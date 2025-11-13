It has been 15 years since I came across a photograph of Vienna's bathing-in-sunshine Heldenplatz a friend of mine had taken, depicting the verdant square and its marble-clad, former imperial palace, the Hofburg, in all of their timeless grandeur. And yet, that image is still as impressed in my mind as the day I first laid eyes on it.

Known also as the City of Music, and once home to groundbreaking composers like Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, and Strauss, Vienna is the sort of destination you simply can't dissociate from its past. Whether for the enduring allure of historical figures like 19th-century Empress of Austria Sissi, that of pioneering artists like Gustav Klimt and his protégé, Egon Schiele, or for the appeal of its self-indulgent coffee culture, which justifies hours-long afternoon breaks powered by caffeine, cream-topped hot chocolate, and viennoiserie, Vienna remains a popular option for an inspired weekend itinerary, also thanks to its compact (414.6 square kilometers) size. It's particularly popular at this time of year, too — known for its sprawling Christmas markets.

With its UNESCO-protected Baroque castles, gardens, and ornate alleyways speaking for themselves, Vienna makes it instinctual for visitors to look back. But that's also why we want this guide to the best things to do in Vienna to do the exact opposite. From vibrantly decorated contemporary boutique hotels to atmospheric cafes rekindling heritage through design and unmissable cultural stops to uncover along the way, this is how to experience the storied Austrian city's finest while staying rooted in the creative pulse and innovation that drive it forward today.

Artful Things to Do in Vienna — A 48-Hour Guide

Or what to do in Vienna for a day (or two) if spellbinding design, memorable food, sightseeing, and hunting for mementos are your holiday non-negotiables, according to a peeky lifestyle editor.

Day 1: Check Into A by Adina Vienna Danube

A by Adina Vienna Danube's sinuously conceived, panoramic communal areas infuse contemporary design flair into a destination steeped in heritage. (Image credit: A by Adina Vienna Danube/ Michael Königshofer. Design: BWM Designers & Architects)

Wagramer Str. 2, 1220 Wien, Austria

Unveiled this spring, A by Adina Vienna Danube makes stopping off for a weekend getaway in the Austrian capital as comforting, effortless, and sophisticated as it has ever been. Part of the namesake Australian aparthotel portfolio, this BWM Designers & Architects-envisioned bolthole finds its home within the 180-meter-tall Danubeflats skyscraper, and is blessed by wrapped-around views of the nearby river. Each of its 120 luxe studios and one or two-bedroom apartments comes with fully equipped kitchens, living-cum-dining areas, and plenty of work space, where every inch has been conceived to blend functionality with characterful contemporary design.

Natural light comes included in the price at this Austrial aparthotel, where picking the best things to do in Vienna can be done while swimming into the sky. (Image credit: A by Adina Vienna Danube/ Michael Königshofer. Design: BWM Designers & Architects)

Throughout the property, which also includes in-house sharing platters and drinks destination, Lottie's, the earthy tones and textured surfaces of its mid-century modern-style furnishings are counterbalanced by more historical details like herringbone wood floors, Cipollino marble, and occasional precious, shiny fixtures in a no-stop dialogue between new and old. Well connected to the city center, this hip alternative to traditional design hotels grants you easy access to all of the best things to do in Vienna, allowing you to plan your next move directly from the heated infinity pool tucked on the rooftop.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Book your stay at A by Adina Vienna Danube.

Get Your Caffeine Fix at Café am Dom

Espresso bar Café am Dom is where Vienna's coffee culture 2.0 is at. (Image credit: Lukas Lorenz. Design: BWM Designers & Architects)

Stephansplatz 11, 1010 Wien, Austria

Some 15 minutes by public transport from your base of A by Adina Vienna Danube you'll find another one of BWM Designers & Architects' marvel, Café am Dom. Inaugurated, like the aparthotel itself, in April, this moody, atmospheric address sets new standards for local coffee culture by merging the best of Italian and Viennese-style espresso bars and cafes, respectively, into one. Overlooking the Gothic-Romanesque St. Stephen's Cathedral, one of the city's most legendary landmarks, Café am Dom lures visitors in with its sensual palette, softly glowing chandeliers, and mesmerizing mirrors.

