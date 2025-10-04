The Biggest Selling Point of Ruggable's Latest Collection Is a Detail You Won't Even See — But That's the Whole Point

Cleaning a rug has never been a task I've particularly looked forward to. And while Ruggable's launch back in 2017 removed a lot of the heavy-lifting (you can simply stick its rugs in the washing machine), the separate rug and slip pad combination that allowed for this was undeniably fussy. And that's why the brand's latest collection has caught my attention — not just for the patterns (which are as pretty as ever), but for the new 'all-in-one' washable design.

Turns out, I wasn't the only one who thought this way. "Our two-piece system changed the way people think about rugs, but we heard from consumers that it wasn’t perfect," explains Ruggable's CEO, Nicole Otto. "All-in-One is our response — delivering the same great washability in a design that’s easier to set up, effortless to clean, and more stylish than ever in the home."

With both tufted and plush thickness available, the new 'All-In-One' range has launched with 17 exclusive designs inspired by the home of company founder, Jeneva Bell. In terms of where to buy rugs, I'll admit, Ruggable has just become a serious top contender. Here are nine styles worth shopping.

Cleaning a rug is hard work, but Ruggable's All-in-One range makes it much easier. (Image credit: Ruggable)

Ruggable has always been about making style functional, and this range feels like a natural next step for the brand. By removing the fuss involved with layering a separate slip pad and rug, it has created what I honestly believe to be some of the best rugs at some of the best prices on the market.