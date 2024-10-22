Perfume Will Be a Total Afterthought With These 7 Brilliant Tricks to Make Your Laundry Smell Gorgeous

Ever since I saw that edit of multiple celebrities obsessing over Rihanna smelling amazing, I've been on a determined search to find the best scenting tricks. After all, your fragrance is the first thing people notice and, let's be honest, it's a wonderful compliment to be remembered by.

On this journey, I've come across brilliant tips on how to make your home smell good and other pieces of advice surrounding scenting your living spaces. And while these are just as important in building your repertoire, I figured we'd also go to the next best thing — clothes.

I'm not saying you should skip spritzing your daily eau de parfum, but why not tackle your laundry smell first? That way, on the off chance you forget perfume, your clothes will let you get away with it. And, spoiler alert, we've found some wonderful tricks that'll help your apparel smell scintillating all on its own.

1. Add White Vinegar to the Rinse Cycle

(Image credit: R. Brad Knipstein. Styling: Yedda Morison. Architecture: Wayne Leong. Design: JYO Studio)

In conversation with Matt O'Connor, co-founder and CEO at NoScrubs, he tells us that this old-school trick is a game-changer. He swears by adding about half a cup of white vinegar to laundry loads during the rinse cycle.

"It'll cut through any lingering odors and soften your clothes without leaving any vinegar smell behind," he notes. "Plus, it helps prevent detergent buildup too."

Vinegar is that one versatile household item that does so much around the home, and now it'll come in handy in your laundry room as well. If you aren't stocked up already, then we recommend adding this Happy Belly White Vinegar from Amazon to your cart.

2. Use Essential Oils on Dryer Balls

(Image credit: Heather Bullard)

Salvador Villarreal, owner of VIP Cleaners & Laundry, tells us that his favorite laundry scenting trick involves using dryer balls sprinkled with a few drops of essential oils, like lavender or citrus, during the drying process.

"This not only helps reduce static but infuses garments with a light, natural fragrance that can make them smell luxurious and expensive," he says. "This approach has been particularly effective with delicate items like vintage silk gowns, where maintaining a clean aroma is essential for preservation."

These All-Natural Organic Wool Dryer Balls from Walmart come highly rated. And if you're looking for some essential oils to pair in the process, then we recommend treating your noses to this Brooklyn Botany Lavender Essential Oil from Amazon.

3. Do a Baking Soda Pre-Soak

(Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: MeetWest)

I've gone down the rabbit hole of baking soda pre-soaks on TikTok before, but having its efficiency corroborated by an actual cleaning professional has assured me that this is a trick for the ages.

"For those extra stinky loads, like gym clothes or musty towels, a baking soda soak works wonders," says Matt. "Mix 1/2 cup with warm water and let the clothes sit for an hour before washing."

This Arm & Hammer Super Washing Soda Laundry Booster from Walmart is made to be a clothes-cleaning additive and is the perfect ingredient for a pre-soak.

4. Invest in Quality Detergent

(Image credit: Lifestyle Floors)

Whether you're learning how to wash bed linen or clothing, I find that one of the key factors that can make or break the process is your laundry detergent, and Matt agrees. "I know it's tempting to go for the cheapest option, but a good detergent makes a huge difference," he advises. "Look for ones with natural fragrances that last."

Salvador also finds detergent quality to be of utmost importance and recommends opting for eco-friendly varieties for the best results. "They preserve the fabric but also leave a fresh, subtle scent that lingers longer compared to traditional cleaners," he explains. "You'll be surprised when your clothes smell clean without the overpowering smell of artificial fragrance."

This ECOS Plus Liquid Laundry Detergent from Walmart is 100% vegan, hypoallergenic, and uses coconut-derived surfactants to clean your clothes. So it's better for your clothes and the environment too.

5. Prop Scented Sachets in Drawers and Closets

(Image credit: Future)

According to Matt, stashing scented sachets in clothes drawers and wardrobes is a nifty way to keep your clothes smelling amazing, even when they're stored away. "You can buy these or make your own with dried lavender or cedar chips," he says.

These Ultra Essentials Organic Lavender Dryer Bags from Walmart come in a pack of six and can be easily tucked into your sock drawers and clothes closets for that calming floral scent.

But if you're low on scented sachets, you can also utilize dryer sheets in the same way for a similar result.

6. Undergo Regular Machine Maintenance

(Image credit: Whittney Parkinson)

When you think of maintaining the clean scent that your clothes carry post-laundry, the first thing you'll probably think of is how to clean your clothes closet to keep your apparel from collecting dust and picking up a subsequent smell.

But another task that is typically forgotten is cleaning your washer and dryer. Even the appliances that do the cleaning need a wash of their own, so if you haven't tended to your machine in a while, then you may want to add this to your to-do list.

"I recommend cleaning your washer every month," says Matt. "Run an empty cycle with hot water and vinegar to prevent mold and mildew buildup that can transfer to your clothes."

7. Practice Proper Drying Techniques

(Image credit: Paula Denham)

Last but not least, both Matt and Salvador find that a proper clothes-drying technique is a must. "Don't let damp clothes sit in the washer or dryer," says Matt. "That's a one-way ticket to musty Town, so if you can't dry them right away, hang them up."

If you're interested in learning how to dry laundry indoors quickly, Salvador points out that it's important to ensure proper ventilation and airflow in your laundry space.

"I've observed that airing clothes in a well-ventilated area, even for a short time after drying, can improve their scent retention," he says. "This technique has proven invaluable, as it helps your apparel maintain a clean smell right up until they're worn again."

Adopting just a couple of these genius laundry scenting tricks is sure to keep your clothes smelling gorgeous for longer. And the best part is that none of them are over-the-top in process or expensive in price.

Plus, they're all fairly easy to do and involve household items that you probably have at home right this moment. Now, all that's left to do is put them to the test and watch (or smell) as your clothes take on a perfume of their own.