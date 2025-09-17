Forget New York and Milan, These 5 Alternative Cities Are Molding the Future of Design — Meet the Talents and Places That Make Them Must-Sees

Whether in person or on screen, we've seen it all — the Eiffel Tower rising, like a mirage, at the end of a cobblestoned street in Paris; the bulbous dome of St. Paul's Cathedral standing out in the distance across London's River Thames; the Chrysler Building gleaming gold in the New York night; the gothic marble architecture of the Duomo of Milan turning rose and, then, blood orange as another day comes to a close. With their highly anticipated, agenda-setting fashion weeks and equally influential design showcases, from the mid-20th century onwards, these cities have cemented their status as style titans; designated must-sees for any self-respecting, style-obsessed globetrotter.

Home to some of the most inventively crafted design hotels in the world, these destinations are aesthetics-packed, stacking dolls: from globally acclaimed restaurants pairing high-end gastronomy with bold decor to artful cocktail bars, immersive galleries and museums, and more, they contain multitudes. Niche subcultures, ready to be explored.

As iconic as they might be, we can't help but think that, in 2025, to truly unlock the power and beauty that lies in great design, we need a paradigm shift — to look elsewhere, further, deeper, redirecting our interest to places whose storied creativity is cutting through the noise and redefining the global arts scene as we speak. Such is the case of the five underrated cities presented below and their teeming-with-talent communities.

1. São Paulo, Brazil

"People from all over Brazil move here, bringing with them different traditions, languages, tastes, and creative influences." — Lucas Recchia (Image credit: Getty Images)

"São Paulo is a massive, dynamic city, not just economically but culturally," Brazilian designer Lucas Recchia, whose sculptural furniture pieces seek to push the boundaries of local craftsmanship beyond carpentry, incorporating glass, marble, bronze, and granite into vibrant, iridescent creations championed by Isabela Milagre's gallery Bossa Furniture, says of the country's cultural capital. "People from all over Brazil move here, bringing with them different traditions, languages, tastes, and creative influences. You can really feel that mix in the city's food, music, and, of course, in its design. What makes São Paulo so special is this layered diversity; it's not a city with just one style, but rather a place where you'll find everything from brutalist architecture to lush modern interiors and street art. Design here is very much alive and always evolving. It reflects the complexity and richness of the people who live in the city."

What to Do and See in São Paulo

"MASP (São Paulo Museum of Art) has one of the most important art collections in Latin America and is housed in a striking structure suspended by red concrete beams, designed by modernist architect Lina Bo Bardi and recently completed with an extension by local studio METRO." — Lucas Recchia (Image credit: Ilana Bessler. Design: METRO )

Extending over 7,700 square kilometers (nearly five times as large as London's), Greater São Paulo can be a maze of a place to navigate, particularly as an outsider. "I always recommend starting at Ibirapuera Park, not just for the green space, but for the architecture by Oscar Niemeyer," Recchia explains. Within the park, which spans 160 hectares, making it one of the largest ones in South America, "you have the MAC USP (The Museum of Contemporary Art, University of São Paulo), the MAM (Museum of Modern Art), and the Ibirapuera Auditorium. If you're lucky, you might catch a concert or performance there; it's one of the best examples of how public architecture and culture come together in São Paulo."

Located in the financial and cultural heart of the city, Paulista Avenue is another must. "It's one of the most iconic parts of São Paulo, where you can see different architectural eras side by side, from early 20th-century mansions to towering glass buildings," the designer says. "There lies MASP (São Paulo Museum of Art), which has one of the most important art collections in Latin America and is housed in a striking structure suspended by red concrete beams, designed by legendary Italian-Brazilian modernist architect Lina Bo Bardi and recently completed with an extension by local studio METRO."

Image 1 of 3 The minimalist interiors of Japan House São Paulo's in-house library, filled with colorful tomes and sculptural furniture. (Image credit: Estevam Romera. Design: Kengo Kuma and FGMF Arquitetos. Courtesy of Japan House São Paulo) Another must-see on Paulista Avenue, the Instituto Moreira Salles (IMS) houses important collections of photography, music, literature, and iconography, supporting cultural activities through its glass and steel-clad HQ. (Image credit: Pedro Vannucchi. Design: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos) The mesmerizing exterior of Japan House São Paulo. (Image credit: Estevam Romera. Design: Kengo Kuma and FGMF Arquitetos. Courtesy of Japan House São Paulo)