Here, intricate mosaic floors and a red and gold identity wink to 1950-60s' bars, while the seating, ranging from vintage-fueled, glamorous stools, cocooning banquettes and regular tables inside to a covered patio outdoors, lets guests decide how long to linger for. Pop in for a quick cup of coffee on the go, sit down for a reinvigorating cake afternoon break, or enjoy a full meal at either lunch or dinner time. Opt for the nearby Café Prückel (established 1903) to tick one of the best things to do in Vienna off your bucket list, old style.

Book your table at Café am Dom.

See Where Society and Culture Meet at Kunsthalle Wien

Installation view of Nicola L.'s "Lips Lamp" (1969), "L'ŒIL" (1969), and "Green Head Sofa" (ca. 1992). (Image credit: Markus Wörgötter. Courtesy Galerie Pierre-Alain Challier, Kunsthalle Wien 2025, Nicola L. Collection and Archive, and Alison Jacques. © Nicola L. Collection and Archive)

Museumsplatz 1, 1070 Wien, Austria

For visitors traveling to the City of Music on a cultural trail, Kunsthalle Wien is certainly one of the best things to see in Vienna. Situated within the Museums Quartier with an extra location at Karlsplatz, this world-leading institution is known for its rotating programming of contemporary art and design exhibitions charged with reflections on society.

Currently, it is hosting (Karslplatz's glass pavilion) the two-person show spotlighting the work of the winners of this year's Kunsthalle Wien Preis, Jonida Laçi (b. 1990, Durrës, Albania) and Luīze Nežberte (b. 1998, Riga, Latvia). Through abstract, yet functional, sculptures, the former seeks to explore how social status is referenced and even embodied by specific materials and the uses we make of the objects around us, while the latter examines how cultural memory can be preserved, evoked, and transmitted through spatial installations inspired by historical architecture.

Meanwhile, in the main building, Chinese artist Guan Xiao's surreal solo exhibition, Teenager, platforms the contradictory, larger-than-life nature of adolescents as a metaphor for the extremes of today's society. From fury caves and totems to creature-like sculptures and furniture, and hypnotic abstract paintings, she establishes a link between the primordial and the fictitious essence of the contemporary, interrogating questions of "progress and civilisation, tradition and spirituality".

Book your tickets for Kunsthalle Wien.

Savor Delicacies at Sopherl am Naschmarkt

Once a nighttime cove, Sopherl am Naschmarkt has been reinvented into a bathing-in-sunshine, ceramic, wood, and chrome-clad hotspot serving up heartwarming plates and cakes. (Image credit: Sopherl am Naschmarkt)

Linke Wienzeile 34, 1060 Wien, Austria

A brief stroll south of Kunsthalle Wien, you'll find Sopherl am Naschmarkt, a beautifully designed eatery and cafe whose emerald green bar counter and Art Nouveau sign prove once again how in Vienna history and innovation merge. What used to be a beloved nightlife hotspot has been recently transformed into a spirited all-day restaurant with comforting Austrian plates and baked goods by chef Jing Chen and pastry chef Mike Koberl.

Its mix of chrome decor, glazed tilework, and pale woods feels both fresh and irreverent, the modern tavern-style cooking will set you up for the day, and if you feel like skipping lunch for a sweet treat, both millefeuille and apfelstrudel are on the list. Minutes away from Naschmarkt, a dotted-in-food-stalls outdoor destination that makes a great place to eat in Vienna, and one of the best free things to do in the city (if you are only browsing, that is), Sopherl gives you an excuse to continue your deli tour further.

Book your table at Sopherl am Naschmarkt.

