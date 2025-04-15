10 Arrestingly Beautiful Milan Restaurants Locals *Actually* Dine at — Selected for Their Interiors

A great deal of Italy's allure for travelers visiting from abroad lies in its multifaceted culinary tradition, of which Milan is an exemplary manifestation. From the soul-warming, earthy ossobuco ("braised veal shanks") and cassoeula ("pork and cabbage stew"), known to keep locals afloat during the coldest months of the year served alongside polenta, to the golden creaminess of the saffron-spiced risotto alla milanese, the mastered crispiness of cotoletta ("breaded veal cutlet"), and the evergreen appeal of vitello tonnato ("chilled veal with a tuna-caper dressing") — read: the centerpiece to every self-respecting 1970s-inspired dinner party, even more so if plated in a shiny silver serving dish — the Italian design capital's flair for gourmet explorations competes with its aesthetic sophistication. This isn't exclusively informed by the past, either, but eternally expands to incorporate worldly inspirations and reverse them onto the plates of the best restaurants in Milan. But where to find them? My point exactly.

Every Livingetc curated travel edit strives to straddle the continuum between experience and aesthetic, bringing you destinations that embody the finest examples of both. That's why, similarly to our recent curation of the best Milan hotels, this deep dive into the city's foodie scene isn't exclusively based on pleasures of the palate but centered around a more holistic understanding of taste. To put it bluntly, we think the best Milan restaurants are those that revive and expand the local gastronomic heritage while simultaneously channeling the style-defining artisanry of the creative metropolis. We are not the only ones who believe so.

To make this edit of dining hotspots as relevant as possible to our interiors-savvy, globe-trotting community of readers, I have gathered tips on the best restaurants in Milan from trailblazing collectible design dealers, leading culture PRs, and emerging creatives either based in or frequently traveling to the city, as well as including my personal favorites. From stuck-in-time bistros to 1970s-inspired, cinematic trattorias and the latest, most beautiful openings in town, these are the locally recommended restaurants in Milan every in-the-know meneghino ("Milanese") is having dinner (or slow lunch) at.

Sandì

Opened last year, Sandì has already become a go-to destination for local creatives, who pop in for lunch in between meetings and to break their ectic Milan Design Week itineraries. (Image credit: Claudia Zalla. Design: Parasite 2.0)

Via Francesco Hayez, 13, 20129 Milano MI, Italy

If there is one thing I miss deeply from living in Italy, it is our countercultural celebration of lunchtime. Whether coming home after five hours of school only to see most of your relatives sat around the dining table or finding a full hour (if not more) to enjoy a proper meal with your colleagues from work, few people take their pranzo as religiously as we Italians do. Sandì, a fairly new addition to Milan's foodie scene, tucked between the affluent Porta Venezia and the Città Studi districts, a five-minute stroll from the historic Bar Basso, takes that tradition to the forefront by opening exclusively for lunch, except on Fridays, when dinner services bring its vibrancy into the night. One of the recommended restaurants in Milan PR agency MINT LIST's co-founders Giulia Milza and Maria Azzurra Rossi never fail to visit when in town, in less than a year since opening, the eatery has already earned itself a cult following, particularly within the creative and design crowds.

The brainchild of burgeoning chef Laura Santosuosso and her partner, restaurateur Denny Mollica, Sandì perfectly exemplifies Milan's aesthetic edginess. Crafted to a mesmerizing effect by local studio Parasite 2.0, the interiors read like an imaginative blend and anticipation of the Milan Design Week trends 2025 our team has only just reported on. Here, dramatic silver accents, wall transparencies, and sharp lines combine into a cinematic space that transcends time, where cherry plum-and-cream terrazzo flooring matches the 1970s palette of the modernist leather and chrome table chairs that give the dining area a 1950s air.

Housed within a former bakery from the Sixties, Sandì's menu is as rooted in Italy's gastronomic heritage as it is innovative: through a modern revisitation of Emilia Romagna's meaty preparations and an unconventional approach to vegetable-based plates, it nails the balance between substance and sophistication, tradition and innovation while always keeping a love of nostrano food at its core. From dazzling crudo presentations bringing a taste of the sea to Milan to a Japanese reinvention of the ever-comforting tagliatelle alla bolognese and bittersweet, meticulously layered desserts, Sandì is a haven for style-conscious gourmands.

Book your table at Sandì.