On the same road is Japan House São Paulo, an international hub dedicated to promoting the best of contemporary Japanese culture, which cultural director Natasha Barzaghi Geenen recommends visiting for an eclectic selection of visual arts, design, architecture, fashion, and crafts. Once a bank, the building that houses it, reimagined by Kengo Kuma with Brazilian architecture firm FGMF, lures passersby in through its intricate hinoki (Japanese cypress) wood facade, and currently hosts a calendar of events at the intersection of sustainability, design, and community. Other unmissable addresses to visit while in town include "the SESC Pompéia leisure center, Bo Bardi's final project, the Paulo Mendes da Rocha-designed sculpture and ecology museum, MuBE, and the Museu do Ipiranga, which boasts an expansive historical collection and was recently re-envisioned with a contemporary approach by Brazilian architect firm H+F Arquitetos," Geenen says. Though the real forte of São Paulo might well be its ambitious range of year-round cultural events.

"This year, the São Paulo Art Biennial (September 6-January 11, 2026), reuniting work from 120 artists, and the Architecture Biennale (BIAsp, September 18-October 19) are — very unusually — happening at the same time, offering an interested traveler the chance to admire both and witness the city in full artistic swing," Geenen warns. More inspiration is served by the yearly iterations of the SP-Arte art fair, open studios initiative Design Barra Funda, which allows visitors to step inside the ateliers and antique shops that dot the eponymous neighborhood, and DW! São Paulo Design Week, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in March 2026, with hundreds of exhibitions set to take over some of São Paulo's most spectacular homes, squares, museums, and more.

Where to Eat in São Paulo

A trusted gastronomy staple since 1982, Restaurante Fasano is where seasoned restaurateur Gero Fasano's savoir-faire and Chef Luca Gozzani's genius collide to a dazzling effect. (Image credit: Fasano São Paulo. Design: Isay Weinfeld and Márcio Kogan)

Unsurprisingly, the culinary scene of Brazil's largest city is just as noteworthy as its cultural one (and so is its restaurant design offering). "Restaurante Fasano, located inside Hotel Fasano in the Jardins neighborhood, is one of my favorites," Lucas Recchia tells us. "The interior was designed by Isay Weinfeld; it's understated but beautifully detailed. I especially like the open ceiling, which feels like a hidden surprise in the middle of such a dense metropolis. It's an elegant, calm space with incredible food and a very São Paulo atmosphere."

The Japan House cultural director has her own trusted eateries, too. "For contemporary Brazilian food at a special location, Downtown São Paulo native Janaína Rueda's spirited Bar da Dona Onça and Cuia, a relaxed, cozy cafe and restaurant helmed by celebrity chef Bel Coelho, are both great spots inside Copan, an iconic, 1966 Oscar Niemeyer building." Whichever you go for, "don't miss the three-lemon caipirinha," Geenen warns.

Where to Stay in São Paulo

Image 1 of 4 Out of all 180 rooms and suites available at Rosewood São Paulo, the 900-square-meter Penthouse outdoes them all. (Image credit: Rosewood São Paulo. Design: STARCK and Jean Nouvel) A reinterpretation of the traditional, 20th-century Brazilian modernist canons, it is the epitome of sophisticated craftsmanship. (Image credit: Rosewood São Paulo. Design: STARCK and Jean Nouvel) Floating mid-air atop the Mata Atlantica Tower, the Penthouse boasts three spectacularly decorated floors, a tucked-away rooftop garden, and even its own infinity pool. (Image credit: Rosewood São Paulo. Design: STARCK) The views are priceless. (Image credit: Rosewood São Paulo. Design: STARCK and Jean Nouvel)

So, where would Brazilians actually stay when in São Paulo? For Recchia, the Rosewood São Paulo is a fantastic option. "Located near Paulista Avenue in the historic Cidade Matarazzo complex, it is full of commissioned artworks and thoughtful design elements throughout," the designer explains. Within the same complex, you'll also find Casa Bradesco da Cultura, which hosts rotating art exhibitions year-round — another reason why, for both Recchia and Geneen, "the hotel offers a truly immersive experience for anyone interested in culture, architecture, and contemporary Brazilian design".

