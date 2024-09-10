How to Clean a Rug — The Methods to Use to Deep Clean and Freshen Up You Floor Covering

Knowing how to clean a rug, (the right way) is a must — especially if it's in a hgh-traffic area or busy family home. Sometimes it's not just dust and dirt, sometimes it's stains and spills where vacuuming is simply not enough to restore your rug to its best.

What we deem as the best rugs style-wise aren't always the easiest to clean, either. While some rugs are super durable and won't stain, the allure of a beautiful white wool rug can be hard to ignore.

Tackling cleaning a rug the wrong way will cause you bigger problems in the long run, too. "Rug cleaning can be difficult for novices," explains cleaning expert, Delah Gomasi from MaidForYou. "I've seen my fair share of damaged rugs with frayed fibers and color running from improper cleaning techniques even from professional carpet cleaners. The number one issue I've come across with client's DIYing their rug cleaning is they try to steam clean rugs on top of wooden floor boards which causes their wooden floors to warp and stain."

To avoid ruining your floors as well as your rug, you'll want to do things the right way and get your rug looking as good as new. Here it everything you need to know about cleaning a rug.

What You'll Need

Whether you're here to clean your entryway rug or your bedroom rug, you'll need the right tools to remove stains and spills.

Depending on the type of method you choose — Delah Gomasi, a cleaning expert from MaidForYou says, you'll need the following tools to get to work.

TOOLS

• Vacuum - You can use upholstery attachment for this.

• PH neutral dish soap, like this Seventh Generation Free & Clear Liquid Dish Soap from Target.

• Water

• Soft Bristled Brush - This BFWood Laundry Stain Brush from Amazon is an ideal pick.

If you are going to clean your rug with baking soda, we recommend using this Nutricost Pantry Baking Soda from Amazon, currently priced at $11.99.

How to Clean a Rug Without a Carpet Cleaner

(Image credit: RMGB Studio)

Before cleaning, check to see if your rug comes with some care instructions. There are a few homemade rug cleaning methods you could use to get your trendy rug back into tip-top condition. These include:

Vacuuming - This will help remove dirt on a rugs surface level as well as dust that may have accumulated onto your rug. Do not use a vacuum with high suction as this can damage your carpet, depending on its material.

Spot cleaning - To remove stains as soon as possible, you can use a powdered cleaner or detergent with a brush. This will help clean the spot quickly.

Steam cleaning - Using a steam cleaner will help extract residue and dirt with its hot steam and pressure.

Baking Soda - For an affordable method, baking soda will help take away dirt, stains and odour.

Rinsing - Check your rug care beforehand, but after you have treated those tough stains, you can rinse your rug down with a hose to remove any residue.

Drying - If you're given your rug a good rinse, it's important to dry your rug in a well ventilated area.

A Step-By-Step Guide

(Image credit: Ruggable)

If you need to clean your rug, but you don't have a carpet cleaner at hand, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do just that.

Before you begin cleaning your rug without a carpet, Delah says you should take extra caution. "There are some caveats to this cleaning method," he says. "Always make sure that you check the manufacturer's instructions." The expert says you should always check the material that the rug is made from and if the rug is made from sensitive natural fibers like cashmere, wool or silk. Out of these wool rugs are the most commonly found, and Delah says you should only use the services of a reputable carpet cleaning company.

Step 1: Remove your rug - For thorough deep cleaning of rugs, Delay says it's best to take your rug outside and clean it in your backyard or tarp. "Especially if you don't have access to a professional carpet cleaning machine," he adds.

Step 2: Vacuum your rug: Next up, give your rug a vacuum. You can use an upholstery attachment for this.

Step 3: It's time to give your rug a clean - Once you've vacuumed all the excess dirt, Delah says, you can use a solution of PH neutral dish soap and water with a soft bristled brush. He adds: "Wet the carpet with the solution of soap and water and then use your soft-bristled brush to push out excess water."

Step 4: Rinse and repeat - The expert says you will need to do this until the water runs clean.

Step 5: Dry it out - Last but not least, "leave on a rack in a well-ventilated room, not directly exposed to the hot sun but enough that the rug can dry quickly."

FAQs

How Can I Clean an Area Rug Without Moving It?

(Image credit: Roger Davies / Assembledge)

If you want to clean an area rug without having to move your rug's placement — spot cleaning might just be the best option.

Delay tells us: "A thorough vacuum, deodorizing with a sprinkle of baking soda and further vacuum should be more than sufficient to clean an area rug if you're unable to move it."

However, again. the expert advises that if your rug is made from expensive organic fibres like silk, cashmere or wool — always proceed with caution and use a professional.

What's the best cleaning method for a rug?

(Image credit: Kimberly Peck Architect)

Cleaning your rug with caution and understanding will give you the best outcome. You need to first understand what care you rug needs.

Sarah McAllister, cleaning expert and founder of GoCleanCo says: "Regular vacuuming is the best thing you can do for your rug. This will prevent dirt and oils from being absorbed into the fibers and becoming harder to remove."

As for spot or steam cleaning, Sarah says this will depend on what your rug is made of. "Always check the label before treating your rug with any chemicals or even water," she explains. "That said, you can often spot-treat stains with a stain remover and blot it away with clean water. Some rugs can be cleaned using an at-home steam cleaner, while others must be professionally cleaned."

How often should I clean my rug?

Sarah recommends vacuuming weekly and spot-treating as soon as you notice a stain. "Depending on the amount of staining or wear and tear your rug gets, it should be steam cleaned or professionally cleaned once or twice a year," she notes.

Consistent vacuuming, at least once a week, is crucial to remove dirt, dust, and odour build up over time. Liza Garrison from Ruggable emphasises, "Regular maintenance helps to prevent odours from developing in the first place, keeping your rug fresh and inviting."