I’ll be honest: I'd long ago written Mykonos off as a party island more synonymous with noughties It Girl Lindsay Lohan and wild nights at Scorpios than the humble, rustic charm of the rest of the Cycladic archipelago. In my mind, it was more style, less substance.

So when I was invited to stay with the island's largest luxury hotel group, the Myconian Collection, I arrived secretly ready to have my suspicions confirmed. But how wrong I was.

Founded in 1979, the Myconian Collection boasts a portfolio of 14 — soon to be 15 — luxury design hotels, and it's fair to say its presence on the island is ubiquitous.

You only need to take a short walk through the old town or spend a minute at the airport to spot a sea of Myconian Collection beach totes and branded gift bags. From humble beginnings as a family-run venture, the brand has grown into a cornerstone of Mykonos hospitality.

Myconian Deos — Honoring the Island, 360-Degree

Myconian Deos doesn't fall short of memorable dining experiences, and its restaurant's terrace makes it all more unforgettable. (Image credit: Myconian Collection. Design: GM Architects)

First on my itinerary were two nights at their newest property, Deos, which opened its doors in the late spring of 2024. Perched on a hillside with unobstructed views of the old town, its setting — perfectly aligned where sky meets sea — is no happy accident.

"Its panoramic position above Mykonos Town captures the energy of the island in a single sweep of the horizon," says general manager Vangelis Daktylides, one of four second-generation brothers who run the hotel group.

The contemporary coastal design "reflects this majesty with pure lines, sunlit spaces, and natural textures — stone, wood, and indigenous landscaping — that feel timeless," he adds. As in Deos, "it is less about opulence and more about harmony."

The immersed-in-nature exterior of Myconian Deos. Image credit: Myconian Collection. Design: GM Architects And a glimpse inside its meticulously curated interiors. Image credit: Myconian Deos. Design: GM Architects

This harmony can be felt throughout the space. On my tour of the property, staff were eager to highlight how GM Architects, the UK firm behind the project, had incorporated the cliff face and natural stone into the design, creating features that remain true to the island’s rugged terrain and foster a seamless synergy between architecture and landscape.

The hotel offered all the joy that you’d expect from a five-star stay, but the highlight was the delicious tasting menu put together by the talented kitchen team at Epico, the on-site restaurant.

Clean lines, sculptural accents, and playful decor are all staples at Myconian Deos. (Image credit: Myconian Collection. Design: GM Architects)

From melt-off-the-stone olives to melt-in-your-mouth beef, every tasty morsel was a celebration of local produce and an offering of Mykonos' finest fare.

The staff made the meal feel like a shared experience, welcoming me into their world with stories about the ingredients and dishes, and ensuring every course was savored at the perfect pace.

Panoptis Escape — Quiet Luxury, Loud Vibes

A spectacular live wood piece stans in the outdoor area of Panoptis Escape. (Image credit: Myconian Collection. Architectue: STFN lab by George Stefanis. Design: Antonis Kalogridis and Vangelis Takos)

After two dreamy Deos nights, I checked into Panoptis Escape — the group's most exclusive hotel — for my final night on the island. Described by Daktylides as "poetry in architecture," the resort has an altogether very different vibe to Deos, one that wouldn't look out of place in destinations like Ibiza or Mexico's Tulum.

While its Indigenous art-inspired décor gives the property a more understated, modern boho, and rustic feel, it's the attention to detail found in the artisanal touches, handcrafted objects, and one-of-a-kind furniture that inhabit it — including a 11-feet live wood table flown in from Maison Objet in Paris — that truly epitomizes luxury.

Positioned on a secluded hilltop, it's no surprise that privacy is paramount at Panoptis. Each suite and villa boasts a private outdoor space, complete with a pool and/or hot tub, and views of the infinite Aegean Sea.

Some of the more exclusive suites even have their own private entrance, so incoming VVVIPs can step off their helicopter and be in their hot tub within minutes. "We wanted guests to feel that same infinity within: serenity, discrecy, and a deep connection to the horizon," says Daktylides of the ethos of the Mykonos hotel.

Panoptis Escape marks a drastic change from the inherently contemporary, playful interiors of Myconian Deos. Image credit: Myconian Collection. Architecture: STFN lab by George Stefanis. Design: Antonis Kalogridis and Vangelis Takos But its textural elements and almost monochromatic atmosphere make this hyper exclusive Mykonos stay a cult resort for lovers of modern rustic style. Image credit: Myconian Collection. Architecture: STFN lab by George Stefanis. Design: Antonis Kalogridis and Vangelis Takos

My stay at Panoptis was nothing short of top tier — genuine and attentive staff, a huge king-sized bed (all for me), uninterrupted views of the sea, and my own hot tub — but the honorable mention has to go to the hot shell spa treatment I was kindly gifted.

A take on the classic hot stone, these shells and their perfectly formed curvature retain their heat so that, when combined with your aromatic oil of choice (I chose lavender for added zzz factor), they glide over the skin with ease, quickly going to work to undo those hours of being hunched at your desk. Absolute bliss.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end; and so, after four days of sun soaking and three nights of deep, deep sleep, I headed back to London, taking the flight home to reflect on what makes the Myconian Collection so special, whittling it down to two key ingredients.

Bookmark Panoptis Escape for your next summer getaway. (Image credit: Myconian Collection. Architecture: STFN lab by George Stefanis. Design: Antonis Kalogridis and Vangelis Takos)

Number one: family. Where scale can often bring anonymity and impersonality, the Daktylides family have succeeded in retaining the charm, authenticity, and essence of Greek hospitality — not only through their day-to-day involvement and an 'extended family' approach to looking after staff, but also by giving back to the island and its community.

Sure, they're business smart, but they're genuinely connected to the island and keen to stay true to its roots. It's for that reason they have no current plans to expand beyond Mykonos — they simply don't want to commit to properties they're unable to visit frequently.

Number two: a knack for great design. What really stood out was the decision to veer away from a one-size-fits-all approach, choosing to work with the landscape by embracing its features to create a unique experience at each property.

"Luxury today isn't about uniformity," says Daktylides, "it's about authenticity and a strong sense of place. Our guests are people who have seen the world; they are not looking for a brand they already know, but for something that feels original, something that resonates with them personally.

Building a "Strong Sense of Place"

"Luxury today isn't about uniformity, it's about authenticity and a strong sense of place." — Vangelis Daktylides, general manager at Myconian Collection (Image credit: Myconian Collection. Architecture: STFN lab by George Stefanis. Design: Antonis Kalogridis and Vangelis Takos)

Giving each hotel its own identity allows us to create moments that are memorable and unrepeatable. It also means guests can return year after year and still have a new experience within the same family of hotels."

No two hotels have the same aesthetic or vibe, and guests are actively encouraged to split their stay across different properties for a more ‘rounded’ experience of the island — a sound option for the more indecisive traveler who struggles to choose between the bustle of the old town and the serenity of the sea.

My conclusion? Well, Lindsey was obviously onto something, but Mykonos is so much more than drunk dancing through cobbled streets. It’s a place of hidden corners, breathtaking views, and experiences that linger long after the sun sets.

I left feeling like there was so much more to discover, but my stay with the Myconian Collection and being able to freely explore and travel between their gorgeous properties gave me a great taster. A must-stay for fellow heliophiles whose list of happy places includes sipping on an ice-cold beer as an egg-yolk sun floats down behind a glittering Aegean Sea.