Where to Shop in São Paulo

A glimpse inside Lucas Recchia's studio in São Paulo. His creations are also spotlighted by the Brazilian outpost of Bossa Furniture. (Image credit: Ana Pigosso. Design: Lucas Recchia)

To call the Brazilian cultural capital an "underrated" city for architecture and interiors enthusiasts is to do it a disservice if you look at the number of sophisticated concept stores and curatorial projects whose shopping vision keeps high-end design at their heart. Among them, Geneen explains, are Luciana Martins and Gerson de Oliveira's interdisciplinary platform, ovo, porcelain studio Heloisa Galvão, designer and carpenter Rodrigo Silveira's workshop, and lighting designer Mel Kawahara's hypnotic showroom. A couple of Livingetc picks for your next trips, São Paulo and New York gallery Bossa Furniture won't disappoint with its talent-scouting selection of contemporary creatives and Brazilian modernist legends, with Guilherme Wentz's namesake retail space, Wentz, serving as your one-stop shop for locally produced furniture, lighting, and homeware rooted in craft and environment.

2. Lagos, Nigeria

A 1,171 km² metropolis, Lagos has earned itself a name as Africa's buzziest cultural capital, and its talents are taking over the world. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last couple of years, names like that of Aindrea Emelife, curator of the Nigeria Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, designer Yinka Ilori, and artists Frida Orupabo and Precious Okoyomon — four prominent voices of the Nigerian diaspora — have gained more and more traction within the cultural space. But creatives based in the country are no less, and the ongoing ascent of burgeoning architect Tosin Oshinowo is just one of the many success stories that frame Lagos, where she lives, as "the cultural capital of Africa".

The founder of Oshinowo Studio, she is renowned for her public architectural projects focused on sustainability and "socially-responsive urbanism", an approach that sees her conceive spaces built in response to the cultural, environmental, and climatic needs of those they are meant for. A meeting point of stories, ethnicities, and cultures where ideas collide in art, architecture, fashion, and beyond, Oshinowo explains that Lagos makes the perfect setting for her work: with a strong tradition of openness and tolerance, "it fosters an environment in which design, innovation, and creativity can flourish," the architect says. And so it is no surprise that this intersection of people and arts is exactly what Lagos does best.

What to Do and See in Lagos

Image 1 of 5 The warm, mid-century modern-inspired interiors of private members' club MILIKI. (Image credit: MILIKI) Installation view of Samuel Nnorom's "Emotional Catch", as seen at Tiwany Contemporary Gallery. (Image credit: Tiwany Contemporary Gallery. Courtesy of the artist) More atmospheric interiors courtesy of Lagos's coolest salon, MILIKI. (Image credit: MILIKI) Ayobami Ogungbe's "For The Love of God" (2025), one of the images set to land in Lagos for LagosPhoto's photography biennial (October 25-November 29). (Image credit: LagosPhoto. Courtesy of the artist) Installation view of the Traces of Ecstasy Pavilion, one of the projects featured in the last edition of the Lagos Biennial. (Image credit: Lagos Biennial. Courtesy of the artist)

The first thing to know about the local design scene is that it is inherently participatory. "Lagos is very much a city about events," Oshinowo tells us, adding that there is no better time to visit than during 'Culture Month'. Every year, typically between the end of October and early November, the city comes alive with a variety of initiatives, including Lagos Design Week (October 23-28), a six-day long spotlight on craftsmanship innovation; LagosPhoto (October 27-January 23), the visual arts and photography platform founded in 2010 by Nigerian art curator Azu Nwagbogu as an annual showcase and only just transformed into a biennial, this year delving into the topic of Incarceration; and Art X Lagos (November 6-9), West Africa's leading art fair. Next year, the 5th edition of the Lagos Biennial, titled The Museum of Things Unseen (October 10-December 18, 2026), will expose the mechanisms of erasure and inequality integral to cultural circulations and museology through a collection of "rarely or never before seen artworks".

Still, the temporary exhibitions taking over the colorful streets of Lagos are almost as many as its permanent art, lifestyle, and design hubs. Also on Oshinowo's radar is MILIKI, an invitation-only creative lounge, whose plush interiors were crafted in a nod to the city's oil-boom years — "a golden era of Lagosian affluence" and Freedom Park, a former colonial prison turned cultural center, complete with a museum and public spaces for artistic dialogue. Rele Gallery and ODA Art Gallery are two of her favorite stops to experience "architecture, photography, and design-centric work", while Tiwani Contemporary Gallery, which has a London location at 24 Cork Street, hosts some of the best contemporary art exhibitions, "such as LOEWE Craft Prize finalist Nifemi Marcus-Bello's forthcoming show Material Affirmations: ORÍKÌ Acts I - III," the architect pre-announces.

