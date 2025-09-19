What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

There is a warmly inviting patina to the residential and commercial projects of Champalimaud Design, the studio Portuguese-born Alexandra Champalimaud set up in 1981, now based in New York, that betrays the weight and width of her experience. Educated at Swiss and English boarding schools throughout her childhood years, she trained in classic architecture and design at the prestigious Ricardo Do Espírito Santo Silva Foundation (FRESS) in her homeland before fleeing the country amid political tensions in 1974. Having settled down in Montreal, Champalimaud's career kicked off when she was asked to design the interiors for former Canadian president Pierre Trudeau's law office.

From there, a number of ambitious renovations set in Canada as well as abroad followed, most notably, that of NYC's iconic addresses The Drake and The Algonquin hotels. These were among the first commissions of a long series of hospitality stays that, thanks to the designer's ability to seamlessly infuse a fresh, sophisticated perspective into the most storied of institutions and craft a narrative-led identity from scratch, relying on the influence of her steeped-in-history European roots, for those beginning anew, made her a pioneer of inspiredly researched hotel decor.

The list of coveted properties she has lent her eye to worldwide is endless (and counting), though evergreen staples like the Big Apple's The Carlyle, The Pierre, and The Waldorf-Astoria, the Californian Hotel Bel-Air and The Beverly Hills Hotel, and London's The Dorchester and Berkeley Hotel stand out from the rest for the vibrancy, tasteful eclecticism, and subtle whimsy through which she injected contemporary charm into their grandeur. The same is true of the pastel-hued jewel case of a suite Champalimaud conceived for The Emory, one of the British capital's best hotels for the design-obsessed. The key to her prolificness, it seems, lies in her insatiable curiosity, something the tastemaker cultivates daily, even outside of her office job.

"I first came to Litchfield over 30 years ago to be with my now husband, Bruce, when we first began as partners," she says of her earliest memories of Connecticut. "I fell in love with the town's elegant, bucolic charm, and the historic colonial home we still live in, nestled at its heart. Much of what connects me to Litchfield is its strong cultural personality and history, and celebrating and enhancing this 'sense of place and how people live' defines the essence of what we do at Champalimaud Design. Many skilled artisans, creators, dear friends, and generations of families live and work close by, cementing the town as both a personal haven and a design destination. There is gentle beauty to how people spend their time here, one that's a consistent source of joy and inspiration."

Follow the Champalimaud Design founder and president as she reveals the addresses she loves most around her home.

1. Explore Litchfield's Art Scene, Inside Out

Image 1 of 2 Installation view of "Beverly Pepper: Capturing Light", as seen at James Barron Art in October 2024. (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and James Barron Art) Installation view of "Beverly Pepper: Capturing Light", as seen at James Barron Art in October 2024. (Image credit: Courtesy of the artist and James Barron Art)

Alofft Gallery, 41 West St, Litchfield, CT 06759; James Barron Art, South Kent, Kent, CT 06757, United States; Five Points Gallery, 33 Main St, Torrington, CT 06790, United States

The Litchfield area has many cultural attractions, but few beat global contemporary platform Alofft Gallery, James Barron Art in the nearby village of Kent, and Five Points Gallery, a ten-minute drive from the town's center in Torrington, and their thought-provoking exhibition programme.

2. Fill Up on Color and Pattern at Litchfield's Beloved Boutiques

Located on West Street, Litchfield's main shopping district, The Fabric Studio is one of the local institutions not to miss when visiting the vibrant Connecticut city. (Image credit: The Fabric Studio)

Oliphant Design, 29 West St, CT 06759; The Fabric Studio, 33 West St, Litchfield, CT 06759, United States

A colourful selection of interior design, clothing, and accessories, Oliphant Design is a must-visit. It was founded by Cara Hotchkiss, and is inspired by her love of embroidery and travel. The same counts for The Fabric Studio, a local treasure trove of curated fabrics, established in 2004 — just my kind of place.

