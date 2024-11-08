The Best Los Angeles Restaurants for a Multisensory Experience — 8 Bookings Every Interior Obsessed Will Regret not Securing This Year

I have said it before and I'll say it again. Every city of culture is only bound to develop a tantalizing, worldly gastronomic scene. It's like gravity on Earth: just like we're pulled toward the ground by the planet, which keeps us closer together, artistically vibrant metropolises attract the best, and most diverse, culinary traditions to their bustling streets. Situated only some 136 miles away from Tijuana, Mexico, and home to residents from an estimated 130 countries, The City of Angels is no exception. So what are the best Los Angeles restaurants, and what makes them stand out to us from the crowd? Well, have a seat.

You might have marked them up for your next trip already or, perhaps, they have passed you by, but taking a look at the best Los Angeles hotels will only prove to you how much modern interior design is ingrained into every inch of this destination — from the legendary Beverly Hills to rising arts locale Melrose Hill, recently spotlighted in our The Style Guide column. The same is true of its foodie hotspots. To come up with an easily digestible yet unmissable selection of the best restaurants in Los Angeles, I have dipped into its thriving culinary scene and unearthed locations whose countercultural, daring interiors are as much of a feast for the eyes as their cuisine is for the taste buds. Conceived by genre-pushing designers such as Martin Brudnizki, Osvaldo Maiozzi, and Jeremiah Brent, or by the new avantgarde of interiors innovators, these are the best Los Angeles restaurants every interior obsessed will want to grab a table at this year.

1. Mírate

(Image credit: Mírate. Design: Adean Studios)

1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, United States

Situated in the vibrant, picturesque Los Feliz district within close proximity of main attractions like Griffith Park and the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Ennis-Brown House, Mírate is a perfect exemplification of the colliding of worlds that makes Los Angeles one of a kind. Extending across 5,000 square feet, this lush, immersive boutique Mexican restaurant celebrates the encounter between Mexico's and Californian cuisine in a locally sourced, moreish, and innovative reinterpretation of traditional Latin American dishes.

The brainchild of seasoned interior designer Alexa Nafisi's Adean Studios, Mírate unfolds across a sun-filled dining room, two spacious bar lounges, and a scenic private rooftop dining area, inviting guests to make their way through a suggestively envisioned dining experience. Here, indoor and outdoor living blend into one, with sprawling plants adorning each corner of the eatery. Landing somewhere in between modern rustic décor and industrial interior design, Mírate feels just as fresh as its seasonal offering thanks to the playful combination of wicker accessories, brutalist stone surfaces, and charming decorative touches. Filled with beautifully curated furnishings, including bespoke pendant lighting and mid-century modern furniture, this laid-back eatery is a joy to look at and dine at.

Book your table at Mírate.

2. Mother Wolf

(Image credit: Mother Wolf. Design: MBDS)

1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, United States

Did you know that Italian capital Rome's mythological origins see it represented as a she-wolf figure feeding two motherless babies, Romulus and Remus, the former of whom, at least according to the annals, went on to become the first king of the city? That's why, in the Bel Paese, Rome is also known as "Mamma Roma" ("Mother Wolf") — an anecdote that 'pasta architect' chef Evan Funke brilliantly incorporated into his eponymous, Italian-inspired eatery, nestled in Hollywood and opened in 2022. Loved by both locals and visitors, Mother Wolf offers a mouthwatering, eccentric take on quintessentially Roman recipes, including the ever-cherished cacio e pepe, carbonara, gricia, and amatriciana, alongside Roman-style pizzas and second courses and other culinary treats from the wider Lazio region.

With spectacular, dramatic interiors designed by Swedish trailblazer Martin Brudnizki, the restaurant marries the grandeur of old-world Rome with the contagious glamour of 20th-century Hollywood. An ode to The Great Beauty captured by Naples-born, Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino in his film of the same title — a part grotesque, part awe-inspiring portrait of the lights and shadows that make the lives of Rome's contemporary elite — eating here will convey the same sense of the splendor of the Eternal City, without even having to jump on a plane to see it.

Book your table at Mother Wolf.

3. Zizou

(Image credit: Zizou. Design: Maati Zoutina and Boris Macquin)

2425 Daly St, Los Angeles, CA 90031, United States

Lincoln Heights' newcomer, Moroccan-French-inspired restaurant Zizou immediately caught my eye because of its soulful, retro-futuristic ambiance. Founded by Maati Zoutina and Boris Macquin, this hip, spirited eatery brings their love of Moroccan culture, music, and sustainable design to life in a vibrant space layered with contrasting organic materials, hues, and textiles. Entirely designed by the founders from the ground up, Zizou has taken the place of a formerly derelict building, filling it with the atmosphere for both an unforgettable night out and a shareable dining experience.

Shaped out of locally retrieved artisan touches like colorful zellige tiles from Morocco, the dining room has been further elevated through sophisticated mid-century modern furniture, bespoke wooden speakers, and extensive greenery. With a focus on recycled materials, Zoutina and Macquin have even crafted part of the furnishings and lighting fixtures themselves, adding to the location's allure. As for the food, expect a soul-restoring mixture of Moroccan and French ingredients, reworked creatively to pair North African-spiced kick with the savoir-faire of the finest bistros.

Book your table at Zizou.

4. République

(Image credit: République. Design: Osvaldo Maiozzi)

624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, United States

But Zizou isn't the only eatery featured in this roundup of the best Los Angeles restaurants to bring a taste of France to the City of Angels. At République, nestled in the city's Miracle Mile in a 1928 gothic-style building that was once Charlie Chaplin studio, Chef Walter Manzke and his wife and business partner, Chef Margarita Manzke, delight with a Cali-French fusion that takes food to new heights. From beef short rib kimchi fried rice to charcoal-grilled seafood, this isn't your typical French brasserie, and we love that. Also serving an addictive selection of pastries, including crumbly croissants and eclairs, République infuses France's sweet tooth into the Californian metropolis and does so as stylishly as superbly.

