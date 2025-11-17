I Think These 'Spa Shelves' Are the Best Storage You Can Put in a Guest Bathroom (or Almost Any Bathroom, Now That I Think About It)
I'm getting my guest bathroom ready for hosting season, and these spa shelves are going to be my secret weapon this year
Forgive me, but I've been in a bit of a flap. I've been desperately trying to get my guest bathroom in order before the holiday season commences, and my home is suddenly choc-a-block with family and friends, but, admittedly, it's not been the easiest of tasks.
The issue is that my guest bathroom is something more akin to an airing cupboard than it is a luxurious, relaxing spa-style bathroom, despite my feverish attempts to make this not the case. However, I think I've finally found something that may help remedy my poky bathroom problem.
You see, the Bilton Towel Rack from Rowen and Wren is the perfect solution for tiny bathrooms that still deserve that luxury spa feel. Its vintage-inspired design would work pretty perfectly in any space, but I particularly love it in my cozy spare bathroom, and I'm hoping my guests will feel the same.
"This sort of open storage is really good for a guest bathroom, because you want everything to be to hand," adds Livingetc.com's editor Hugh Metcalf. "For my own bathroom, I might want everything hidden away to be as uncluttered as possible, but guests just won't feel comfortable if they don't have what they need, and don't feel like they can go rooting around in your cupboards to find extra towels, toilet roll, or toiletry essentials they might have forgotten, but that you're happy to provide as host with the most."
Small bathroom storage is all about finding one piece that can do it all, and this towel rack is an ideal example. Okay, maybe it can't do everything, but there's no doubt that it packs a punch for its petite size.
Inspired by the luggage racks of old steam trains, there's a beautifully romantic, antique feel to this towel rack, evoking the feeling of a luxury train ride. The solid brass frame has a patinaed warmth to it, giving a vintage touch to your space, but if that feels a bit too warm for your room, it also comes in a silver matte nickel or a darker, moodier blackened brass.
Plus, with an upper shelf and various hooks below, this small shelf has plenty of room for all the towels your guest may need during their stay.
Or Try These Alternatives
For a more sleek, modern look, opt instead for this golden 5-tier towel rack from Arezzo. The warm, gold finish offers a luxe feel, while the simple design keeps it feeling minimalistic, not gaudy, making it a great choice for paired-back modern bathrooms.
This gorgeous brass shelf offers you both a place to store your toiletries and a spot to hang your towels, making it a very clever bathroom organizer. To keep it looking smart, don't overload the shelf; try to keep it slightly minimalist and neat.
There's no type of bathroom storage I love more than a well-placed decorative ladder. They make the perfect rest for your towels, and they have a cool, laid-back boho look that I just adore. This one from Anthropologie has a particularly nice soft, curved design.
If you're really short on space, but want to achieve a cool, Scandi-style setup in your bathroom, this gorgeous little wooden towel holder will do just the trick.
Now, although this one is technically designed to be used as a smart kitchen storage idea, it would work just as well in your guest bathroom. The wider wooden shelf has plenty of space for you to hide away your lotions and potions, and the hooks, while designed to hold pots and pans, would be perfect for hanging towels off of.
If, like me, you're already deep into your pre-hosting stress, I've got some ideas for making it all feel a bit more manageable. I'm following this clever 6-week organizing schedule for Christmas, so I can avoid any last-minute meltdowns.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.