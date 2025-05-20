Farm Stays Are Having a Moment — These 10 Peaceful Escapes in the UK Make for a Design-Conscious, Multisensory Countryside Break

There are people who have always deemed outdoor time as crucial to their lives, and others who, with the arrival of COVID-19 lockdowns, learned about its importance the hard way. Whichever group you belong to, one thing is for sure: farm stays in the UK are trending, with more and more British travelers preferring so-called 'staycations' immersed in the wilderness of their home country to ever-popular overseas destinations.

As we explored widely in our Travel Trends 2025 Report, recent years have seen a spike in the number of people who choose rural getaways over city trips characterized by cookie-cutter itineraries, attraction hopping, and overtourism. But what is making farm stays in the UK so widely popular right now, and can design-conscious vacationers trust these holiday hotspots to have found the way to truly inspiring decor?

Selected for their ability to infuse the earthy coziness of rural estates with the genre-defying creativity, artistry, and wit of contemporary homes, the interiors of the countryside escapes listed below have an answer for it all.

1. Fowlescombe Farm, Devon

Few other farm stays in the UK do rustic decor like Fowlescombe Farm. With ten individually crafted suites to choose from, each imbued with a soothing, earthy palette and filled with sculptural furnishings, you can't go wrong. (Image credit: Fowlescombe Farm. Design: Studio Gugger, Paul Glade, and Caitlin Owens)

Ugborough, Ivybridge PL21 0HW

At Livingetc, we're all about bringing you the now and next in decor, but the same is true of our trend-forecasting exploration of lifestyle. So trust us when we tell you that Fowlescombe Farm, a newly opened rural retreat on the foothills of Dartmoor, Devon, is bound to shake up the countryside hospitality industry in England and beyond. A regenerative organic farm set on an estate dating from 1537, the destination was reinvented as a cozy, immersive hub for the contemporary traveler by co-owners Andrew and Alex Owens. The brainchild of two self-professed foodies, Fowlescombe Farm puts a hyper-personalizable spin on its gastronomic offering, with a daily changing menu that can either be savored at the on-site restaurant, The Refectory, readjusted to reflect your latest cravings, or enjoyed in-suite. Barbecues as well as picnics can be planned for the occasion, with the team sourcing, like in the case of the stay's wider culinary offering, the freshest ingredients directly from the farm.

Believe it or not, the interiors are equally exciting. Conceived by Swiss architecture Studio Gugger under the leadership of Caitlin Owens and Creative Director Paul Glade, Fowlescombe Farm's ten individually designed suites strike the balance between heritage and sophistication. Warm, bright, and packed with character, they exist somewhere between the meticulously balanced, wood-clad elegance of Scandinavian design and the golden hues and feel-good energy of California's desert modernism. Organic colors, textures, and artistry mold these 25-to-80-square-meter accommodations into shape, with dramatic fireplaces and mezzanines, fully equipped kitchens, and private outdoor spaces adding to the charm. While with such cocooning premises, it might be hard to even leave your room, (much) more awaits you outdoors, with the surrounding 475 acres lending themselves to wildlife walks, floristry and bread-making workshops, and breezy yoga sessions, not to mention the range of activities enjoyable by the coast.

Book your stay at Fowlescombe Farm.

2. Hampton Manor, Warwickshire

Across the grounds of Hampton Manor, multiple contrasting design styles and inspirations converge into a storytelling-led, deeply sensory experience. Captured above: one of the Walled Garden Suites at Grace & Savour. (Image credit: Hampton Manor. Design: Fjona Hill)

Shadowbrook Ln, Hampton in Arden, Solihull B92 0EN

There is a reason why my recent stay at Hampton Manor has remained so vividly impressed in my memory, and the 5-star luxury countryside hotel's multifaceted interiors have a lot to do with that. Spanning 45 acres of woodland and gardens, this suggestive rural getaway is easily reachable by train from London Euston, making the extreme legs of your journey completely stress-free. But back to Hampton Manor: less than two hours away from the British capital, this 1855 estate is the dream come true and creative playground of partners and co-founders James and Fjona Hill, who in 2008 set out on a journey to restore it. Over the past 17 years, the two have tuned into their shared love of arts and crafts, community, sustainable agricultural and cooking practices, and "joyful" hospitality to birth a destination that stimulates all the senses while being kind to the environment it rises within and its local inhabitants.

