This Finnish Design Duo Wants You to Uncover "the Oddness and Peacefulness of Helsinki" at Its Most Magical Time

What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails , we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

Instinctively, the very first thing that the fashion and homeware creations of Finnish circular design duo Juslin Maunula remind me of is the infinite color gradients of a burning sunset. Soft pinks turning into fiery reds, reds growing into hazy purples before giving way to the darkest of night skies. Founded in Helsinki by architect Lilli Maunula and fashion designer Laura Juslin, the rising studio has turned reinterpreting discarded textiles and surplus fabric stocks into a lifeline, each of their patchworky, textural pieces a wearable or decorative artwork rooted in functionality, fantasy, and in a responsible understanding of craftsmanship. Just like a sundial, their production is both marked by and a reflection of the passing of time.

"Nordic and fresh, Helsinki is a seaside city where urban culture and nature intertwine, its character shaped as much by its inhabitants as by the rhythm of the seasons," say the Juslin Maunula co-founders. "Living in Helsinki means we can breathe free, its clean air and clear skies being two of the constants in our lives."

At less than 700,000 inhabitants, Finland's southern capital is a tight-knit, safe city but it still manages to be at the forefront of design. "We live by the sea and feel privileged to be able to look out to the horizon daily: it has a calming effect, which, in a world filled with noise, grants us the opportunity to focus," they explain. "The remoteness of Helsinki also allows us to distance ourselves from fast trends, which is key for us professionally. Finns strive for individualism and rely on their irreverent style to stand out from the crowd. Nailing the balance between the oddness and peacefulness of Helsinki while tapping into the more sustainable side of design: that's what Juslin Maunula's clothing and homeware is all about." Follow Maunula and Juslin as they reveal the must-know addresses of a city graced by artistic and architectural inspiration, breathtaking views, organic food, and a comforting vision of all things lifestyle.

Seize the City on an Art Trail

A dynamic installation by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori graced Amos Rex's square until last month. (Image credit: Mika Huisman. Design: Yinka Ilori)

Helsinki Contemporary, Bulevardi 10, 00120. Amos Rex, Mannerheimintie 22-24, 00100. Makasiini Contemporary, The Train Factory, Site office, Aleksis Kiven katu 17, 00510. Helsingin Taidehalli, Nervanderinkatu 3, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

We really appreciate the curation of Helsinki Contemporary, where you'll find exhibitions from both established names and exciting new talents. Art museum Amos Rex always presents fascinating, experimental showcases, and it works wonderfully for families, too, so we often go there with the kids. Currently, the Helsinki art scene is relocating eastward. A new, exciting opening, Makasiini Contemporary, has just landed in the Finnish city this autumn. Located at The Train Factory, its second gallery space is definitely one to keep an eye on. Last but not least, we love the Helsingin Taidehalli (Helsinki Kunsthalle), where next spring we'll exhibit an art installation of our own.

Feel the Legacy of Finland's Design Masters

"The country house [...] is a unique gesamtkunstwerk ('total work of art'), where both the buildings and their interiors are the brainchild of these legendary Finnish grand masters." — Juslin Maunula (Image credit: Maija Huitu. Courtesy of Hvitträsk. Design: Herman Gesellius, Armas Lindgren, and Eliel Saarinen)

Alvar Aalto House, Riihitie 20, 00330 Helsinki, Finland. Hvitträsk, Hvitträskintie 166, 02440 Kirkkonummi, Finland

Every architecture lover in Helsinki can't avoid the works of Alvar Aalto. You can find several of his masterpieces scattered around the city, but our favourites are his home and ateljee: open to the public and nestled in the Munkkiniemi neighborhood, they offer a more intimate glimpse inside the architect’s life. Situated a 30-minute drive outside of Helsinki, the Hvitträsk estate was designed in a national, romantic style by Herman Gesellius, Armas Lindgren, and Eliel Saarinen. Built in phases starting in 1901, the country house served as their studio and office, while simultaneously accommodating the three with their families. It is a unique gesamtkunstwerk, where both the buildings and their interiors are the brainchild of these legendary Finnish grand masters.