Pick Up Handmade Treasures at felicitas

A treasure trove in the spirited Vienna, felicitas is the ultimate stop for design-obsessed travelers. (Image credit: Valerie Eccli. Courtesy of felicitas)

Siebensterngasse 28, 1070 Wien, Austria

Forget overcrowded, underwhelming souvenir shops: a 20-minute walk from the last stop on your 'things to do in Vienna in a weekend' itinerary, mid-century modern furniture concept store felicitas is the place to go if you are looking to bring some true gems home. Rather than updating its collection to reflect timely trends, this immersively curated destination values artisanal authenticity, quirkiness, and timelessness through emotion-led homewares, objects, and accessories that capture the vibrancy of craftsmanship across the world. Stocking oddly amusing ephemera, collector-worthy furnishings, and more, felicitas surrounds you with irreverent talismans made with care, imagination, and love.

Browse felicitas's online collection.

See and Taste the (Michelin) Stars at Steirereck im Stadtpark

PPAG Architects' reinvention of this three-Michelin-starred institution dissolves the boundaries between the inside and the outdoors. (Image credit: Steirereck im Stadtpark. Design: PPAG Architects)

Am Heumarkt 2A, 1030 Wien, Austria

A brief bus ride East into the picturesque Stadpark rises the legendary Austrian restaurant Steirereck, a three-Michelin-starred address where exceptional gastronomic flair, nature, and dramatic architecture set the table for something unforgettable. Helmed by chef Heinz Reitbauer and his wife Birgit, this family-run establishment is known for its imaginative reworking of Austrian cuisine. With a seasonal, ingredient-led approach to cooking, the Reitbauers rely on the produce from their farm, as well as supplies from local grocers and farmers, to craft a spectacular feast you won't fail to remember. Outside, a hall of mirrors and glass, conceived for the location by PPAG Architects, dissolves the boundaries between nature and the diners sitting indoors. While in the dining room, sculptural bread loaves and shiny cheese trolleys dialogue with textured ceilings and walls.

Book your table at Steirereck im Stadtpark.

Day 2: Start the Day Off Right at SALZI

Inspired by friendship and a love of travel, SALZI brings a worldly-inspired, invigorating atmosphere and menu to the heart of Vienna. (Image credit: SALZI)

Hollandstraße 10, 1020 Wien, Austria

Embracing every opportunity to make the most of the Austrian capital's storied coffee culture is, we have said it before, one of the best things to do in Vienna in a day. While we recognize the never-fading charm of the city's oldest cafes, it is at places like the dynamic SALZI that you can not only catch its local unwind, but also surprise a whole community as it comes to life, from early in the morning to late into the night. Easily reachable by train from A by Adina Vienna Danube, this lively hotspot, founded by a group of friends brought together by wanderlust and a taste for healthy culinary flair, serves anything from freshly baked cakes and earthy breakfast dishes to Oriental-infused lunch plates and smoky evening meals. With togetherness at its heart, SALZI platforms the next gen of creatives through wine tastings, dinner pop-ups, wine tastings, and even DJ sets, giving you a reason to linger just a little longer and a Vienna restaurant to try.

Book your table at SALZI.

Seize Vienna's Culture on an Art Trail

Housing more than 60,000 works by 5,000 artists, Albertina Modern reunites the world's most extraordinary masterpieces under one roof. (Image credit: Rupert Steiner. Courtesy of Albertina Modern)

Albertina, Albertinapl. 1, 1010; Albertina Modern, Karlsplatz 5, 1010; Belvedere, 1030; Secession Building, Friedrichstraße 12, 1010 Wien, Austria

After a first, slow-paced first day in the city, it is time for you to discover what the City of Music is all about. Among the things to do in Vienna in a weekend that no culture-savvy globetrotter should leave without is a trip to some of its museums and standout art and design exhibitions. With over 113 world-leading institutions to pick from, the choice can be hard — we have made it easy for you. Start at the Belvedere to experience the largest existing collection (24) of paintings by Art Nouveau pioneer Gustav Klimt, including The Kiss (1908-09). Move north to the Albertina museum to dive into its expansive collection of historical drawings and paintings, which counts artworks by Monet, Matisse, Popova, Magritte, Ernst, and Picasso among its ranks.

