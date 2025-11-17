I Think These 'Spa Shelves' Are the Best Storage You Can Put in a Guest Bathroom (or Almost Any Bathroom, Now That I Think About It)

A bathroom with a rack, a modern vanity sink, and marble tiles, with venetian blinds
(Image credit: Olga Melekesceva. Design: Alina Sulina Design)
Forgive me, but I've been in a bit of a flap. I've been desperately trying to get my guest bathroom in order before the holiday season commences, and my home is suddenly choc-a-block with family and friends, but, admittedly, it's not been the easiest of tasks.

The issue is that my guest bathroom is something more akin to an airing cupboard than it is a luxurious, relaxing spa-style bathroom, despite my feverish attempts to make this not the case. However, I think I've finally found something that may help remedy my poky bathroom problem.

You see, the Bilton Towel Rack from Rowen and Wren is the perfect solution for tiny bathrooms that still deserve that luxury spa feel. Its vintage-inspired design would work pretty perfectly in any space, but I particularly love it in my cozy spare bathroom, and I'm hoping my guests will feel the same.

"This sort of open storage is really good for a guest bathroom, because you want everything to be to hand," adds Livingetc.com's editor Hugh Metcalf. "For my own bathroom, I might want everything hidden away to be as uncluttered as possible, but guests just won't feel comfortable if they don't have what they need, and don't feel like they can go rooting around in your cupboards to find extra towels, toilet roll, or toiletry essentials they might have forgotten, but that you're happy to provide as host with the most."

If, like me, you're already deep into your pre-hosting stress, I've got some ideas for making it all feel a bit more manageable. I'm following this clever 6-week organizing schedule for Christmas, so I can avoid any last-minute meltdowns.