3. Pick Up a Souvenir (or Two) Along Your Trail

A glimpse inside Plan Goods, the independent shop of Michael DePerno and Andrew Fry, which weaves their backgrounds in interior design, retail, antiques, and fashion PR into a carefully curated collection of homewares and clothing. (Image credit: Plain Goods)

R. Derwin Litchfield, 33 West St, CT 06759; Milton Market, 14 Cobble Ct, CT 06759; Plain Goods, 17 E Shore Rd, New Preston, CT 06777, United States; Jeffrey Tillou Antiques, 39 West St, CT 06759; Dutch Epicure Shop, 481 Bantam Rd, Litchfield, CT 06759, United States

When it comes to retail, I love R. Derwin Litchfield's fine clothes for men and women. Just a five-minute walk from my home is Milton Market in Cobble Court, a small shop filled with a mix of home goods and decor from well-known brands as well as smaller local artisans. Also nearby, a 15-minute drive down Route 202 from Litchfield center, is Plain Goods, which sells anything from a beautiful selection of apparel from interesting designers to antiques curated by the shop owners.

At Jeffrey Tillou Antiques, you'll find meticulously curated American furniture, arts, and crafts, while the Dutch Epicure Shop will fill you up with many hard-to-find ingredients from Europe, including rare meat and cheese.

4. Try Out the Staples on West Street and Beyond

Image 1 of 2 Chef David Di Stasi and his brother, restaurateur Michael Di Stasi, remind us of the importance of raw ingredients at Materia, one of Litchfield's most beautifully designed (and delicious) eateries. (Image credit: Materia) Their house-made pastas, Champalimaud assures, are real must-eats. (Image credit: Materia)

West Street Grill, 43 West St, CT 06759; Materia, 637 Bantam Rd, Bantam, CT 06750; Geppetto, 24 E Main St, Torrington, CT 06790, United States

West Street Grill has been a trusted fine dining destination on Litchfield Green for over 30 years. Materia, meanwhile, makes for delicious Italian cuisine, with wonderful house-made pastas, as does Geppetto, which brings Italy's great food and local ambiance to the nearby Torrington.

5. Step Outside — And Into the Wilderness

One of Litchfield's green lungs, The White Memorial Conservation Center offers a peaceful break from the city. (Image credit: The White Memorial Conservation Center)

The White Memorial Conservation Center, 80 Whitehall Rd, CT 06759; Tapping Reeve Meadow, 82 South St, Litchfield, CT 06759, United States; Towne's Farm, 68 West St, Morris, CT 06763, United States; Prospect Mountain Preserve, 133 Prospect Mountain Rd, Bantam, CT 06750, United States

The White Memorial Conservation Center is an extraordinary, outdoor recreation facility nestled in the beautiful woods, fields, and wetlands surrounding Litchfield. Tucked behind America's first law school, Tapping Reeve Meadow features a bucolic walking path and open gardens that host numerous public open-air activities for the town and its residents throughout the year.

Home to the best white sweet corn on Earth, Towne's Farm is blessed with breathtaking views of the Litchfield Hills and Berkshire Mountains. Last but not least, the Prospect Mountain Preserve is a spectacular place to hike.

6. Revel in Design at Litchfield's Chicest New Hotel

Image 1 of 5 Belden House & Mews, one of Champalimaud Design's most recent hospitality projects, lives up to the studio's reputation for crafting characterful spaces that comfort, surprise, and entertain. (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Champalimaud Design. Architecture: PBDW Architects) The palette of the stay is perfectly autumnal, making it a must-see this season. (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Champalimaud Design. Architecture: PBDW Architects) The 1970s vibes of the furniture scattered around it are also another one of our personal standouts. (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Champalimaud Design. Architecture: PBDW Architects) The old and the new merge seamlessly at this luxury property, immersed in thriving nature. (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Champalimaud Design. Architecture: PBDW Architects) A look at the Dining Room, the hotel's in-house gastronomic destination. (Image credit: Read McKendree. Design: Champalimaud Design. Architecture: PBDW Architects)

Belden House & Mews, 31 North St, Litchfield, CT 06759, United States

Unveiled this March, Belden House & Mews is the new heart of the Borough of Litchfield, and we had the luck to craft its interiors. Just off the Green and home to The Dining Room restaurant, it is rapidly becoming a local institution.