A real Vienna must-see, the Secession Building was erected between 1897 and 1898. Pristinely preserved, its interiors are home to Klimt's legendary "Beethoven Frieze" (1902). Image credit: Jorit Aust. Courtesy of Secession The brainchild of architect Joseph Maria Olbrich, it was created to embody the spirit of the Vienna Secession art movement, valuing progressive artistic styles over tradition. Image credit: Jorit Aust. Courtesy of Secession

Proceed on your itinerary with a visit to Albertina Modern, Albertina's youngest sibling, which currently hosts a major retrospective dedicated to the work of Marina Abramović, the godmother of performance art (through March 1, 2026), before stretching along Resselpark to catch one of Vienna's most significant landmarks — the Secession Building — firsthand. Completed in 1898 from a design by architect Joseph Maria Olbrich, this frozen-in-time giant stands as a symbol of the Vienna Secession, a revolutionary movement that, reuniting Austrian painters, graphic artists, sculptors, and architects in support of innovative genres and in rejection of the traditional canon, paved the way for the rise of Art Nouveau, changing the scene forever.

Swap Austrian Fare for Japanese at o.m.k 1010

Sited in Vienna's market square, restaurant, deli, and concept store o.m.k 1010 breathes Tokyo savoir-faire into the Austrian capital. (Image credit: David Schreyer. Design: BFA x KLK, Matthias Jungwirth, Barbara Reiberger, Kim Loan Vo Huu. Courtesy of o.m.k 1010 and Mochi GmbH)

Hoher Markt 2, 1010 Wien, Austria

Need a break from the breaded Wiener schnitzel? So do we. At Japanese restaurant, gourmet grocer, and concept store o.m.k 1010, you'll find anything the hip creative capital of Tokyo is known for — sushi, noodles, donburi, coffee, matcha, and snacks for those with a sweet tooth, too — steps away from one of the city's oldest squares, Hoher Markt. Part of the Mochi group, o.m.k 1010 was designed by BFA x KLK in collaboration with Matthias Jungwirth, Barbara Reiberger, and Kim Loan Vo Huu.

Whether for a sit-down sushi meal or a quick matcha cup, o.m.k 1010 brings a slice of Tokyo to Vienna. (Image credit: David Schreyer. Design: BFA x KLK, Matthias Jungwirth, Barbara Reiberger, Kim Loan Vo Huu. Courtesy of o.m.k 1010 and Mochi GmbH)

Characterized by a minimal palette, exposed cement pillars, coffered ceilings, and an essentially functional scheme, the vibe is industrial-chic; convenience store-meets-brutalism. Whether stepping inside for a quick lunch with your fellow travelers or grabbing something to take out, with its highly interactive setup, cheeky restaurant merch, and bold flavors, o.m.k 1010 reflects the destination's global culinary outlook, granting you a playful alternative to where to eat in Vienna.

Discover o.m.k 1010.

Roam About Hundertwasserhaus (and Beyond)

The Hundertwasserhaus (1983-85) is a one-of-a-kind architectural marvel designed by artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser with architects Josef Krawina and Peter Pelikan as a striking response to the bareness of Modernism. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kegelgasse 36-38, 1030; Schönbrunner Schloßstraße 47, 1130 W

Anyone who has read either my Hidden Trails city guides or my spotlight on alternative design capitals knows how much I like to infuse travel with an unexpected and, at times, even surreal, twist. Not far from the Belvedere Palace and Gardens in the 3rd Viennese district, with its hand-painted, or ceramic-interspersed, unruly surfaces and foliage-topped nooks, artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser's namesake creation, the Hundertwasserhaus, breathes fantasy into the Austrian capital. Conceived in collaboration with architects Josef Krawina and Peter Pelikan in the early 1980s, this housing complex stands as a reaction to the essential beauty enforced by Modernism, reclaiming room for a more whimsical way of conceiving design. Just like the much more solemn, princely Schönbrunn Palace Gardens, located in the western part of the city and sculpted by tree-lined avenues, Baroque motifs, and foutains, roaming around the Hundertwasserhaus district is one of the best things to do in Vienna, for free.

