How to Clean Your Clothes Closet in 5 Simple Steps — And Why You Should Never Skip This Task

Your clothes closet is your treasure trove of apparel. It's probably one of the most visited spaces in your bedroom but is also often overlooked when it comes to properly taking care of this storage space.

Even the thought of clearing your closet of all its belongings and treating it to a proper cleaning may seem daunting. I mean, taking all of your clothes out and having to then put them all back again — I understand that it comes across as a major chore. However, closet organization and cleanliness hold the key to maximizing this space.

But the truth is that maintaining an unclean closet has a lot of drawbacks. And cleaning it once in a while is an absolute necessity for taking care of your clothes and yourself. So we called on a couple of experts to help us understand how to clean a clothes closet and the consequences of neglecting this space.

Once you tidy your clothes closet, you can then play around with its organization scheme and soon your wardrobe will feel as good as it looks. Here is everything you need to know about cleaning your clothes closet.

Why Should You Clean Your Clothes Closet?

While talking to Logan Taylor, owner of Dazzle Cleaning Company, he mentioned that cleaning a clothes closet is essential for maintaining an organized, functional space.

"You know over time, closets can accumulate dust, lint, and even pests if left unattended," he points out. "A clean closet helps protect your clothes from damage, improves visibility so you can easily find items, and creates a more visually pleasing environment."

This is equally as important to compact wardrobes. In fact, we find that a proper cleaning will also help you identify any clutter points and in turn, will help you learn how to make the most of a small closet.

How to Clean a Clothes Closet

According to Logan, this five-step method is the easiest way to clean out your cupboard while also being thorough enough to extend the time between each tidying session. Here's how to clean your clothes closet efficiently.

Step 1 - Empty the closet: "The first thing you want to do is remove all the items from your closet, including clothes, shoes, and accessories," says Logan. This will give you a better idea of what needs to be cleaned and organized."

Step 2 - Sort through your items: As you take out each item, he recommends sorting it into piles based on whether it needs to be washed, dry-cleaned, donated, or thrown away. This will help declutter your closet and make it easier to clean.

Step 3 - Dust and wipe down surfaces: Once the closet is empty, Logan tells us to dust and wipe down all surfaces with a damp cloth or cleaning spray. He adds that it's important to pay attention to corners and crevices where dust tends to accumulate.

Step 4 - Organize by Category: "Place your clothes back in the closet, organizing them by type (e.g., shirts, pants, dresses) or by color for easier access," he advises. "You can also use bins or storage boxes for shoes, accessories, or seasonal items, and introduce a closet labeling system for quick identification."

Step 5 - Add Fresheners or Dehumidifiers: Logan's pro tip to keep your closet smelling fresh is to place a few dryer sheets, cedar blocks, or closet dehumidifiers inside. He finds that they will help absorb moisture and prevent musty odors or mold growth.

There are a couple of closet mistakes that can keep you from utilizing your wardrobe to the fullest and we have a feeling that cleaning it out could be the first step to solving this problem.

How Often Should You Clean Your Clothes Closet?

"I recommend a full clothes closet cleanout at least twice a year — once during the spring and again in the fall," says Emily Adams, cleaning expert at NW Maids. "For maintenance, a quick tidy up every one to two months can help prevent excessive clutter and dust buildup."

Logan shares a similar sentiment and also recommends two major closet deep cleans as best practice. "However, this can vary depending on your lifestyle and how frequently you use your closet," he adds. "If you notice excessive dust or odors, it may be time for a more thorough cleaning."

Trust us, now's the time to tackle your closet and give it a much-needed clean. That way you can have it looking immaculate in time for end-of-year party season. You may even uncover that jumper you mysteriously lost or a bag that's been hiding in the shadows all along.

FAQs

What's the Quickest Way to Clean a Clothes Closet?

If you don't have time for a thorough clean and are looking for a speedy closet refresh, Emily suggests focusing on these three straightforward steps:

Step 1 - Declutter quickly: She tells us to start by removing items that are out of season or apparel that you no longer wear.

Step 2 - Wipe down surfaces: Next, she recommends using a microfiber cloth to quickly dust shelves and rods.



Step 3 - Reorganize: "Then straighten up clothes and accessories by refolding or rehanging items," she advises.

Emily tells us that this swift clean-up can be accomplished in just 30 minutes, and we find that with a little help from your favorite playlist, the time will just fly by.