof statement accessories.

So stop panicking about what to pack for a ski vacation: simply scroll down and take notes.

1. The Row Park Tote

A woman wearing a blue jumper and black trousers is captured up close while wearing a black leather tote.

As timeless as spacious, The Row Park Tote will elevate your style on any occasion

(Image credit: The Row)

When traveling, I need a bag that is as structured and effortless as the interiors I design. The Row's Park Tote carries everything I need while maintaining a quiet, refined presence. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes and shades to meet your needs.

A black leather tote bag.
The Row
The Row Small N/S Park Leather Tote

Price: £1,671
Material: Leather
Size: 5" x 8.75" x 4.75"

2. Skinceuticals High-Altitude Skincare Routine

I am a nut for skincare on a good day, and skiing at high altitudes means intense UV exposure, windburn, and dryness. This Skinceuticals lineup is my go-to for keeping my skin hydrated, plump, and protected. C E Ferulic shields against sun damage, HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan locks in moisture, Triple Lipid Restore strengthens the barrier, and SPF 50 keeps my skin safe from sunburn — absolute non-negotiables in my bag.

3. Moncler Trailgrip Après High Boots

A woman dressed in ski gear wears tight leggings in black that read "#MONCLER" and a pair of chubby black books with spiky ends.

Comfortable and undeniably bold, these Moncler boots won't go unnoticed in and outside of your go-to après-ski bar

(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

Whether I'm stepping out for a fireside dinner or taking a relaxed stroll through the village, Moncler's après-ski boots are the perfect balance of comfort, warmth, and style. They feel like a hug for your feet but look impossibly chic.

A pair of chubby ski boots with spiky soles.
Moncler
Moncler Trailgrip Après High Boots

Price: £600
Material: Black Glossed-Leather (Calf) and Shell

4. Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist

A bottled mist with a black and white label sits on an empty wooden shelf against a cream background.

Just because COVID-19 seems like a distant memory now, it doesn't mean refreshing hand mists have fallen out of fashion

(Image credit: Aesop)

Between airports, ski lodges, and spa days, I always keep this Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist in my bag. It's effective but doesn't dry out my skin like most sanitizers — and it smells incredible.

A bottled hand mist in a brown, transparent container features a black closing lid and a black and white label.
Aesop
Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist

Price: £13

5. Hyperice Normatec Go Leg Compressors

A woman sitting on an excercise ball wears blue leggings, grey sport top, white sneakers, and a pair of black leg compressors.

Designed to deliver the same regenerating results of the original Normatec system, these leg compressors are the antidote to muscle pain when on the go

(Image credit: Hyperice)

After a long day skiing or hiking, recovery is everything. The Hyperice Normatec Go leg compressors are sleek and portable — perfect for reducing soreness and increasing circulation. If I am traveling light, I swap them for my Theragun Elite, which works out muscle tension in minutes.

Black leg compressors.
Hyperice
Hyperice Normatec Go

Price: £349

6. Celine Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses

A woman wearing a beige jumper wears tortoise oval sunglasses with a side golden detail and a golden earring.

Timeless and iconic, Celine's Triomphe 01 Sunglasses are made to stan at all altitudes

(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

These Celine Triomphe 01 Sunglasses bring understated elegance to any après-ski look. The sleek oval shape works beautifully with a knit beanie and an oversized coat, making it ideal for winter.

A pair of brown tortoise oval sunglasses.
Celine
Celine Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses

Price: £561

Material: Acetate

7. Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier

A pink-hued lip stick lays against a background covered in red, pink, fucsia, and poppy-red paint.

Stay hydrated is rule number one on the slopes, and Clé de Peau Beauté's Lip Glorifier allows you to keep your lips mosturized and shining throughout the day

(Image credit: Clé de Peau Beauté)

Cold air, altitude, and long travel days make lip hydration essential. Clé de Peau Beauté's Lip Glorifier isn't just effective, but it even adds a subtle, natural tint that elevates any après-ski look without effort.

A rose-tinted lip stick.
Clé de Peau Beauté
Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier

Price: £37.28

Color: Available in Pink, Red, Coral, and Neutral Pink

8. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

A sprayable body cream tub sits atop a marble surface lit up by the sun and placed against a wood paneled wall.

A great all-around cream, this Augustinus Bader lotion protects skin from environmental damage and oxidative stress while moisturizing it naturally with richly emollient oils

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

Dry mountain air and spa days demand serious hydration. Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream is an absolute staple — deeply nourishing, it keeps my skin luminous whether I am in a snowy chalet or unwinding post-massage at an alpine retreat.

A body lotion cream tub in blue, copper, and transparent glass.
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Price: From £150

9. Espadín The Lost Explorer Mezcal

Two bottle of mezcal with a red, glazed top stand to the right of a filled glass covered in lemon peel swirls against a beige background.

With its balanced, sweet, and herbaceous flavor, incorporating hints of fruit, red apple, and a smoky finish into an explosive drink, Espadín's The Lost Explorer Mezcal captures Mexico's nuances in a glass

(Image credit: Espadín)

Après-ski isn't just about hot toddies — sometimes, it's about a beautifully distilled mezcal shared among friends. The Lost Explorer Espadín is smoky, complex, and just the right amount of indulgent.

A bottle of mezcal with a red top and transparent body stands against a white background surrounded by fruit.
Espadín
Espadín The Lost Explorer Mezcal

Price: £57.99 (was £63.79)
Size: 23.66 fl oz

10. La Perla Silk Pajamas

A woman with dark brown hair wears a silk light blue payama set.

Nothing feels more precious than silk, and La Perla's beautifully crafted nightwear makes luxury the norm

(Image credit: La Perla)

The ultimate luxury is feeling at home wherever you go. A pair of La Perla silk pajamas turns a hotel stay into an indulgent retreat — plus, they look as beautiful as they feel, and don't take up much space in your cabin bag.

A light blue silk pajama set.
La Perla
La Perla Silk Pyjama

Price: £318
Material: Silk Satin

Now that you know what to pack for a ski vacation, it is time to make sure you're just as prepped up when choosing the right destination. Want to discover the best ski hotels in the world and Airbnb alternatives for an elevated getaway, or peek inside the top design hotels for true interiors-addicted globetrotters?

Head to our travel section for the latest news, reviews, and curated recommendations for wanderlust-driven readers, where you will find exclusive features and behind-the-scenes insights on today's most coveted accommodations, as well as former editions of Can't Leave Without.

Gilda Bruno
Gilda Bruno
Lifestyle Editor

Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the SunThe British Journal of PhotographyDAZEDDocument JournalElephantThe FaceFamily StyleFoamIl Giornale dell’ArteHUCKHungeri-DPAPERRe-EditionVICEVogue Italia, and WePresent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