Where to Eat in Lagos

The sleek, vaguely tropical interiors of Lagos's American-style restaurant RSVP. (Image credit: RSVP)

In Nigeria, food isn't simply considered like energy-giving 'fuel', but plays a crucial role in the country's community building, tradition, and opportunities for celebration. While local flavors allow Nigerians to connect with and protect memories from the past, its gastronomic world is moving forward. "Lagos may not yet boast Michelin stars, but its culinary scene pairs excellent dining with bold, design-driven interiors," Oshinowo shares. Among her staples is the sleek, stylish restaurant RSVP , where a wall of windows creates a spacious, airy atmosphere, serving fine international fare and concealing a glamorous outdoor poolside bar and lounge best experienced at night. Not far from there, tropical brasserie SLoW immerses diners in "beautiful interior landscaping and dramatic indoor banana trees", with Kaly Restaurant & Bar Lounge offering a seaside alternative for those seeking to balance dazzling decor with breathtaking views and Atlantic breeze.

Where to Stay in Lagos

Image 1 of 4 The I.AM.ISIGO® room at 16/16 is an experiential ode "to the forest and nature. The use of raffia, delicately handwoven into each of the lamps, continues the artist Bubu Ogisi's obsession with African craftsmanship," explains the property's team. (Image credit: 16/16) Across the otherwise essentially decorated room, a series of pending sculptures, lights, and homewares brings the space to life. (Image credit: 16/16) Not just a boutique hotel, 16/16 also serves as a gathering space for the talents who contribute to its eye-catching vision of hospitality. (Image credit: 16/16) And the light that filters through the hotel is yet another one of its standouts. (Image credit: 16/16)

Locals like Oshinowo don't often stay in hotels, but there are a few standout accommodations the architect can't help but recommend. Still, when planning a trip to Lagos, the first decision concerns location. "Choose the southeastern district of Victoria Island or Ikoyi, situated slightly north of the former," she shares. "Both are hubs for design, culture, and business, offering easy access to events and key venues sure to make your stay."

Some of her most trusted overnight addresses include The Wheatbaker, "known for its tasteful interiors and cultural programming; EbonyLife Place, "a boutique hotel with stylish decor and strong design storytelling"; 16/16, "an intimate stay with an artsy aesthetic, curated furniture, and handmade, artisanal elements, also operating as an arts hub and co-working space"; and the spirited Bogobiri, a "more bohemian, Afrocentric solution that doubles up as a creative venue, hosting performances, exhibitions, and cultural roundtables," explains Oshinowo.

Where to Shop in Lagos

"Alára Concept Store is perhaps West Africa's first signature and lifestyle store, a concept store made specifically for its products in its entirety," said architect David Adjaye, the mind behind its architectural marvel. (Image credit: Adjaye Associates)

If there is one place where Lagos' disciplines-straddling creative force comes to the fore, it is its stunningly designed concept stores, and the two Oshinowo recommends are no exception. Established in 2015 by Reni Folawiyo and nestled on Victoria Island, south-east Lagos, ALÁRA "is a beautifully curated fashion and interiors shop that showcases top-tier African design in a gallery-like retail setting," she says. Primarily a clothing boutique, the nearby Temple Muse "is also home to art pieces and collectibles sourced from established as well as emerging African artisans and designers". Also on Victoria Island is Richard Vedelago's recently unveiled NAHOUS, which transformed the long-abandoned Federal Palace Hotel into a multifunctional venue for art, fashion, and design across a technicolored progression of exhibition, showroom, retail, and hospitality spaces.

3. Mexico City, Mexico

For Mexican-born, London-based designer Ferdinando Laposse, Mexico City is a bridge between different worlds — and their countless artistic expressions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As our recently published guide to the best things to do in Mexico City in a weekend might have shown you, the Central American destination has carved itself an arts and design scene of its own, one where community, the reinvention of storied architectural landmarks, and nature are bearing fruit. This people and planet-conscious approach to creativity brings together many of its most promising talents, whether living there or elsewhere, including the London-based Fernando Laposse. The mind behind the playfully layered, creature-populated interiors of Soho's acclaimed Mexican restaurant and bar, FONDA, the designer transforms humble and, often, previously discarded materials into furniture, installations, and one-off artist collaborations that feel whimsical and awe-inspiring.

