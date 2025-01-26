It's Après-Ski Season — And All I Can Think About Is How to Make My Home Feel Like an Aspen Lodge
With nature as its inspiration, après-ski style is comfortable and inviting, with a hint of luxury. Here are the key design trends for achieving the aesthetic
If the cold and harsh wintertime has one redeeming quality, it’s ski season — and particularly, ‘après-ski’ activities. The expression commonly refers to the bar and club scenes at ski resorts, however, après-ski style has grown into an aesthetic of its own, characterized by relaxation and socialization in an alpine environment.
In interior design, après-ski style can make a space feel elegant yet inviting and warm, serving as the perfect place to unwind and entertain. Todhunter Earle Interiors define après-ski style as a combination of "luxury, chicness, warmth, and comfort with practical functionality, serving to extend the pleasure of a day spent on the slopes with friends, into the sanctuary of home," and interior designer Katharine Pooley thinks similarly.
"The après-ski aesthetic is all about capturing the essence of life’s luxuries - comfort and elegance - in a raw and starkly beautiful environment," Katharine says. "It is an interior design style that encapsulates the feeling of looking back at the towering mountain you just conquered, a steaming hot drink in hand, following hours of fearlessly mastering the cold terrain, peace, and total comfort after the adrenaline of off-piste adventuring with your heart beating out of your chest."
As far as décor, après-ski style can be achieved with three interior design trends: stone gray accessories, knotty wood designs, and faux-fur finishes. These three features reflect the alpine setting, which according to many interior design experts like Nicky Dobree, is essential to après-ski style. Nicky says that to create an après-ski style interior, one should be inspired by nature to bring the outdoors inside, in a chic and luxurious way. Through natural color like stone gray, alpine material like knotty wood, and comfortable faux-fur finishes, you too can create a tasteful après-ski interior, fit for entertainment and relaxation with a side of luxury.
1. Stone Gray Décor
Alpine homes and chalets are generally reflective of their environment, and they commonly feature natural materials such as wood or stone. Decorating with gray is an easy way to play into the aesthetic without making a major cosmetic change to your interior space.
Think gray rugs, gray pillows, gray blankets, even gray furniture. Touches of gray throughout your space give the look of natural stone in a comfortable and stylish way. Use this color as a base to build your après-ski interior.
2. Knotty Wood Designs
Wood drenching tends to be a fairly common feature of mountain homes. The good news? It's a pretty big trend in design right now. For a mountain lodge look, knotty wood paneling and wood furnishings certainly radiate the comfort aspect of the après-ski style.
Kate Aslangul, designer of the interiors pictured above, notes that working with local materials like natural wood is a key design element of après-ski interiors. "To create a timelessness and sense of home to chalets, I introduce layers using different materials, textures, and soft furnishings, choosing complementary wood finishes for the paneling and furniture, mixing both rich and rough earthy timber finishes."
If you're not keen on adding wood paneling to your space, opt for complementary wood furniture with knotty detailing like a dresser, lamp, or end table. This feature, which is highly reflective of an alpine environment, will help you achieve an après-ski aesthetic.
3. Faux-Fur Finishes
Faux-fur finishes are essential to the après-ski style, according to designers at Todhunter Earle Interiors. "Boucle, fur, and abundant shag pile bring a luxurious touch through their inviting textures, perfect for relaxation zones where the après-ski party extends into the night," they note. "These materials not only offer warmth but also infuse any room with an elegant, sophisticated flair, essential for crafting a genuine alpine ambiance."
Faux-fur elements like throw pillows or blankets add the soft and elegant comfort that is necessary in alpine homes, making them key elements for relaxation in the après-ski interior style.
While an après-ski style is all about its natural surroundings, you don't need to live in the mountains to achieve this aesthetic. Designer Nicky Dobree shares a few tips to incorporate in your home.
"Choose comfortable seating in which people can unwind and socialize," Nicky says. "Add colors that are earthy and rich. The atmosphere that you create stems from the materials that you use, so layer with textures such as linen, leather, wool and fur. Incorporate vintage ski posters or a pair of antique skis. Balance elegance with rusticity using natural materials such as timber and stone." With these ideas in mind, you too can develop an après-ski style, wherever you live.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Did Patterned Sofas Just Make a Comeback? Why This 'Dated' 80s Trend Has Become Designers' New Go-to
From classic stripes to full-on florals; Designers share their tips and tricks for incorporating this playful patterned seating into your interiors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
There Are 19 Different Tiles in This Toronto Home — From the Kitchen Island to the Room Dividers
From the kitchen island and the fireplace through to some unique room dividers, in this Toronto home, everywhere there could be tile, there is
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
Did Patterned Sofas Just Make a Comeback? Why This 'Dated' 80s Trend Has Become Designers' New Go-to
From classic stripes to full-on florals; Designers share their tips and tricks for incorporating this playful patterned seating into your interiors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
6 Fabric Trends Editors Want You to Use More in 2025 — Because There's More to Life Than Just Boucle
This season’s emerging upholstery trends combine comfort, texture, and more than a dose of glamour. These are our editors' favorite finds for the year ahead
By Ellen Finch Published
-
A Trend Forecaster Just Told Me 2025's Most Sophisticated Color Scheme Is Inspired by This Type of Food
Brussels sprout lovers rejoice! From throw pillows to color-drenched rooms, this nature-inspired palette is serving up a hearty helping of style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
So, What Exactly Is a 'Boy Apartment'? Here's How to Tap Into the Surprisingly Sophisticated Internet Trend
Bachelor pads and man caves are out. This year, we're all about 'boy apartments,' the elevated and well-curated aesthetic anyone can embrace
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Skirted Tables Usually Make Me Cringe, but This Interior Designer Found a Way That Looks Cool (and Hides Clutter)
This ain't your grandmother's old skirted table — this interior designer has found a fun way to reimagine the dated design detail
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
'Closet Bars' Are the Classy Trick for Smaller Homes I'd Actually Sacrifice Storage Space for
There is nothing like an element of surprise to up your hosting game. From bold and luxurious to minimal and sleek; these closet bars serving up serious style
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"It's Time to Make Yourself a Bedwomb," a Design Expert Tells Me — Why the Smallest Bedroom Is Best and How It Can Improve Your Sleep
The cozier the space, the better your sleep will be according to this design professional. From canopies to warm colors; here is how to create a bedwomb
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
4 Stylish Lava Stone Countertop Ideas — The High-Gloss, Candy-Colored Kitchen Surface You're About to See Everywhere
Coming in every color of the rainbow, lava stone countertops feel modern and timeless with these styling tricks from interior experts
By Olivia Wolfe Published