Trattoria del Ciumbia

Conceived by Dimorestudio, Trattoria del Ciumbia is hands down one of the most suggestive dining destinations in Milan. (Image credit: Paola Pansini. Design: Dimorestudio)

Via Fiori Chiari, 32, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

That the dinner that followed the unveiling of La Prima Notte di Quiete — an exclusive installation realized by Dimoremilano, the furniture design leg of the trailblazing Milan-based duo Dimorestudio, and luxury Italian fashion house Loro Piana for Salone del Mobile 2025 — took place at Trattoria del Ciumbia is in itself enough of a reason for interiors-conscious globetrotters to keep the restaurant on their radar. Designed by the firm's co-founders Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, and opened last spring in the heart of the artsy Brera, the eatery is every retro-inspired traveler's dream. Not only is chef Paolo Rollini's Lombard and Milanese menu a comprehensive introduction to many of the most delicious and beloved staples of the region, gathering anything from the tasty mondeghili ("Milanese fried meatballs") and the buttery casoncelli ("stuffed pasta from the northern Italian town of Bergamo") to the melt-in-your-mouth, roasted veal tenderloin that makes one of the house specialties (Rustin negàa del Ciumbia), but Dimorestudio's contribution to the restaurant makes it look into the set of a 1980s film.

From the theatrically lit coffered ceiling and chequered floors to the sleek, wood, leather, rattan, and chrome mid-century modern furniture expanding on its geometric scheme and the quirky artwork and lighting bringing movement into the game, Trattoria del Ciumbia brims with visual and culinary delights. If on the ground floor, it is a muted, 1970s palette of terracotta, beige, and green to prevail, with heavy black details for contrast, downstairs, a surreal fantasy of brass, silver, and glass sets the mood for cocktail hour and music-fueled conversations.

For Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri, who just returned from her annual Milan Design Week pilgrimage and joined Loro Piana and Dimorestudio for the release of their collaboration, "Trattoria del Ciumbia is a gloriously avant-garde trattoria. Think vibrant mosaic floors, seductive paintwork, rich wood paneling, and vintage furniture. The menu leans classic Milanese — I had the saffron risotto, and it was utterly delightful. If there's a wait for your table (and there might be), grab a seat at the custom-made pewter counter. Night owls will love that there's a disco club tucked away on the lower floor."

Book your table at Trattoria del Ciumbia.

Contraste

For studio Debonademeo, Contraste is "a visual puzzle where jarring elements and unexpected details appear as metaphors for water, fire, earth, and air, stimulating, cheering, and surprising customers throughout the meal." (Image credit: © Serena Eller Vainicher. Design: Debonademeo)

Via Giuseppe Meda, 2, 20136 Milano MI, Italy

Ever since first trying Contraste, the Michelin-starred restaurant Uruguayan chef Matias Perdomo, Argentinian sous-chef Simon Press, and Italian maître Thomas Piras first launched in the buzzy Navigli back in 2015, I couldn't find a way to get it out of my head. Sure, the actual cooking of this eatery, which isn't just one of the best Milan restaurants in general, but also one of the top recommended restaurants in Milan for interiors and art-addicted foodies, played a big role in feeding my obsession. With a non-existent fixed menu, this chic hangout is bound to surprise you each time, as will the totally unexpected flavor combinations, textures, and performative presentations of its dishes. Still, to make the experience even more striking was the setting.

Housed within an early-19th-century building recently reinvented by Padua-based studio Debonademeo, whether through its ever-evolving culinary journey or its metaphysical, otherworldly ambiance, Contraste injects a dose of surreal into everyday life. Informing the vision of the restoration are the natural elements — water, fire, earth, and air — which the firm hinted at in the color-blocky palette of the restaurant. Composed of a 'relax' area and four individually crafted rooms, each divided by the two adjacent ones through flowy curtains in burnt orange, olive green, cherry, and blue, respectively, Contraste feels like stepping inside a painting.

From the speckled surface of its terrazzo flooring, varying from pale white and grey to plum red, pale rose, and light blue, and the bespoke, episodic wallpaper of each section, again referencing nature's forces, to Pedrali's sculptural Liberty tables, the champagne-coated pendant lights spotlighting each of them, and the iconic, bright yellow mid-century trolleys carrying the chefs' delicacies, every element has been curated to convey a sense of mystery; as in unveiling a 'world within the world'. Suspended between the regality of its stuccoed and frescoed walls and the atemporality of a De Chirico masterpiece, Contraste is the Milan restaurant you won't want to miss.