For Laposse, Mexico City isn't just a rising design capital but "one of the most ancient metropolises of the world," and was so as early as back in Aztec times. Many architectural genres and international influences can be spotted all across it, at times even blending into one. Here, "Muralism was born out of Italian fresco traditions and Art Deco, Brutalism morphed into its own version in the encounter with méso-American Indigenism, while Le Corbusier's modernist ideas were molded into something unique through the eyes of Mexican architect Luis Barragán". More than an underrated city for culture-savvy globetrotters, Mexico City appears to have reunited the legacy of multiple era-defining design movements and personalities under her arm.

What to Do and See in Mexico City

Image 1 of 3 The library at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), one of the most extraordinary examples of Mexican modernism. (Image credit: Getty Images. Design: Mario Pani and Enrique del Moral) And one of the spectacular sculptures set within its sculptural park. (Image credit: Getty Images) A peek at the brutalist concrete structure of Museo Tamayo, another notable landmark in Mexico City's cultural scene. (Image credit: Museo Tamayo. Design: Teodoro González de León and Abraham Zabludovsky)

Situated in the Buenavista neighborhood, northwest of the Historic Center, "Biblioteca Vasconcelos is a mega library of concrete and steel beams inside a cavernous building spanning seven stories," the designer says of one of his favorite things to see in Mexico City. A short drive from the cobalt-blue Frida Kahlo Museum is Museo Anahuacalli, a Mayan and Toltec temple-inspired, totemic building designed by Diego Rivera, featuring an expansive collection of pre-Columbian art, and also boasting a recently added wing conceived by Mauricio Rocha's studio, TALLER, as a home for its contemporary archives. Architectural fanatics, Laposse warns, should regard the Cuadra San Cristóbal as "an essential viewing." Designed by Luis Barragán, arguably Mexico's most legendary architect, for an affluent family, "this private equestrian estate is a marvel of geometry and color, reveling in the interplay of light and shade across sunset pinks and earthen tones," he says.

Laposse's other suggestions act as a compass that helps you make sense of Mexico City's timeline. "Visit the Museo Nacional de Antropología to understand the past and Museo Tamayo to confront the present," the designer explains. Also on his radar (hence, on yours) is Espacio Escultórico UNAM, a colossal, communal sculpture that, to put it in his words, "forms an almost unearthly ring in the Pedregal de San Ángel nature reserve". Inside the circle? "Hardened hunks of molten lava, with further artworks dotting the surface of the park in an early iteration of what is now described as 'land art'" — pieces that, Laposse adds, "invite viewers to contemplate their relationship to space and nature."

Where to Eat in Mexico City

A crowd of diners enjoying their time at Mexico City's Los Danzantes, one of Ferdinando Laposse's go-to hotspots in town. (Image credit: Los Danzantes)

For a taste of delicious Mexican food within beautiful surroundings, look no further than Los Danzantes in Coyoacán, where "modern rustic interiors of wooden beams, trailing vines, and rattan chairs set the scene for a tantalizing, Michelin-starred gastronomic experience that fuses today's sophistication with flavors from the past," the designer explains. Diners looking to be (rather literally) surprised should pay a visit to the award-winning Expendio de Maíz Sin Nombre, whose no-menu culinary feast, centered around heirloom corn dishes (tacos, tortillas, and antojitos-based plates) personalized for a one-of-a-kind, Omakase-style experience, elevates Mexican street food to brand new heights within a dramatic, communal setting.

Where to Stay in Mexico City

Image 1 of 8 Bunkhouse and Reurbano's joint effort on Hotel San Fernando has transformed this corner of the Condesa district into a cinematic retreat, and that's true from the moment you step in. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) It is a treasure trove of quirky collectibles, original artwork, and shapely decor, brought to life by delicate tones. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) Hotel San Fernando has transformed this corner of the Condesa district into a cinematic retreat. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) Tilework is omnipresent in the property. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) As are its nostalgic salmon tones. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) Rooms are individually crafted and marry the eccentricity of the Mexican hub. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) Every detail is curated to strike a long-lasting impression. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano) And when everything fails to do so, just head upstairs. (Image credit: Hotel San Fernando. Design: Bunkhouse and Reurbano)

