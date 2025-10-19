Frank Lloyd Wright's Winter Home Isn't the Only Design Destination in Arizona's Rising Creative Scene — This Local Designer's Guide to Scottsdale Captures Its Nuanced Charm

"It's a place of both personal renewal and creative inspiration," Morgan Madison Design's Tanner Morgan tells us of his second home

A young blonde man with long hair, dressed in a dark top and brown trousers, sits with his head resting on his first on a beige sculptural couch in a wood-clad room.
The Morgan Madison Design creative takes us around his places of affection around the West's Most Western Town.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Morgan Madison Design)
What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

The moodiness and eclecticism of the residential and commercial projects of Scottsdale-based studio Morgan Madison Design are enough for you to feel the appetite for constant transformation that serves as the practice's driving force.

Tanner Morgan, one of its masterminds, points to the so-called West's Most Western Town as a definitive influence in the firm's bold, time-traveling understanding of craft, interiors, and lifestyle, where historical artworks and artisan cabinetry are revived through unexpected pops of color, statement surfaces, and a vaguely folkloristic vibe.

"It became a second home for me a few years ago, leaving an indelible mark on both my life and my work," Tanner tells us. "The pace, the light, and the deep connection people here feel to the landscape have taught me to slow down and design with more intention. Today, it's a place of both personal renewal and creative inspiration."

Below, the designer offers the city's best creative touchpoints.

Discover "a Gem of the Desert" and the Art Awaiting Inside It

The brutalist interior of a museum features towering cacti next to spinning tops in dark wood and glass and wood walls.

The suggestive interiors of Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, lensed on a trip to the Arizona city by our lifestyle editor.

(Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

7374 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, United States

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) is a gem of the desert. Its intimate scale makes it approachable, yet its rotating exhibitions feel deeply curated and globally relevant. I love how the architecture frames light and shadow to create an ever-changing experience, both contemplative and inspiring.

A pantheon-like architectural installation in cement, placed inside a museum, allows visitors to recline indoors while staring at the sky through a hole in the ceiling.

American artist James Turrell's "Knight Rise", a magical porthole installation sited inside Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

(Image credit: Sean Deckert)

Go on a Design Trail to Meet Legends and New Makers

A modernist home immersed in the golden greenery of a desert features wood and textile ceilings in beige, carpeted floors in the same color, and geometrical furniture in tones of blue, acid green, bordeaux, and earthy browns.
The radiant exterior of Taliesin West, photographed in spring 2024.
Image credit: Gilda Bruno
A modernist home immersed in the golden greenery of a desert features wood and textile ceilings in beige, carpeted floors in the same color, and geometrical furniture in tones of blue, acid green, bordeaux, and earthy browns.
And the vibrant interiors of one of its living room areas.
Image credit: Gilda Bruno

12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259, United States; 2724 N 68th St # 2, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, United States

Taliesin West, the winter residence and desert laboratory of legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright, has been a source of fascination since I first visited. Wright's use of local materials and the way the complex seems to rise out of the desert floor taught me so much about place-driven design. Every visit offers a fresh detail to admire and a deeper connection to the landscape.

A modernist home immersed in the golden greenery of a desert features wood and textile ceilings in beige, carpeted floors in the same color, and geometrical furniture in tones of blue, acid green, bordeaux, and earthy browns.

From the palette of its furnishings to its rocky walls and desert views, everything was cherry-picked by Wright to dissolve the boundaries between the indoors and the outside.

(Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

MADE | Materials for Designers is, in my opinion, the most inspiring showroom in all the land. It's a playground of artisanal goods, innovative finishes, and timeless textures, a space that sparks ideas and showcases craftsmanship at its highest level.

Get a Taste of Arizona's Multicultural Cuisine

A sun-lit restaurant patio with wrought-iron chairs, white tablecloths, and yellow cushions is decorated with a number of thriving plants.

Whether it is Mexican-infused fare you are after or you suddenly crave some Italian, Old Town Scottsdale reunites the world's flavors into one, spirited district.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Virtù Honest Craft and Experience Scottsdale)

3701 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, United States

Virtù Honest Craft in Old Town Scottsdale has a warmth and elegance that’s hard to replicate. Their Mediterranean-inspired menu is inventive yet soulful, and the intimate courtyard dining under the Arizona sky makes for an unforgettable evening.

Bring Scottsdale's Crafty Twist Home With One Designer to Know

A young woman dressed in white clothing with a beige corsette stares into the distance while standing in an American desert dotted with cacti next to two totemic sculptures.

Artist and maker Rika Kova, founder of One Happy Artist, captures in Arizona's desert landscape.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Wells)

7001 E Main St Suite 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, United States

Rika Kova's One Happy Artist is a small ceramic studio with an infectious sense of joy and creativity. Each piece feels like a little work of art, handmade with care and full of personality — it's my favourite place to find something meaningful and beautifully imperfect for the home.

Find New Balance Outdoors

Scenes from an Arizona desert filled with rocky clusters, sculptural cacti, and occasional passersby.
There is no trip to Scottsdale without a hike in the desert.
Image credit: Gilda Bruno
Scenes from an Arizona desert filled with rocky clusters, sculptural cacti, and occasional passersby.
And the views are totally worth the hustle.
Image credit: Gilda Bruno

Saguaro Loop Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, United States

The McDowell Sonoran Preserve is where I go to reconnect and clear my mind. The trail system is vast and impeccably maintained. Whether hiking at sunrise or sunset, the desert’s quiet majesty is always humbling.