Book your table at Contraste.

Horto

"Horto is my habitual, cherished restaurant for a refined, sustainable dining experience." — Nina Yashar, founder of NILUFAR (Image credit: Horto. Design: Genius Loci Architettura)

Via S. Protaso, 5, 20121

If there's one place that doesn't lack stunningly designed restaurants, that's Milan, and the hyper-central Horto, conveniently located within walking distance from Teatro alla Scala, Duomo, and Palazzo Reale, is the prime example of that. A project by Genius Loci Architettura, co-founders Osvaldo Bosetti and Diego Panizza's organic food-focused eatery is a joy for the eye as it is for the taste buds. Powered by a seasonal, sustainable approach to contemporary cuisine, the menu exclusively integrates ingredients sourced from local producers, with the sandy, woody tones and cocooning essence of the space further celebrating the beauty that lies in simplicity. Entirely crafted from biodegradable materials, Horto stands out for its whimsical lines and comforting feel. Curved, maxi banquettes in petrol green embrace diners in intimate pods as they savor their meal. Flared leg furniture conveys a sense of groundedness and calm, while the playfully arched lines of the sweeping bar counter and those of the quirky service window make for a spirited, laid-back vibe.

As if my words weren't enough to make Horto a must-try for everyone looking after the best restaurants in Milan for aesthetic and gastronomic savoir faire, two of our community's culture insiders have weighed in on its perks. "My habitual, cherished restaurant for a refined, sustainable dining experience, Horto combines seasonal ingredients with a spectacular rooftop setting, presenting guests with splendid views of Milan's iconic landmarks," legendary art dealer and curator Nina Yashar, founder of the world-leading collectible design gallery NILUFAR, shared in her guide to Milan. Giulia Castelli, the mind behind one of the city's hottest PR groups, GC AGENCY, concurred. "Right in the heart of Milan and overlooking the Galleria and the Duomo, Horto is my go-to spot for a unique lunch," she said in her contribution to our annual Milan Design Week guide. "With spring and the warmer season approaching, it's the perfect place to get away from the chaos of the city and enjoy a special aperitivo."

Book your table at Horto.

Via Stampa

(Image credit: Via Stampa)

Via Stampa, 8, 20123 Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy

But Horto isn't the only hotspot Castelli has on her radar when it comes to squeezing a restoring break into her day, be it for breakfast or lunch. Among her recommended Milan restaurants, Marco Guzzetti's Via Stampa is another one of those local-approved hangouts that are simply too good to gatekeep. Simply looking at its bistro-style, wood-laden interiors, I wouldn't be surprised if you mistook this lively eatery for one of the most beautiful Paris restaurants. At once simple, charming, and quirky, Via Stampa's sun-filled dining room brings you a farm-to-table culinary experience that captures the breadth of flavors of the Mediterranean under the leadership of Sicilian chef Danilo Bonanno.

Characterized by its lived, textural woodwork and a beautifully curated selection of artworks, Via Stampa is where Milan's artistic community goes not only to eat and unwind within an inspiring setting, but also to meet, dialogue, and connect with like-minded creatives. Hosting anything from art and literature talks to a program of gastronomic pop-ups aimed at shedding light on the idiosyncracies of specific food traditions, titled Table Tales, this spirited restaurant is the contemporary, Milanese answer to 20th-century caffè letterari — my only complaint being that, living in London, I am not given the chance to join in on the idea galore.

Book your table at Via Stampa.

Sant Ambroeus Milano

With its olive green velvet, shiny woodwork, and coral upholstery, Sant Ambroeus Milano truly lives up to a dream of the Italian design capital. (Image credit: Sant Ambroeus Milano. Design: Fabrizio Casiraghi)

Corso Giacomo Matteotti, 7, 20121 Milano MI, Italy

Few names are more native to Milan's boundary-pushing design scene than that of the quintessentially Milanese Fabrizio Casiraghi. Among his spectacularly executed projects, which include the recently unveiled private members' club The Wilde, is the revamping of the historical foodie institution Sant Ambroeus Milano, originally established in 1936 and brought back to its former glory in 2022. Across a dazzling dining room, solid wood, polished brass, natural stone, and mosaic collide to evoke a sense of timeless elegance in a meticulous exercise in modern Art Deco.