Taste Helsinki's Culinary Flair

Oozing mid-century Nordic flair, Savoy is an iconic restaurant known for its Finnish-French fusion. (Image credit: Savoy. Originals: Aino and Alvar Aalto. Design: Studio Ilse)

Restaurant Grön, Albertinkatu 36, 00180. Brera by N4KU, Laivurinkatu, 00150. Harju 8, Harjutori 8, 00500. Peloton Eatery, Kaasutehtaankatu 1 Building 8, 00540. Savoy, Eteläesplanadi 14, 00130 Helsinki, Finland

Among Helsinki's most original, innovative eateries is Restaurant Grön, a memorable, creative fine dining experience punctuated by local Finnish and Scandinavian ingredients only. Our go-to in the summer, Brera by N4KU, tucked in the Eira district, is set in a beautifully preserved, late-functionalistic kiosk from the 1930s, which originally sold sweets and soft drinks. Today, it has been transformed into one of the city's most vibrant restaurants, with tables stretching along the pedestrian path, bringing a lively atmosphere to the adjacent flower park.

At Savoy, expect an ingredient-led gastronomic feast, and equally stunning design. (Image credit: Savoy. Originals: Aino and Alvar Aalto. Design: Studio Ilse)

Head to the Michelin-starred Restaurant Grön for a spectacularly presented taste of organic Finnish produce. (Image credit: Toni Kostian. Courtesy of Restaurant Grön)

Harju 8 and Peloton Eatery in Helsinki's hippest district, Kallio, are an unmissable stop when enjoying one of the many cultural events hosted in this part of town or heading out to a local club. Last but not least, Savoy in Esplanade Park, fitted with original interiors by Alvar Aalto, is a must-visit for traditional Finnish food and the stunning view you can catch from its terrace.

Shop Finland's Next-Gen Design

Lokal Gallery, or your one-stop shop for Helsinki wonders to take back home with you. (Image credit: Lokal Gallery)

Lokal Gallery, Annankatu 9, 00120. Juslin Maunula, Neitsytpolku 9, 00140 Helsinki, Finland

Lokal Gallery is a paradise for all things Finnish design, art, and craft. A gallery and concept store, it is filled with beautifully curated works by local independent designers and artists, besides boasting a wide selection of ceramics, woodwork and textiles, prints, paintings, and visual art. It is the perfect place to spot limited-edition pieces that aren't for sale anywhere else — certainly not on the mass market. At Juslin Maunula, our own shop and showroom, you'll get to explore our entire collection, where discarded fabric is given a second life.

'Island Hop' to Connect With the Outdoors

An aerial view of Suomenlinna island, a sea fortress and a UNESCO World Heritage Site where nature, culture, and history intertwine. (Image credit: Helsinki Partners)

Harakka. Suomenlinna. Kaivopuisto, 00140. Kotiharjun Sauna, Harjutorinkatu 1, 00500 Helsinki, Finland

The islands in front of Helsinki make for a tranquil retreat from the city. There are so many to explore, each with its own mood — whether you're looking for art, heritage, hiking trails, or simply wanting to dine by the sea. Known as "the artists' island", Harakka is a fascinating art hub, while Suomenlinna is known for its history and its long, scenic walks.

Popular for its beautiful seaside and central location, Kaivopuisto park is one of our favorite places in Helsinki. It is the ideal spot to take a walk along the shoreline, have an ice cream in the sun, or take the ferry to one of the restaurants hidden away on one of the nearby islands. You can't leave without spending an hour or two at Kotiharjun Sauna, a public address to have in your books for the most authentic of Finnish experiences.

"People try to make the most of every second in the sun. That is what makes the public saunas that dot the city's shoreline so widely popular." — Juslin Maunula (Image credit: Maija Astikainen. Courtesy of Helsinki Partners)

One (Lesser Known) Thing

In winter, when Helsinki grows dark, you may walk in the city center without seeing another soul. That's because, in the coldest months, people like to hide in their homes. Still, it is only when the temperature drops and the sea freezes over that outdoor activities like ice skating and cross-country skiing thrive.

When summer comes, the opposite happens: the city explodes with joy, countless festivals and outdoor restaurants, as 19 hours of daylight bless its streets. People try to make the most of every second in the sun, spending their time outdoors for as long as it lasts. That is what makes the public saunas that dot the city's shoreline so widely popular, as is taking a dip in the sea — a loved activity year-round.

Holiday Delights

Feel Helsinki's Nordic-cool atmosphere year-round with our curated edit of Finnish buys.

