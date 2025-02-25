Can't Leave Without — Packing for a Snow Trip With Former Ski Racer and Interior Design Insider Kate O'Hara
The O'Hara Interiors CEO and Creative Director shares her absolute non-negotiables for a stylish winter break on the slopes
Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.
On an ordinary day, our potential interview with Kate O'Hara, the CEO and Creative Director of American legacy brand O'Hara Interiors, would have likely entailed anything from the latest bathroom tile and kitchen island trends to advice on how to decorate your home come the festive season — topics she has explored in depth in previous editorial collaborations, and that, given the ever-evolving nature of design, we are always eager to hear more about. But that won't be the case on this occasion.
Besides being responsible for the recent growth of O'Hara Interiors, the firm her mother founded in 1988, which focuses on crafting timelessly sophisticated, livable designs that marry classic elegance with modern functionality, and has studios across Minneapolis, Austin, and Dallas, Kate is a seasoned skier who knows how to maximize aesthetics, comfort, and fun while zipping through the slopes. That's why we have asked her to share her ultimate travel essentials for a snow-filled winter break — so that you can draw on her picks to hone in on your après-ski style, high-altitude skincare routine, and mountain-proof statement accessories.
So stop panicking about what to pack for a ski vacation: simply scroll down and take notes.
1. The Row Park Tote
When traveling, I need a bag that is as structured and effortless as the interiors I design. The Row's Park Tote carries everything I need while maintaining a quiet, refined presence. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes and shades to meet your needs.
2. Skinceuticals High-Altitude Skincare Routine
I am a nut for skincare on a good day, and skiing at high altitudes means intense UV exposure, windburn, and dryness. This Skinceuticals lineup is my go-to for keeping my skin hydrated, plump, and protected. C E Ferulic shields against sun damage, HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan locks in moisture, Triple Lipid Restore strengthens the barrier, and SPF 50 keeps my skin safe from sunburn — absolute non-negotiables in my bag.
3. Moncler Trailgrip Après High Boots
Whether I'm stepping out for a fireside dinner or taking a relaxed stroll through the village, Moncler's après-ski boots are the perfect balance of comfort, warmth, and style. They feel like a hug for your feet but look impossibly chic.
Price: £600
Material: Black Glossed-Leather (Calf) and Shell
4. Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist
Between airports, ski lodges, and spa days, I always keep this Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist in my bag. It's effective but doesn't dry out my skin like most sanitizers — and it smells incredible.
5. Hyperice Normatec Go Leg Compressors
After a long day skiing or hiking, recovery is everything. The Hyperice Normatec Go leg compressors are sleek and portable — perfect for reducing soreness and increasing circulation. If I am traveling light, I swap them for my Theragun Elite, which works out muscle tension in minutes.
6. Celine Triomphe 01 Oval Sunglasses
These Celine Triomphe 01 Sunglasses bring understated elegance to any après-ski look. The sleek oval shape works beautifully with a knit beanie and an oversized coat, making it ideal for winter.
7. Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier
Cold air, altitude, and long travel days make lip hydration essential. Clé de Peau Beauté's Lip Glorifier isn't just effective, but it even adds a subtle, natural tint that elevates any après-ski look without effort.
Price: £37.28
Color: Available in Pink, Red, Coral, and Neutral Pink
8. Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Dry mountain air and spa days demand serious hydration. Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream is an absolute staple — deeply nourishing, it keeps my skin luminous whether I am in a snowy chalet or unwinding post-massage at an alpine retreat.
9. Espadín The Lost Explorer Mezcal
Après-ski isn't just about hot toddies — sometimes, it's about a beautifully distilled mezcal shared among friends. The Lost Explorer Espadín is smoky, complex, and just the right amount of indulgent.
10. La Perla Silk Pajamas
The ultimate luxury is feeling at home wherever you go. A pair of La Perla silk pajamas turns a hotel stay into an indulgent retreat — plus, they look as beautiful as they feel, and don't take up much space in your cabin bag.
Now that you know what to pack for a ski vacation, it is time to make sure you're just as prepped up when choosing the right destination. Want to discover the best ski hotels in the world and Airbnb alternatives for an elevated getaway, or peek inside the top design hotels for true interiors-addicted globetrotters?
Head to our travel section for the latest news, reviews, and curated recommendations for wanderlust-driven readers, where you will find exclusive features and behind-the-scenes insights on today's most coveted accommodations, as well as former editions of Can't Leave Without.
