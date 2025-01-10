Hidden Trails — Legendary Art and Design Dealer Nina Yashar's Insider Guide to Exploring Milan

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

If there's one thing I have learned in my recent email exchange with Iranian-Italian design trailblazer Nina Yashar, it's that, while you can take her out of Milan, you can't take Milan out of her. Having moved there with her family at the age of six from Tehran where she was born, the city "has been an essential part of my personal and professional journey ever since," Yashar tells me. "Milan has provided me with the perfect setting to cultivate my passion for design and art, shaping the growth of my gallery, Nilufar, from its very opening on Via Bigli in 1979 to the international projects we are now running."

One of the world's leading collectible design institutions, Nilufar has carved itself a prestigious place within the global creative industry. Through Yashar's sharp curatorial eye, and thanks to her ability to anticipate the biggest interior design trends before they manifest to the wider public, the gallery has grown into a pioneering talent incubator, using its recurring exhibitions to favor the rise of contemporary designers like Martino Gamper, Bethan Laura Wood, Karen Chekerdjian, and Analogia Project's Andrea Mancuso, and preserve the legacy of mid-century modern furniture masters such as Alvar Aalto, Hans Wegner, and Gio Ponti.

With the unveiling of The Nilufar Lounge, the gallery's second Milanese location, Yashar's connection to the city and its community has become even deeper. Inaugurated last October 4 through the launch of the Open Edition project — an exclusive collection of over 100 furniture pieces developed in collaboration with some of today's most influential talents, imbued with Nilufar's signature dreamlike aesthetic, and entirely crafted in Italy — the outpost is "a place for socializing, meeting, and creative inspiration," explains the art dealer. "Designed to evoke the feeling of being at home," it is accessible to all.

Below, Yashar takes us on a tour of Milan, the "dynamic crossroads of creativity and tradition" that allowed her to blend her Iranian heritage with Italian culture, and bring her vision to life through design.

Meet the New Art Avant-Garde at Osservatorio Fondazione Prada

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti. Courtesy of Fondazione Prada)

Osservatorio Fondazione Prada, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 20121. Fondazione Prada, L.go Isarco, 2, 20139

When it comes to art, the Osservatorio Fondazione Prada — an avant-garde contemporary art space consistently offering thought-provoking exhibitions, coupled with stunning panoramic views of Milan — is a top favorite. It's a place that profoundly inspires and refines my artistic sensibilities. With its dynamic blend of art, architecture, and cultural events, the Fondazione Prada complex is another iconic hotspot that enriches the city’s vibrant creative scene. Both are must-visit destinations for any art lover in Milan.

Explore Milan's Groundbreaking Design Legacy Around Town

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Piergiorgio Sorgetti. Courtesy of Alcova) The façade of Triennale di Milano, one of the city's foremost design institutions (Image credit: Gianluca Di Ioia. Courtesy of Triennale Milano)

Milan Design Week and Alcova, Various Locations. Triennale di Milano, Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121

Milan Design Week is my go-to event to find new inspiration: it's the best time to explore trends from both established and emerging designers. I always follow the projects by Alcova, a platform known for its fresh, innovative approach. Having collaborated with them several times, I admire how they create experimental spaces that push the boundaries of design. Triennale Milano also deserves a spot on the list: a custodian of iconic works and design history, it beautifully bridges past and future, showcasing the evolution of design while promoting new ideas.

Feel the Breadth of the Milanese Culinary Scene With Three Must-Knows

Image 1 of 3 A detail of Horto's dining room (Image credit: Horto. Design: Genius Loci Architettura) Si Ma Townhouse's soulful restaurant space and cocktail bar (Image credit: Si Ma Townhouse. Design: Locatelli Partners) The Prada green salon of Marchesi 1824 is a design lover's paradise (Image credit: Marchesi 1824)

Marchesi 1824, Via Santa Maria alla Porta, 11/a, 20123; Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 20121; Via Monte Napoleone, 9, 20121. Horto, Via S. Protaso, 5, 20121. Si Ma Townhouse, Corso di Porta Vigentina, 12, 20122

Food-wise, Marchesi 1824 is a must for its impeccable pastries and rich tradition, while Horto is my habitual, cherished restaurant for a refined, sustainable dining experience. It combines seasonal ingredients with a spectacular rooftop setting, presenting guests with splendid views of Milan's iconic landmarks. A true hidden gem, Si Ma Townhouse is an Oriental bar and restaurant that fascinates me with its delicate dishes and international atmosphere, and whose refined culinary experience always leaves an impression.

Shop Like a Local — and Independent — at Trusted Retailers

Image 1 of 2 The industrial chic exterior of Terroir Milano (Image credit: Terroir Milano) A bathed-in-the-sun Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan's ultimate destination for luxury shopping (along with Via della Spiga and Via Monte Napoleone) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Terroir Milano, Via Macedonio Melloni, 33, 20129. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, 20123

A gourmet grocery shop in my neighborhood, Zona Risorgimento, Terroir Milano offers a selection of organic, quality food products. While Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II remains a classic shopping destination, I also love browsing in other independent specialty shops around the city, where you can find unique fashion items.

Find Peace at Villa Necchi Campiglio's Urban Oasis

The park of Villa Necchi Campiglio, a design landmark that has recently served the backdrop to Ridley Scott's 2021 film House of Gucci (Image credit: Giorgio Majno © FAI — Fondo Ambiente Italiano. Courtesy of Villa Necchi Campiglio)

Villa Necchi Campiglio, Via Mozart, 14, 20122

When I want to enjoy the outdoors in Milan, the garden of Villa Necchi Campiglio, not far from the affluent Via della Spiga, is a peaceful spot. Despite being in the heart of the city, this escape blends nature and history. Here, you can unwind in its meticulously landscaped garden while admiring the architectural beauty of one of Milan's historic buildings. The villa's interiors are a modernist masterpiece, featuring innovative materials and custom-designed furniture by Gio Ponti, a designer I truly admire. Villa Necchi Campiglio is where tranquility meets the timeless elegance of Italian design.

Traveling is like appetite; one journey leads to another. Whilst you plan your next escape, why not take a look at what our community of designers can't leave without when going on vacation? Brought to you by rising and established industry insiders, these travel essentials packing lists will have you wandering off in style.

In for more Italian discoveries? See how an Oscar-winning director has transformed Rome's oldest educational institution into a kaleidoscope of colors, shapes, and textures at Palazzo Talìa.