Eat Up in the Clouds at Das LOFT Restaurant & Bar

Wrapped-around panoramic sights are on the menu at Das LOFT Restaurant & Bar. (Image credit: Vincent Thilbert. Courtesy of SO/ Vienna)

Praterstraße 1, 1020 Wien, Austria

Craving a meal with a view? To wrap up your list of things to do in Vienna in a weekend, head skyward to Das LOFT Restaurant & Bar, perched atop the SO/ Vienna hotel. The restaurant, designed by the award-winning Jean Nouvel, is crowned by a kaleidoscopic ceiling mural by artist Pipilotti Rist — an iridescent canopy of shifting color and light that transforms the space from morning glow to twilight shimmer. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls frame the Danube and Vienna's historic skyline, turning every table into a front-row seat to the city. The interiors echo the skyline's modern rhythm: sleek mirrored surfaces, sculptural bar seating, and a play of transparency and reflection that feels almost cinematic. On the menu, French-influenced fine dining meets bold Austrian produce — think charred beef tartare, barley risotto, and delicate catfish with marinated lemon and dill. For those chasing atmosphere as much as taste, Das LOFT delivers both in high definition — one of the best restaurants in Vienna, it is a luminous, design-forward escape hovering above the rooftops of the Austrian capital.

Book your table at Das LOFT Restaurant & Bar.

Before You Go

Is Vienna a Walkable City?

When in Vienna, take your time to discover the city on foot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to our research and first-hand experiences, it absolutely is. Nearly four times smaller than London, Vienna is meant to be explored the green way, whether on foot, by bike, subway, or by jumping on one of its stuck-in-time trams. For more information on all lines, visit the city's official website.

What Should You Not Miss in Vienna?

If history is your thing, imperial palaces like Schönbrunn and the Hofburg, and the majestic St. Stephen's Cathedral should appear on your itinerary. Audiophiles should stop by the Vienna State Opera, the Wiener Konzerthaus, as well as the Akademietheater, while gourmands can't leave without trying a Wiener schnitzel, Tafelspitz (a boiled beef dish), and Viennese Goulash, with apfelstrudel ("apple strudel") and Sachertorte for dessert at one of the best restaurants in Vienna.

What Are the Best Events to Attend in Vienna?

Inside ART&ANTIQUE Hofburg Vienna 2024. (Image credit: © Sandra Oblak / leadersnet.at. Courtesy of ART&ANTIQUE Hofburg Vienna)

While many of the best things to see and do in Vienna are a year-long affair, others are timely (although recurring) cultural events. Closing tomorrow, Vienna Art Week's latest edition explores the theme Learning Systems, encouraging visitors to investigate how knowledge is created, transmitted, and transformed. Until November 17, ART&ANTIQUE Hofburg Vienna presents art, antiques, design, jewelry, and objects of high-end collectible value within a breathtaking setting. To note in your diaries for next year, the annual Vienna Design Week festival (September 25-October 4, 2026) pours a series of thought-provoking exhibitions, public interventions, workshops, and talks into the city streets, with viennacontemporary (September 18-20, 2026) serving as the destination's leading art fair.

Vienna is among the most talked-about, coveted destinations for romantic travelers. But what if you wanted something else from your travels? From brutalist wonders reinvented for the 21st-century globetrotter to intoxicating bars, award-winning restaurants, and immersive museums, our alternative design cities have got it all.