Today, Hampton Manor isn't just one of the best farm stays in the UK for lovers of all things decor, with accommodations varying from William Morris-inspired, vividly patterned, sprawling suites filled with views of the surrounding grounds and sited in the Manor House to zen, naturally lit wooden cabins crafted to maximize rejuvenation thanks to the handcast cements baths that serve as their centerpiece, a biophilic interior design color scheme, and their proximity to the walled garden, and vibrantly comfortable cottage rooms dotted in quirky collectibles, books, and plush textiles for a home-away-from-home feel. Instead, this rural getaway has earned itself a reputation as a foodie haven by putting its Michelin-starred eatery, Grace & Savour, its artisanal bakery and cooking school, and Kynd, the destination's latest culinary opening, characterized by a smoky exploration of British produce, at the heart of its offering. A hub for farming and gastronomy innovators, for crafts(wo)men, artists, and designers, and, more often than not, for people looking to tie the knot (Hampton Manor makes a fairytale-like location for wedding receptions), this Solihull retreat shows there's no greater luxury than coming together in support of creativity, connection, and the outdoors.

Book your stay at Hampton Manor.

3. Restaries at Paradise Farm, Suffolk

Crafted by Design & That's Emma Shone-Sanders, the Cider Store at Paradise Farm is a masterpiece of soulful craftsmanship. (Image credit: Safia Shakarchi. Design: Design & That)

Cox Common, Halesworth IP19 8RH

More than yet another design-forward rural getaway, Restaries, the portfolio of luxury holiday stays set up in Suffolk by Gem Boner and Thom Scherdel, is a showcase of contemporary creativity that keeps artisanal expression at its heart. Nestled in the countryside of Halesworth some three hours away from London, this extraordinarily envisioned destination breathes new life into a 16th-century farm by combining an artsy approach to decor, immersion in nature, wellness, and sustainable gastronomy into a holistic hosting experience. Set amidst the thriving grounds of Paradise Farm, equally close to the nearby town, the surrounding woodland, and the sandy beaches of Suffolk, Restaries' three bookable vacation homes (Cider Store, Gate House, and Farm House) and yet-to-be-unveiled Log Store, Tack Room & Cart Lodge are all imbued with the deeply tactile feel that's made London-based Design & That studio one of my latest obsessions (learn more about founder Emma Shone-Sanders' work in our recent review of Michelin-starred restaurant Plates).

Here, every detail, from the evocative abstract art and sculpture curation down to the tranquil color scheme of the rooms and the ritual-aiding objects scattered throughout them, has been chosen as a point of contact between the craftsmen who created them and those who get to use them in these temporary homes. Animated by wildlife and complete with its own heated pool, Paradise Farm truly lives up to its moniker. With wine and spirit tastings, cooking workshops, seasonal pop-up restaurants, and rotating al fresco dinners all organized on site, and countless creatives actively contributing to this sojourn's atmosphere, the countryside has never felt more exciting.

Book your stay at Restaries at Paradise Farm.

4. The Newt in Somerset, Somerset

Not your usual farm stay, the Newt in Somerset challenges preconceptions around rural getaways with its boldly eclectic decor. (Image credit: Alicia Taylor. Design: Karen Roos)

Hadspen, A359, Bruton BA7 7NG

There is something simply otherworldly about the 2,000-acre farm that houses The Newt in Somerset, a hotel active since 2019, as if simply entering its grounds allowed you to turn the clock back to the times of Jane Austen's novels. And yet, its interiors, curated by former Elle Decoration South Africa editor Karen Roos, who owns the estate alongside her husband, Koos Bekker, are as unexpected as those of few other farm stays in the UK, seamlessly blending rediscovered heritage with color-blocked, sculptural contemporary charm. Having Hadspen House, a 17th-century Georgian manor, at its heart, this expansive holiday stay is now home to 40 transitional-style bedrooms between the accommodations sited within its central building and those hosted in the cider orchards in the Farmyard.