Where to Stay in Helsinki

Hotel St. George

The quirky St. George Bakery makes a non-negotiable morning stop when in Helsinki. (Image credit: Hotel St. George. Architecture: Onni Tarjanne. Design: Mirkku Kullberg )

IN A SENTENCE

A sanctuary for the modern traveller, Hotel St. George relies on 10,000 square metres and seven floors of vibrantly designed hospitality space to immerse guests in a celebration of Nordic eccentricity.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD

A collaboration between Nordic Light and Mirkku Kullberg, the interiors of this 148-room and five-suite luxury stay bathe in the soothing palette of pastels — faint, muted greens, teal, and buttery browns — traditionally associated with Scandinavian design. Yet, the individually crafted scheme of each accommodation makes them a treasure trove of vividly patterned fabrics, quirky artworks, and warm wooden tones, evoking the familiar feel of a home. The same happens in the communal areas of Hotel St. George, where richly decorated walls dialogue with floating installations and plush, sculptural decor.

A peek inside Hotel St. George's atmospheric wellness center. (Image credit: Mikko Ryhanen. Courtesy of Hotel St. George. Architecture: Onni Tarjanne. Design: Mirkku Kullberg )

ON THE MENU

Every day kicks off with an indulgent, continental breakfast spanning freshly baked pastries and bread from St. George Bakery, cheese, seasonal fruit, and more. Finnish-style tapas can be enjoyed alongside a pairing of cocktails in the naturally lit, artsy bar and living room, Wintergarden, while executive chef and concept visionary Tomi Björck's restaurant Bon Naam brings a nuanced exploration of Thai food to be savored 'family style' in a convivial, atmospheric setting.

DON'T MISS

Tianwu, the theatrical, back-lit silk and bamboo dragon sculpture floating above the entrance hall of Hotel St. George, created by legendary Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, proves just how much Mirkku Kullberg has achieved in building Hotel St. George's ambitious art collection. A sensory reset from the stay's layered interiors and the city's bustle is on offer at St. George Care, the champagne-hued, ancient baths-inspired wellness center serving as yet another design highlight of the hotel.

Vintage Glamour Suite

Travelers looking for a quiet, self-paced alternative to traditional hotels will find a retro-inspired answer in the Vintage Glamour Suite. (Image credit: Mikael Pettersson. Design: Meja Design)

IN A SENTENCE

A wood, brass, and marble hall of mirrors of a three-bedroom holiday stay, the Vintage Glamour Suite makes a hip alternative to traditional Helsinki hotels, and comes wrapped in leafy views of the tranquil yet centrally located Laakso neighborhood, with bespoke interiors by local studio Meja Design.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD

Housed inside a beautifully preserved 1950s building, the stay has been renovated into a design-driven residence that feels bold, unexpected, and fun, sculpted into shape by wavy lines, mirrored passageways, and statement walls. Here, modern glamour, western decor, and Parisian-style charm merge into one across a 1970s-style, artsy living room-cum-kitchen, naturally lit, vibrant bedrooms, and an imaginatively crafted, tiled bathroom. Furnished entirely in premium, recycled materials and vintage collectibles, this is a place for travelers who care for the environment as much as they do for the rooms they spend time in.

(Image credit: Mikael Pettersson. Design: Meja Design)

ON THE MENU

Just because the Vintage Glamour Suite is a self-catering property, it doesn't mean you shouldn't make the most of its central Helsinki location. A short walk south from the house, you’ll find Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, a cultural hub brought to life by exhibitions, live entertainment, and an array of dining options; Carelia, a charming, candle-lit brasserie bringing a taste of French savoir-faire to town; and Elite, a time capsule fitted that's been serving the local crowd since 1932.

DON'T MISS

From Helsinki's Central Park (Keskuspuisto), expanding across some 100 km of walking and biking trails, from Töölönlahti Bay, near the Olympic Stadium, and the haunting sculptural installations visible across Sibelius Park to the easy public transport access to the open-air museum and spellbinding nature of Seurasaari island, and the countless seaside paths, food and drink destinations ready to be discovered all around, the Vintage Glamour Suite lends itself to a thorough exploration of the Finnish capital.

Not planning a trip to Helsinki and its invigorating saunas any time soon, but still want to get in on the wellness trend? Browse our curation of design-worthy spas in the world for a chance to spot one close to your next sojourn.