Part of Mexico City's eponymous trendy district, Condesa DF is Laposse's go-to choice for a design-conscious stay that captures the energy of CDMX. Created by Livingetc's favorite India Mahdavi in collaboration with studio JSa, this 40-room-and-suite sojourn feels bright and airy, inspired by monastic living while simultaneously retaining the warmth and laid-back, artsy ambiance intrinsic to the surrounding neighborhood. A 15-minute walk from there lies Hotel San Fernando, a 19-room boutique stay tucked away in a former 1940s apartment building, conceptualized by lifestyle portfolio Bunkhouse in collaboration with local interiors practice Reurbano. Standing out for its time-traveling palette of pale greens, salmons, and terracotta tones, with immersive arched walls and tiled surfaces telling a tale of their own, this MICHELIN Guide hideaway looks straight out of a Wes Anderson film. Travelers looking to experience a taste of the equally exciting, bohemian Roma Norte will find a similar, crafty alternative in La Valise, whose warmly decorated, antiques and curios-filled rooms will give you the impression of overnighting in your own, plush residence.

Where to Shop in Mexico City

The whimsical inside of Andrés Gutierrez' Roma Norte showroom and concept store, ORIGINARIO. (Image credit: Leandro Bulzzano. Design: Andrés Gutierrez)

Those of you who have read our weekend guide to Mexico City will have already heard of Casa Bosques, the Savvy Studio-designed bookshop, guesthouse, artist residency, and chocolate workshop set up in Roma Norte by founders Rafael Prieto and Jorge de la Garza in 2012. The perfect place to give your collection of tomes a quirky, aesthetic-driven upgrade (Casa Bosques is stocked with the finest 20th and 21st-century monographs, catalogues, and magazines), the space and its in-house, three-room Pensión are an invaluable source of inspiration for anyone interested in learning how to seamlessly incorporate one-off artworks, statement furniture, and textiles into a historical home.

The potential of traditional Mexican craft is out in full force at Onora, the Polanco concept store and design atelier of Maggie Galton and Maria E. Hagerman, which focuses on innovating local artisanry for the contemporary audience while preserving the centuries-old techniques and natural materials that sit at its core in an ongoing collaboration with Mexican craftspeople. A similar vision guides the curation of avant-garde projects that serve as the beating heart of Andrés Gutierrez's showroom and shop ORIGINARIO, also nestled in the vibrant Roma Norte. Here, though, the goal is to testify to the countless new, unconventional forms in which Mexican genius manifests itself today, bringing together artists, artisans, and designers whose work shies away from the country's "earthy" aesthetic to explore creativity in their own terms. Expect color-packed, temporary as well as permanent setups, fantastical forms, and immersive artworks.

4. Kobe, Japan

The skyline of Kobe, photographed at nighttime. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I have got to be honest: up until a few weeks ago, I had never really heard of Kobe, the port city rising on the north shore of Osaka Bay on the island of Honshu, sandwiched between the Seto Inland Sea and the Rokko Mountain Range. But stumbling upon Vague, a concept gallery and design store focused on local makers, while researching my guide to things to do in Arles, which boasts locations in both the Japanese destination and the Provençal cultural hub, was enough to make me curious about it.

Dubbed a "creative city of design" by UNESCO in 2008, thanks to its geographical location, Kobe has always been a platform for the convergence of different ideas, artisanal languages, and culinary flavors. Since then, though, many of its longest-standing buildings, like the repurposed raw silk inspection building that now houses KIITO, the city's Design & Creative Center, have been revived into venues that put its community of talents front and center across inspiring renovation projects, workshops, exhibitions, and more. Today, Kobe is pairing the openness that has always characterized it with a new wave of creativity: minimalist cafés with experimental interiors, ateliers giving fresh life to traditional crafts, and bold architecture set against the Rokko Mountains. And all of which has convinced me I want to know more.

What to Do and See in Kobe

The Circular Terrace at Kobe's Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art. (Image credit: Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art. Design: Tadao Ando)

An unmistakable example of Kobe's ability to gather multiple worlds into one, the Kitano Ijinkan-Gai district unfolds across a series of 19th-century merchant mansions that blend European architecture with Japanese details, materials, and palettes. Nestled a short walk from the scenic Nunobiki Waterfalls in the northern stretch of downtown Kobe, this fascinating slice of the city makes for an immersive introduction to what it has in store for visitors, as does the Harborland Waterfront, where cutting-edge public art and sea-facing promenades combine in a fantasyland. Design lover