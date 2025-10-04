The Biggest Selling Point of Ruggable's Latest Collection Is a Detail You Won't Even See — But That's the Whole Point
The brand has said bye-bye to fussy grip mats, integrating them into an all-in-one design that's still easily washable
Cleaning a rug has never been a task I've particularly looked forward to. And while Ruggable's launch back in 2017 removed a lot of the heavy-lifting (you can simply stick its rugs in the washing machine), the separate rug and slip pad combination that allowed for this was undeniably fussy. And that's why the brand's latest collection has caught my attention — not just for the patterns (which are as pretty as ever), but for the new 'all-in-one' washable design.
Turns out, I wasn't the only one who thought this way. "Our two-piece system changed the way people think about rugs, but we heard from consumers that it wasn’t perfect," explains Ruggable's CEO, Nicole Otto. "All-in-One is our response — delivering the same great washability in a design that’s easier to set up, effortless to clean, and more stylish than ever in the home."
With both tufted and plush thickness available, the new 'All-In-One' range has launched with 17 exclusive designs inspired by the home of company founder, Jeneva Bell. In terms of where to buy rugs, I'll admit, Ruggable has just become a serious top contender. Here are nine styles worth shopping.
A modern take on a traditional pattern, the Santiago Soft Black rug pairs inky tones with intricate detailing. It’s ideal for creating contrast with more minimalist interior design.
Rich with autumnal warmth, the Acorn Amber Red Rug features botanical design in rich ruby tones perfect for a larger space or to add a layer of warmth to a your cozy living room.
Ruggable has always been about making style functional, and this range feels like a natural next step for the brand. By removing the fuss involved with layering a separate slip pad and rug, it has created what I honestly believe to be some of the best rugs at some of the best prices on the market.
Seraphina is a contributing editor at Livingetc, writing Advice features on design, renovation and organisation. Seraphina is a qualified Interior Designer from KLC School of Design having worked at London-based interior design agencies Anouska Hempel and ND Studios. Seraphina has also completed her MA degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with previous experience including writing for Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Food & Travel and Fabulous Magazine.