Winking at the legendary legacy of its New Yorkese outposts, Executive Chef Iacopo Falai's team goes back to the origins with essentially delicious food that honors the most beloved manifestations of Italian culinary culture, and of course, the restaurant's Milanese roots. Guests will find their guilty pleasure in the masterfully fried cotoletta alla milanese, or discover the importance of key ingredients through the explosion of flavor of the 'simple' spaghetti al pomodoro. Fish dishes abound on the menu, too, as do the biodynamic and natural wines part of the eatery's beverage selection.

Book your table at Sant Ambroeus Milano.

Langosteria Cucina

Another masterfully completed project by local duo Dimorestudio, with its paneled interiors, mismatched prints, and tiles, Langosteria Cucina defies space and time. (Image credit: Paola Pansini. Design: Dimorestudio)

Via Savona, 10, 20144 Milano MI, Italy

There is a whole world between the intricately decorated walls of Dimorestudio's Langosteria Cucina, and it is a world I would happily live in. A bold, globe-trotting fusion of Japanese influences and atmospheric 1970s decor, from the moment you step inside to when you leave the table, you won't stop noticing the countless details that sculpt this evocative destination into shape. Jute-covered walls, forest green carpeting, and vintage furnishings can be spotted throughout, dimly illuminated by whimsical pendant lighting and interspersed with quirky, familiar collectibles, whether artworks, framed maps, amusing sculptures, or illustrations.

While the central bar takes the trophy home as the eatery's real design standout (see for yourself when you visit it next), the food is just as good. Guided by the Langosteria group's leading chef, Denis Pedron, the brigade will take you on a gastronomic journey that, varying nightly and fusing multiple traditions, never fails to surprise. With an eight-course menu curated by Pedron himself alongside Corporate Executive Chef Domenico Soranno, Langosteria Cucina leans on the joy of sharing to restitute an experience with storytelling and connection at its heart, complete with an harmonious wine list curated by Corporate Wine Manager Valentina Bertini.

Book your table at Langosteria Cucina.

Nebbia

Nebbia's beautifully minimalist interiors bring its food offering to the forefront. (Image credit: Nebbia)

Via Evangelista Torricelli, 15, 20136 Milano MI, Italy

Situated within the vibrant framework of Milan's Navigli, the canal-view nightlife hotspot, Nebbia was born from the synergy between chefs Federico Fiore and Mattia Grilli and sommelier Marco Marone in 2019. Born of a desire to counter the tendency of numerous fine dining destinations to prefer form over substance and looks over genuine, high-quality food, the trio gave life to an elevated setting where a curated atmosphere and gastronomic offering go hand in hand, without compromising on either of them. Here, pale pink-washed walls, smooth wooden furnishings, and a few neon-lit sconces are all it is needed for the space to come to life at night, or so say the locals who recommended it to me.

"What I love about Nebbia is the way in which it focuses on the cooking first and foremost," Marco Salah El Din Tantawy, Head of Communications at Milan's leading events powerhouse Threes Production, tells me. "Tucked away in a lesser-traveled, tranquil side of Navigli, an area locals visit for a serendipitous night out, it has quickly become a monthly appointment for my partner and I. While being on the pricey end of things, we like to order all of their fish starters as a sharing meal — a great option for a larger dinner with friends, too — and pair them with the eatery's curated selection of organic wines."

Book your table at Nebbia.

Da Giacomo Milano

Inspired by the ornate, turn-of-the-century style of pioneering Italian architect Renzo Mongiardino, the design of Da Giacomo Milano makes every dinner at the restaurant a journey through time. (Image credit: Letizia Cigliutti. Courtesy of Da Giacomo Milano. Design: Renzo Mongiardino)

Via Pasquale Sottocorno, Via Benvenuto Cellini, 6, 20129 Milano MI, Italy

In a recent interview, Ippolita Rostagno, the Italian-American jewelry designer and Artemest co-founder, praised the historical Da Giacomo Milano as one of the best Milan restaurants for diners looking to get the best of both worlds — the pastel-shaded, romantic patina of old Milan and an innovative take on the classic trattoria. Seamlessly marrying tradition with sophistication, Da Giacomo Milano is one of those places that embodies foreigners' understanding of la dolce vita: a slice of a seemingly perfected, truly fascinating past, this local institution, established in 1958 and still considered one of the most beautiful, authentic restaurants in Milan, charges its Art Deco interior design with the warmth, ritualness, and conviviality of a family home.

