Courteney Cox Just Launched Laundry Care Into Her Surprisingly Chic Home Fragrance Line — And Yes, You Can Buy It in the UK

With adulting comes the responsibility of boring tasks like laundry. But I've found that there are a few changes you can make to inspire these tasks instead of putting them off more and more.

For one, finding tricks to make your laundry smell gorgeous. And ever since Courteney Cox debuted her Homecourt laundry line, I have been dreaming of making my wardrobe smell like her lauded candles and room deodorants.

So if you're interested in making laundry a little more luxurious with clean clothes that come out smelling freshly perfumed, then let me take a moment to introduce you to this brilliant drop.

Homecourt Laundry Care

Reminiscent of her on-screen persona Monica, this launch is on brand and timely for spring cleaning. (Image credit: Homecourt)

To me, the mark of a good fragrance is its memorability. And an aroma that fetches compliments goes beyond body perfuming and making your home smell good. I simply can't resist involving a fragrance in most of my home rituals, from cleaning to laundry.

And Homecourt's new laundry collection has all the makings of a prized drop. Courteney's brand released three products that come together to offer a fragrance at every point of doing laundry — from washing, to drying, and finally wearing.

What's more is that each product is available in three of Homecourt's most iconic scents: Steeped Rose, Neroli Leaf, and Cece.

No overpowering scents, puzzling ingredients and boring packaging here. (Image credit: Homecourt)

First off, there's the Laundry Concentrate. Formulated with naturally derived, plant-based cleaning agents and biodegradable ingredients, these scented laundry detergents are highly concentrated. So you only really need three to five pumps, depending on the number of items in your laundry basket.

Next, we have the Laundry Fragrance Oil. Created with the objective of working with dryer balls to aromatize your laundry with a subtle fragrance that embeds itself in the fibers of your clothing.

And finally, we have the Linen Spray. This is a product that's sure to come in clutch when you need to smooth the wrinkles in your clothing and give it a quick scented refresh before you step out the door.

So if you want to walk around smelling like Courteney's sell-out candles, this is your chance to get the brand's laundry collection off the shelves and into your home.

Homecourt Steeped Rose Laundry Concentrate £38 at Homecourt Key Notes: Upcycled rosewater, Egyptian geranium oil, Comorian ylang-ylang oil, guaiacwood, and a touch of vanilla Each bottle of Homecourt's Laundry Concentrate is made to last for up to 70 washes, so you can enjoy the scent of steeped rose for months to come. Homecourt Cece Laundry Fragrance Oil £26 at Homecourt Key Notes: Guatemalan cardamom, dried mate absolute leaves, Sri Lankan cinnamon, carrot seeds and leaves, Indonesian patchouli oil, and vetiver oil When the time comes to pop your clothes in the dryer, drop four to five drops of this Laundry Fragrance Oil on your dryer balls and let it work its aromatizing magic. Homecourt Neroli Leaf Linen Spray £27 at Homecourt Key Notes: Upcycled apple oil, Brazilian green mandarin oil, North African orange flower, sheer jasmine petals, and a touch of creamy vanilla Amazingly decreasing and wonderfully fragrant, Homecourt's Linen Spray is a brilliant addition to your wardrobe. And it's forgiving for when you forget a spritz of perfume.

They look good sitting on a shelf and smell good fragrancing your clothes — what more could you ask for? (Image credit: Homecourt)

One of the best parts about Homecourt is its proactive mission toward a more sustainable future. Be it the plant-based preservatives to ensure your laundry products stay good for longer without compromise, or the absence of sulfates, phthalates, phosphates, parabens, bleach, or dyes in most of their products.

And where chic cleaning products are concerned, there's no doubt that Homecourt makes the cut. Plus, each bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) bottles featuring reusable pumps. So it poses style sans any nasties.

Not to mention, even some of their ingredients have sustainable claims. Think upcycled rosewater, sustainably harvested eucalyptus, and fair-trade patchouli fraction. And if you ask me, their climate-conscious efforts make the products so much more laundry-worthy.

More From Homecourt's Laundry Line

Homecourt Neroli Leaf Complete Laundry Collection £110 at Homecourt Includes: Laundry Concentrate, Linen Spray, Laundry Fragrance Oil, and Wool Dryer Balls If you're a Homecourt veteran and you can't help but want the whole collection, this bundle is an indulgence you and your clothes won't regret. Although available in Steeped Rose and Cece, this Neroli Leaf set is perfect if you love a clean scent with a hint of zest. Homecourt Wool Dryer Balls $8.97 at Amazon Includes: 1 Drawstring Bag and 4 Wool Dryer Balls The fun doesn't end with just the scenting line. Homecourt's Wool Dryer Balls are meant to work hand-in-hand with the Laundry Fragrance Oil. And besides fragrancing your clothes, they naturally soften while reducing wrinkles and drying time. Homecourt Laundry Delicates Bag £13 at Homecourt Size: 16" x 11" Lastly, Homecourt has also introduced a Laundry Delicates Bag. And if you haven't been protecting your delicates from the harsh rinsing of a washer, then I hate to say you're doing it wrong. Instead of losing your fragile apparel to a wash, I recommend investing in a bag like this. It's a game-changing move.

Whether you choose to treat yourself to Homecourt's laundry collection or pass on this deliciously fragrant line to a friend who loathes laundry time, this is the kind of gift that won't go unnoticed — scentually and otherwise.

And if the brand's gorgeous trio of scents has you stumped, you can always get yourself a Fragrance Sample Card and find the fragrance that suits you best. And before you know it you'll be loving laundry and skipping your perfume.