With exposed brick walls, rustic wood, iron details, and stunning tiled floors exuding a nostalgic feel, the restaurant acts as a passage between the old and the new Los Angeles, echoing the personality of heyday Hollywood in an imaginative, and unusual, contemporary setting.

Book your table at Republique.

5. Costa Covo Osteria

(Image credit: Arturo Lauren. Courtesy of Costa Covo Osteria. Design: Champalimaud Design)

9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, United States

Part of the freshly revamped, lavish l'Ermitage Beverly Hills, Costa Covo Osteria is yet another Italian dining restaurant destined to shake up the city's gastronomic scene, and its interiors, too. Led by esteemed Chef Tony Messina with special attention to fresh, local ingredients, this cosmopolitan eatery graces diners with some of Italy's most refined delicacies, whether you're after honey-sweet seafood dishes or looking to warm yourself up with a slow-cooked Tuscan stew, besides of course, offering a whole range of handmade pastas.

While food is key in our edit of the best Los Angeles restaurants, it was impossible not to become enthralled by the 1970s-inspired texture and form extravaganza that defines the spaces of Costa Covo Osteria. Think sumptuous velvet banquettes, suffused golden lighting, and dark muted greens and argilla tones setting an exclusive mood throughout. A long-time favorite of both locals and A-listers, l'Ermitage Beverly Hills is coming back with a bang, and judge me not, but this terrific dining destination, courtesy of Champalimaud Design, is enough for me to give it a go.

Book your table at Costa Covo Osteria.

6. Bacetti

(Image credit: Bacetti. Design: Stayner Architects)

1509 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026, United States

Here we go again. I promise the fact that I am Italian has nothing to do with the number of gastronomic establishments included in this list that draw from our world-envied culinary frenzy... They're just some of the most incredibly conceived restaurants out there (and definitely some of the most tasteful ones, too). Rising in Los Angeles' Echo Park, Bacetti is owner Jason Goldman's Californian-proof reworking of the traditional Roman trattoria. With Chef Joel Stovall at its helm, the eatery's menu ranges from invigorating pasta dishes to lesser-known specialties such as agnolotti with sage polpettine. Handmade and made to share, every plate, including the pizzas, goes wonderfully with Bacetti's innovative wine selection, granting visitors an authentically Italian dining experience.

The brainchild of Stayner Architects, Bacetti's terrazzo tables, petrol green benches, and industrial-inspired decorative elements revitalize the frame of the 1928 building it's housed within, imbuing it with an irreverent, playful essence also thanks to bespoke wall art installations scattered across its dining room — the stencil-like, carved golden panels captured above? An instant vibe — including pieces by local photographer Matt Lipps. Long story short, if I lived in LA, you'd know where to find me for lunch every Sunday at 1 PM.

Book your table at Bacetti.

7. Juliet

(Image credit: Juliet. Design: Jeremiah Brent)

8888 Washington Blvd Suite 102, Culver City, CA 90232, United States

You know the drill... if it isn't Italian-inspired, then it must be French, and Culver City's Juliet is the epitome of French chicness. Created by viral interior designer Jeremiah Brent, the eatery marks his first attempt at restaurant design, and we couldn't be more impressed (and obsessed) with it. Seamlessly pairing unexpected brutalist interiors details such as bare stone, or wear wooden, walls with warm, whimsical furnishings accents — the wavy table set above is the most literal representation of the fusion of the two — Juliet enchants with intoxicating design flair. But what else could we expect from Brent? [Silence] Exactly. Informed by the groundbreaking visions of modernist leading voices like Gio Ponti and Charlotte Perriand, the eatery has an almost sculptural feel to it, with herringbone floors, wicker-covered archways, and occasionally sleek elements all restituting a high-end dining experience.

At once retro-inspired and futuristic, Juliet borrows from the intimate atmosphere of Parisian cafes to step beyond French gastronomy stereotypes. The same is true of its menu, which, under the direction of director Michael Williams and chef Jason Gonzales, reinvents Parisian flavors for the contemporary palate. Coupled with an extensive wine list and made even more memorable by the restaurant's setting, its delicacies will taste even better.

Book your table at Juliet.

8. Delilah

(Image credit: Delilah. Design: Built Inc.)

7969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046, United States

Calling West Hollywood home, Delilah must be one of the most Great Gatsby-esque, glamorous dining hotspots I have ever come across. A triumph of 1920s Art Deco-inspired maximalism, this truly outstanding restaurant bears the signature of Built Inc. and nightlife veterans John Terzian and Brian Toll. First unveiled in 2016, Delilah fuses the feel of an upscale lounge with a modern supper club, creating an ambiance reminiscent of classic Hollywood glamour. Inside, plush seating, chandeliers, and overstuffed armchairs set a luxurious tone, while vintage-inspired décor elements like wood and gold accents, pink seating, and a central tiled fireplace create an inviting, opulent space.

The restaurant's atmosphere is tailored to offer a step between fine dining and high-energy nightlife, with a mix of live music, entertainment, and celebrity patrons. Leaning into American classics with a gourmet twist, Delilah's food offering features nostalgic shrimp cocktails, sliders, filet mignon, and a unique take on funnel cake. Complementing its nightlife ambiance are mood lighting and rich textures that mold the space into an intimate, slightly mysterious, and, therefore, immediately captivating entertainment destination.

Book your table at Delilah.