Animating the destination in its entirety is a desire to let guests immerse themselves fully into its mazy gardens, shaped over time by a number of landscape designers, including Margaret and Penelope Hobhouse and Nori and Sandra Pope, and now reflecting the vision of Italo-French architect Patrice Taravella, and revel in the fruits of its working farm. A portal to the raw beauty of the natural world and its healing properties, The Newt in Somerset relies on its sweeping fields, polytunnels, and glasshouses to gather the ingredients to be assembled into delicacies ready to be served across its handful of culinary destinations, including a Golden Age of travel-inspired afternoon tea hotspot set within the restored train carriages of the Maid of Somerset and the lavish British bistrot The Botanical Rooms. As if the views weren't enough to put any worry to bed, stress relief is one booking away thanks to the hotel's expansive wellness offering, delivered across the theatrically imagined treatment rooms of its spa, fusing Asian, Middle Eastern, and Scandinavian inspirations into a soul-reviving combination.

*Membership might be required to access specific areas of the hotel and experiences. Consult the website for more information. Book your stay at The Newt in Somerset.

5. Heckfield Place, Hampshire

Balancing rusticness and elegance, Ben Thompson's interiors for Heckfield Place give the British countryside stay a design-forward upgrade. (Image credit: Heckfield Place. Design: Ben Thompson)

Heckfield Pl, Heckfield, Hook RG27 0LD

Already praised in our coverage as the home to one of the best spas in the UK, Heckfield Place is a self-sustaining Hampshire estate stay spanning 438 acres. Inaugurated in 2018 after an eight-year-long renovation, it has since been driven by a vision to "reconnect a grand English house, its Home Farm, and the local community" through standout hospitality services.

Now home to six unique F&B concepts, including the poetic Glass House, the ultimate setting for picturesque afternoon tea gatherings, the regal Dining Room, elegantly designed for a night to remember, the rustic Hearth, whose open-fire, daily changing cooking brings the simplest ingredients' nuances to the fore, and the riveting Moon Bar, Heckfield Place has the cure for the mind and the soul. Producing anything from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers to dairy products, and also raising livestock on site, you can rest assured that everything you eat hasn't traveled for miles and miles. The 45 rooms and suites, signed by quiet luxury master Ben Thompson, nod to the estate's 18th-century origins through beautifully framed figurative artwork, restored fireplaces, and ornate cabinetry and ironwork without ever feeling outdated. Painted in organic, neutral hues, they are the perfect accommodation for a sojourn that expands on its territory's produce, awe-inspiring landscape, and restoring energy, rather than replacing its legacy with something uprootedly new.

Book your stay at Heckfield Place.

6. Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

Pen Yen, Soho House's iconic Japanese member restaurant, launched at Soho Farmhouse in 2015 before taking over some of the group's most stylish locations. (Image credit: Soho Farmhouse)

Great Tew, Chipping Norton OX7 4JS

Soho House might not be the first hospitality group to spring to mind when thinking about the best farm stays in the UK, but trust me when I say that the Oxfordshire outpost of the legendary members-only network is a one-of-a-kind wonder. Sandwiched between the picturesque Great Tew and Chipping Norton, a two-hour drive north of London, this standout rural retreat has got it all, from fantastically furnished, contemporary bedrooms, cabins, huts, and cottages clad in warm woods and rich textiles for a home-like experience and a cowshed spa that exemplifies the meaning of indoor-outdoor living to a fully equipped gym, a barn conversion dedicated to a range of wellness classes and treatments, lake-view sunken hot tubs, and four restaurants and a bakery for the bon vivants.

Needless to say, Soho House's golden glow and exceptional taste in contemporary design can be felt throughout, with each of the communal areas boasting a carefully balanced mix of Art Deco finds, mid-century modern accents, and one-off artworks and collectibles, whether placed inside or as sculptural additions to the leafy grounds. My personal favorites are the Electric Barn cinema, carved from plush red velvet and bookable for private screenings, the izakaya-style Japanese eatery Pen Yen, where Asian feel-good interiors and the firm's retro-futuristic glam collide, and the textural feel of the One-Bedroom Cabin. With plenty of activities available on-site, including boating, tennis, and horse riding, Soho Farmhouse isn't just one of the coolest rural getaways near London; it's a place to connect, try something new, and be inspired. (Curious to know why we think hotels and private members' clubs are the new museums? Dive into our recent dispatch to know more).

Book your stay at Soho Farmhouse.