Scenes from an Arizona desert filled with rocky clusters, sculptural cacti, and occasional passersby.

I can tell you as I have gone and taken a look at it for myself.

(Image credit: Gilda Bruno)

One (Lesser Known) Thing

Many don't realize just how robust and progressive the public art scene is here. Scottsdale has more than 100 permanent public art installations woven into the cityscape — from large-scale sculptures to thoughtful little moments tucked into parks and streetscapes. It speaks to a community that values art, not just in galleries but in everyday life.

Holiday Delights

Take the radiance of Arizona home with you with these desert-inspired collectible design buys.

Where to Stay in Scottsdale

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale

A casita-style luxury hotel suite with a lit fire, natural light coming through, and wood, beige, and terracotta furnishings.

The casita-style suites at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale make the ultimate Arizona home for a stylishly invigorating vacation.

(Image credit: Four Seasons)

IN A SENTENCE A hidden-in-plain-sight retreat that blends the boundaries between the outdoors and the inside, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale rises from the foothills of the Sonoran Desert’s Pinnacle Peak to absorb guests in a multisensory experience punctuated by immersive architecture, moreish flavors, and outstanding sights.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD Borrowing from the desert landscape all around it, its theatrical shadows and shapes, the resort unfolds as a conversation between nature and architecture. The generously spacious, terracotta-hued adobe casitas that dot its plan aren’t the only thing to anchor the hotel in the territory and its history. The fire pits that come alight at night, along with outdoor showers and Native American art, all contribute to imbuing the stay with an evocative sense of place.

A sun-lit small pool built inside a terracotta patio immersed in desert nature.

Summer might feel like a mirage, but in Scottsdale, it comes early, so why not starting planning your next hot season move?

(Image credit: Four Seasons)

ON THE MENU Taste comes in all shapes and sizes at this Arizona getaway. Comfort-food diner Proof delivers Mexican-infused snacky bites and charcoal-y meats that prove why American classics always stand the test of time (try the chili cheese sauce-filled pretzel ‘knots’). Contemporary steakhouse takes the freshness of Spanish cuisine to the US, while poolside Saguaro Blossom and the terrace-sited Onyx Bar & Lounge bring a sophisticated drinks list and lighter, worldly plates outside.

DON'T MISS The warm cactus gel massage at the resort’s in-house spa, it’s nature bringing you back to life — aromatic, invigorating, and transportative. Plus, the steeped-in-vegetation, panoramic pool and the premium access to the Pinnacle Peak hiking trail.

Hotel Valley Ho

A series of photos showcasing a mid-century modern hotel with linear architecture, palm trees-filled exterior, and beautiful mountain views.
The Palm Springs-style outdoor pool at Hotel Valley Ho makes the ultimate summer perk.
Image credit: Gilda Bruno
A series of photos showcasing a mid-century modern hotel with linear architecture, palm trees-filled exterior, and beautiful mountain views.
Choose this stay for an authentic Scottsdale sojourn that revives the magic of old Hollywood.
Image credit: Gilda Bruno

IN A SENTENCE A crystallised old Hollywood fantasy, Hotel Valley Ho sees Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Edward L. Varney’s mid-century modern gem stage its comeback in a restoration that, completed in 2005 by Allen+Philp, steals the spotlight from the cinematic desert resort of Palm Springs.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD Raw stone surfaces and dramatic chrome fireplaces meet sinuous leathery lines in the communal areas of this four-star luxury hotel, as a play of perforated wooden walls and tessellated mirrors adds countless more perspectives to its stuck-in-time allure. In the rooms, colourful lacquered surfaces, daring artworks, fully equipped kitchens and sculptural furniture that winks at the otherworldliness of Space Age design will make you forget this isn’t your home while simultaneously transporting you elsewhere.

A quirky mid-century modern hotel features boldly colored furniture and sculptural lighting.

The retro-fueled interiors of Hotel Valley Ho, where Space Age design, modernism charm, and bold artwork blend into one.

(Image credit: Hotel Valley Ho. Design: 3rd Story. Originals: Edward L. Varney)

ON THE MENU Available at both in-house restaurant, Zuzu, and by the dotted-in-stripy-loungers-and-palm-trees pool, the culinary offering of Hotel Valley Ho further expands on the nostalgia element that sits at its core. Envisioned by Executive Chef Russell LaCasce, the menu pairs elevated American staples like garlic parmesan fries, Caesar salad and buttermilk fried chicken burger with pickles and Nashville hot mayo with fresher, Mediterranean, as well as Asian-inspired dishes like burrata, Moroccan hummus, and spicy Hawaiian ahi tuna. Cocktails come freezing cold and aplenty, and the pastries are just as good.

DON'T MISS When not booked for private events, the rooftop terrace of the property captures some of the most breathtaking views you can get of Scottsdale’s low-rise skyline and undulating mountain range. It also gives you a chance to snap its iconic pool from up high.