Moved to its current location on Via Pasquale Sottocorno in 1989, Da Giacomo Milano has since become a symbol of the city as a whole, luring art, fashion, and design globetrotters through its winning combination of Tuscan and Italian seaside staples and layered decor. A vibrant salon, the eatery's painstakingly preserved wood paneling, stuccoed ceilings, vintage tiling, and wrought iron accents make for a timeless culinary exploration, while Executive Chef Emanuele Settel's brigade enchants with their seafood triumph.

Book your table at Giacomo Milano.

Yapa

"We opted for a subtle design that would reflect Pancetti's commitment to quality, simplicity, and sustainability — a neutral canvas that lets his precise culinary artistry take centre stage." — Lambs and Lions (Image credit: Björn Ceder. Design: Lambs and Lions with Annabell Kutucu. Interior Curation & Styling: Annabell Kutucu)

Viale Monte Nero, 34, 20135 Milano MI, Italy

To the most attentive of design insiders, Yapa should instantly ring a bell as the powerhouse behind the pop-up dining concept and bar of the new Alcova's VOCLA project — the after-hours destination that Valentina Ciuffi and Joseph Grima's nomadic platform for collectible art and design debuted this month as part of Milan Design Week. A masterclass in textural, surprisingly welcoming brutalist interiors coming courtesy of Berlin-based studio Lambs and Lions, this exclusive eatery, nestled in the Porta Romana district, is the creative playground of chef and owner Matteo Pancetti, whose travel-inspired gastronomic experimentation manifests as a soulful, nourishing encounter between the Southern European, Asian, and Latin American food traditions — a world where tacos, pad thai, and mushroom and bufala blue cheese dumplings all appear on the same menu? A better world, if you ask me.

Tucked away beyond an elegant, ornate façade, Yapa's Viale Monte Nero location charms you with its deeply textural, cave-like feel. Sculpted from a mixture of dark wood, marble, rattan, and wrought iron, the furnishings of the restaurant are devoid of any color except for the neutrals of their natural surface, letting the food tell a tale of its own. Not that their monochrome essence takes away from the spectacle of it all: rather, the raw, organic ambiance of Yapa enhances the play of contrasting ingredients and cultures that composes every plate. Adorned with equally tactile, ceramic tableware and handcrafted vessels throughout, along with some truly iconic lighting choices (the mushroom-shaped table lamp captured above is my new personal favorite), a dinner at Yapa is your crash course into resonantly immersive, simply iconic decor.

Book your table at Yapa.

FAQs

How Did We Pick the Best Milan Restaurants?

To compile this list, I relied on an underrated old-style method: word of mouth. Keeping note of the beautiful Milan restaurants that trusted industry insiders part of the Livingetc circle — from painstaking art and design PRs to world-acclaimed designers, trend-setting curators, and rising creatives — have shared their love of with us, I came up with an edit of recommended restaurants in Milan known to impress through both outstanding decor and a creative revisiting of Italy's centuries-spanning culinary tradition. But direct recommendations weren't the only source I turned to to present you with the hottest Milanese gastronomy havens. Instead, staying true to my role as lifestyle editor, I also drew on the latest happenings hitting the northern Italian city as part of Milan Design Week 2025 and beyond to uncover the hippest dining hangouts for those in the know. So, if it is mingling with the creative capital's forward-thinking community of fashion, music, art, and interiors disruptors that you are looking for, at least now you will know where to find them come l'ora di cena ("dinner time").

Needless to say, as one of Italy's most sophisticated food destinations, narrowing its cuisine offering down to the 10 best Milan restaurants was a hard task. Still, having had the pleasure to dine at some of the entries included in it myself, or otherwise trusting the judgment of our community of tastemakers, I can assure you they are all worth a try (or more). Without detracting from the imaginatively conceived interiors of these hotspots, it is fair to say that their menu is just as deserving of attention as their cinematic atmosphere. Many of the eateries featured in this edit of the best restaurants in Milan have been recognized internationally through Michelin stars, or mentioned in the eponymous guide. Others are established local institutions or icons on the rise. Whichever you pick — whether based on their looks or their meals — you are in for a treat.



Crafting a travel itinerary that allows you to make the most of your chosen destination is only the first step toward an enriching, inspiring vacation. So, now that you have got the best Milan restaurants covered, why not start thinking about what you can't leave without ahead of your next visit to the Italian design capital? In our namesake column, Articolo Studios' Creative Director, Nicci Kavals, breaks down her Milan essentials so that, when your turn comes, packing will never have been easier for you.