7. Pennard Hill Farm, Somerset

A bucolic retreat complete with indoor heated pool, Pennard Hill Farm is a stunning retreat in the heart of Somerset. (Image credit: Ed Schofield)

Stickleball Ln, Shepton Mallet BA4 6UG

It takes quite an effort to steal the show from the dramatic beauty of the Mendip Hills, but with its imaginatively crafted accommodations, ranging from self-catered cocooning cottages furnished with all comforts to whimsical, floating tents placed mid-air through the thick woodland, and sun-filled dining rooms, local holiday hotspot Pennard Hill Farm immerses guests in a world of its own. An 80-acre haven minutes away from the legendary town of Glastonbury, this rural retreat makes the ideal base to reconnect with nature or recharge in the calm after an electrifying day at the festival.

Run by Pippa and Tom Godber-Ford Moore, alongside the former's father, David, Pennard Hill Farm is a family-owned business that strives to deliver a magical experience while positively contributing to the surrounding land. Besides offering some of the most inventive glamping accommodations I have come across so far, with the opportunity to shower, light a fire, and relax directly out in the woods, this countryside escape also comes with a cinematic heated indoor pool, a series of wellness treatments to choose from, and ever-changing, expansive seasonal feasts centered around live-fire cooked meat and fresh, or pickled, greens and vegetables sourced from the estate's garden.

Book your stay at Pennard Hill Farm.

8. Tillingham, East Sussex

A Michelin Green Star restaurant, Tillingham's on-site culinary destination centers sustainably grown ingredients from its 70-acre farm. (Image credit: Tillingham. Architectural design: RX Architects. Landscape design: Marian Boswall Landscape Architects)

Dew Farm Dew Lane Peasmarsh, Rye TN31 6XD

Just over an hour away from London by train in Rye, East Sussex, Tillingham is the kind of British farm stay responsible for making rural getaways not only palatable to, but also increasingly sought after by younger generations. With a quirky-cool visual identity created by studio Kellenberger-White and a design vision co-authored by RX Architects and Marian Boswall Landscape Architects, this 70-acre winery, graced by stunning views over the Tillingham River valley, the sea, and the Romney salt marshes, is your one-stop destination to scenic vineyards, orchards, and woodland, spirited accommodation, and equally exciting culinary experiences. Fusing centuries-old farming traditions and best-practice techniques with science-backed contemporary expertise, Tillingham's diverse, poly-cultural approach to agriculture is as good to the soil and the wider planet as it is to the taste buds of those who get to savor its fruits.

Led by Head Chef Brendan Eades, the restaurant of this vineyard with rooms transforms the produce of its local grounds into earthy, nourishing plates that marry simplicity with sophistication. Visually, the place, which features a shop, a bar, and a panoramic terrace, and organizes group wine tours, is just as striking, with crafty wooden surfaces brought to life by bold abstract artwork, warm industrial lighting, mismatched mid-century modern furniture, and a lofty sensibility. Meanwhile, the beautifully curated interiors of the winery's 11 double rooms, an artful exercise signed by McCully & Crane, and the two hyper-cozy luxury Bell Tents allow visitors to linger in Tillingham's multisensory offering for more than a day. With an award-winning a la carte menu, wood-fired pizzas, and natural wine galore, this East Sussex countryside hub has got all the right ingredients for a romantic, slow living stay.

Book your stay at Tillingham.

9. Sandridge Barton, Devon

The warmly welcoming western decor of Sandridge Barton's Lower Well Farmhouse captures the contagious vibrancy of contemporary farm stays in the UK. (Image credit: Sandridge Barton)

Lower Well Farm, Waddeton Rd., Stoke Gabriel, Totnes TQ9 6RL

Travelers looking for the ultimate British farm experience will find their paradise on Earth at Sandridge Barton, Andrew and Jane Moon's 450-acre vineyard and winery. Located on the eastern side of the River Dart, surrounded by the fertile hilltops of England's South Devon, the site, whose farming history stretches back 1,000 years, has been at the forefront of UK wine-making since the 1960s, when the then owners Maurice and Rush Ash purchased what was once known as the Sharpham Estate and began experimenting with different types of vines.

Some 60 years fast-forward, this bucolic destination is now home to a number of bespoke experiences, including wine and cheese tastings as well as walking tours, besides offering exclusive farm stays across three self-catering holiday properties. Choose between the transitional style of the spacious Sandridge Barton House, a pastel-shaded, 6-bedroom Georgian escape punctuated by lively fabrics and sleek surfaces, and equipped with an indoor heated pool, the western decor extravaganza of the Lower Well Farmhouse, boasting characterful design accents, exposed beams, brick walls, and a spectacular garden, or the more essential Boathouse, built right on the bank of the river, and complete your sojourn with a moreish meal at the winery's own restaurant.

