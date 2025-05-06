"Modern, Relaxed, and Unmistakably Design-Led" — Checking in at Grace La Margna, St. Moritz's Quietly Luxurious Latest Holiday Stay
A new chapter in the coveted Swiss resort's hospitality scene has only just begun. Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri takes a closer look
For a resort as eminent as St. Moritz, it's surprising to see how little has changed in its hotel landscape over the past half-century. That's what makes Grace La Margna, a five-star luxury stay unveiled in August 2023, such a refreshing addition.
The first new opening here in some 50 years, the property strikes a different note. It's calmer, more modern and relaxed, and unmistakably design-led. Positioned directly opposite the train station, the hotel occupies what was once the La Margna three-star hotel, an early 20th-century Art Nouveau building that's been carefully restored and expanded into one of the best ski resort hotels in Europe.
The original architecture, all local stone and curved lines, has been paired with a striking new wing: crisp, pale, and quietly sculptural. The renovation, led by Divercity Architects and interior designer Carole Topin, achieves that rare balance between heritage and modernity.
My suite overlooked the lake and was a masterclass in elegance: muted tones, beautiful materials, and expansive windows. The bathroom was generous and spa-like.
Mornings begin with a decadent breakfast in the main restaurant space. As expected, we found heaving help-yourself tables, an expansive à-la-carte menu, and a croissant cart where guests could have their pastries complete with a filling of choice between chocolate, hazelnut, or pistachio cream.
A detail I loved: for the smallest ones, they have reimagined a children's market stall into a buffet table at their height so they can help themselves — a sign of the hotel's quietly meticulous approach.
Dinner at The View was a highlight: a Mediterranean-leaning tasting menu with light, confident flavors and a well-judged wine pairing. It's fine dining without the theater, although a tableside tiramisu did add a little flourish at the end.
On our last night, we opted for the hotel's second restaurant, Stüvetta, a more traditional Swiss affair serving fondue and other alpine classics.
The space is warm and intimate, complete with a charming striped ceiling and that nostalgic, unmistakable smell of melted cheese. We left beyond full. The hotel has a third new dining offering, the lauded Beefbar chain, which I didn't have a chance to try but is known to draw a chic local crowd.
The bar and living area is where we spent most of our time. Anchored by a roaring fire and soft velvet seating, it's a space that invites you to settle in.
The cocktail menu is presented like a deck of tarot cards, each drink tied to a character. I chose The Devil, a distilled twist on a margarita; my husband had The Hanged Man, a deeper, rum-based concoction. Both sensational.
The spa is everything you'd hope for in a five-star alpine hotel. I had a facial using products from myBlend, which left my skin noticeably brighter, and the 20-meter indoor pool was clearly a favorite among guests. There's a large relaxation area, too; quiet, well-lit, and perfect after a day on the slopes.
Service across the board was excellent. The concierge arranged ski equipment for us (the shop is on site) and a brilliant instructor, while an easy shuttle handled the short ride to the lifts — you call on the way down for more or less instant pick up.
Unusually for the area, Grace La Margna is open year-round, so while all winter sports are of course well covered, summer activities are thoughtfully catered for too, with equipment available to hire for hiking and biking.
For those arriving by train, transfers are seamless, and with such a central location, there's genuinely no need for a car.
Grace La Margna brings something new to St. Moritz: a hotel that respects its surroundings but isn't defined by them. It's for travellers who care about atmosphere as much as architecture, who seek comfort without fuss, and who appreciate the details that don't ask for attention.
Sarah Spiteri is the Global Brand Director and Group Editor in Chief of Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Ideal Home, overseeing the editorial direction and creative strategy across three of the world's most iconic interiors titles. With more than 15 years’ experience in lifestyle media, she combines deep editorial expertise with real-world design insight, having renovated three homes and led multiple interior projects. Sarah is passionate about inspiring stylish, characterful living through storytelling that bridges classic design principles with contemporary ways of living.