Book your stay at Sandridge Barton.

10. Banchory Farm, Fife

The modern shabby-chic interiors of Banchory Farm are as welcoming and comforting as they are pleasantly unexpected. (Image credit: Brent Darby. Design and Styling: Ali Heath)

Banchory Farm, Kirkcaldy KY2 5UU

Much of the growing interest in farm stays in the UK stems from the timeless essence of these rural getaways, and Banchory Farm, a 700-acre property in Fife, eastern Scotland, captures their allure. With a history dating from the end of the 18th century, this countryside destination preserves the crafty, layered aesthetic of its past while providing the comforts and spaces expected by today's vacationers. Offering six different and self-catering types of accommodations, varying from atmospheric one-bedroom cottages to a dreamy farmhouse suitable for groups of up to eight, Banchory Farm makes the perfect base for a vacation in the name of unconditional relaxation.

Compared to other entries in this roundup of design-conscious farm stays in the UK, where lunch and dinner time might feel much more 'fixed', family owners Jane and Jono's immersed-in-greenery rural getaway delivers a holiday experience that can be enjoyed at your most natural pace. Formerly used to host the farm workers who worked on site, each of the bookable houses was fully reimagined into a sumptuously furnished stay that echoes the site's storied identity. If I were to choose, I would likely book quirky-cool The Dairy, where sleek floor-to-ceiling windows, brutalist stone accents, wood-paneled walls, and unpolished chrome accents render the beauty of both worlds, the city and the country. Or in either one of the dotted-in-ceramics, artsy Drinkbetween — where textural collectibles, mismatched patterns, and styles set the scene. Despite lacking an in-house eatery, your sojourn at Banchory Farm comes with multiple locally approved food, drink, and leisure recommendations, tasting, and sport experiences to take your pick from.

Book your stay at Banchory Farm.

FAQs

How Did We Pick the Best Farm Stays in the UK?

With the rise of staycations, a phenomenon arisen amid the government-mandated stasis of COVID-19, countless rural getaways near London and farm stays in the UK have opened their doors to the public as an experiential remedy to the frenzy of urban life. While each of them is credited with offering a soothing alternative to the non-stop pace of the city, and therefore makes the ultimate solution for vacationers wanting to revel in peace, only some of them boast design-forward enough interiors to be considered newsworthy by our community of decor-obsessed readers. That's why our roundup of the best farm stays in the UK has inspiring contemporary design at its heart; so that you can rest assured each of the entries mentioned in it won't simply provide relaxation and room to reconnect with the wild, but they'll be a window into imaginative modern rustic decor, too. While each of these British countryside getaways had to offer exceptional accommodation options and equally outstanding communal areas in order to be considered, this wasn't the only criterion we relied on to determine the final list.

Whether you're after outdoorsy activities like wildlife walks, stargazing, and foraging, rejuvenating yoga sessions, or more into the baking side of things, Fowlescombe Farm has got you covered. (Image credit: Fowlescombe Farm)

Many of the farmhouse hotels cited above have been awarded prestigious accolades like Michelin Stars or Keys, a recognition that, attesting to their culinary excellence, also played a role in our decision, as did the range of recreational gastronomy and craftsmanship-focused activities available on site, the look and feel of their outdoor spaces, and overall creative vision. We wanted the spotlighted destinations to be a trusted, cherished institution within their community, and to play an active part in its social, food, and cultural life. When applicable, we tapped into our first-hand experience of these places to share exclusive insights into what you can expect from them and come up with our curated interiors-led edit of the best farm stays in the UK.

What Are the Most Scenic UK Areas for a Rural Retreat?

Trip-worthy countryside gems in the United Kingdom include the Lake District in England, the Scottish Highlands, the Cotswolds, and the Yorkshire Dales, with other notable areas like Cornwall, Devon, and the Peak District serving as the base for many of the best farm stays in the UK.

Seeking new balance and calm, but not into the idea of spending time out in the wilderness? Let our curation of the best spas in the UK guide you to the discovery of the best wellness escapes in the country, whether away from the city or in the heart of London, or browse our selection of best spas worldwide if you are looking to get away.