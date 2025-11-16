5 Quick Jobs to Spruce Up a Lackluster Guest Bathroom Before Hosting Season Kicks Off

'Out of sight, out of mind' has long been the motto when it comes to the guest bathroom. And it's a motto that works — at least, for most of the year.

That is, until the festive season rolls around again, and suddenly the guest bathroom can no longer act as a glorified storage cupboard. It actually has to look presentable and functional again.

So, to save you from hosting shame and from the extortionate costs of a full remodel, we have consulted the experts to ask them for all their favorite quick fixes to get your guest bathrooms in order before your friends and family arrive, and they are surprisingly simple.

1. Sort Out Your Grout

Although it may sound intimidating, regrouting can be a pretty simple DIY task. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

If there's one thing that can let an entire bathroom down, it's some grotty grout lines.

"Grout might not be the most glamorous part of a bathroom, but it is often the detail that defines how fresh and polished the space feels," says Grazzie Wilson, from Ca'Pietra, but some signs of wear are practically inevitable eventually, no matter how much grout advice you follow.

As Grazzie explains, "Over time, grout lines naturally collect dirt, lose brightness and can start to discolour unevenly, especially in areas that are exposed to water or steam."

It can feel like this is the beginning of the end, and it's tempting to resign yourself to a lifetime of murky-looking grout lines, but this needn't be the case. Getting your tiling back to its original, shiny, and new form can be surprisingly easy and not too expensive, either. For a more drastic change, you can even try changing your grout color, too.

"A deep clean or re-grout can quite literally lift the entire room, brightening the tile surface and restoring definition to patterns or layouts that may have become muted over time," Grazzie adds.

Grazzie Wilson Social Links Navigation Creative Director at Ca' Pietra Grazzie Wilson has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand.

2. Try a Hardware Refresh

Antiqued finishes are becoming increasingly popular for hardware. Pair it with matching accessories to complete the look. (Image credit: Ryan Saghian)

I'm like a magpie, my eye goes straight towards the shiniest thing in the room. So, if your guests are anything like me, a quick hardware refresh could be enough to distract them from any other potential shortcomings.

"Swapping your taps and hardware is a fast way to give your bathroom a design refresh without the need for renovation," argues Steve Allen, the founder of Kréte by Whitebirk.

"Think of them as the jewelry of the space - the details that pull everything together," he continues, "Antique brass and bronze finishes are especially popular right now, adding warmth and a considered sense of luxury. "

These bathroom finishing touches can really tie your space together, and some on-trend hardware can be just the thing to elevate your design, making it feel more current and intentional.

This tip is also a favorite of Keeley Sutcliffe, from BC Designs. She says, "Updating your taps is one of those changes that instantly elevates a bathroom. It might require a little more planning than other refresh jobs, but the transformation it delivers is lasting and far-reaching."

And while it is certainly true that it requires a little pre-planning, it won't cost you a fortune, and its impact stretches well beyond the necessary effort involved.

Plus, this isn't a purely aesthetic upgrade. As Keeley explains, "Good brassware will perform well for years and age gracefully, which means the upgrade is not just cosmetic. It brings daily pleasure and functionality long after the initial refresh, making it one of the most worthwhile updates you can make before welcoming guests into your home."

3. Fix Those Chips

Ordering more tiles than you need when your decorating your bathroom will save you from disasters later down the line. (Image credit: Indie and co)

"If you notice any cracked or chipped tiles, it is always worth replacing them rather than trying to disguise the damage," says Grazzie.

In small bathrooms, especially tile-drenched ones, a chipped tile can stick out like a sore thumb, breaking the visual cohesion of the space. As Grazzie explains, "A missing corner or a small chip can break the visual flow of a floor or wall and draw the eye for the wrong reasons."

However, some small chips and breaks are part of the parcel when choosing a delicate tile material, which is exactly why the experts always recommend ordering more than you initially believe you'll need.

"Having spare tiles from the same batch allows you to make these repairs quickly and seamlessly, which is why we always advise customers to order at least 10% extra at the time of purchase," says Grazzie. "Tile collections often vary slightly between batches, so that extra box or two ensures a perfect colour and tone match if you ever need to replace pieces in the years ahead."

4. All in the Accessories

Opt for cotton or linen shower curtains for a more elegant finish. (Image credit: BC Designs)

Even without pulling out any tools, you can still refresh your guest bathroom.

As Steve explains, "You don’t need a full makeover to make a guest bathroom feel special." Sometimes, just a few smart accessories can do the trick. "A large mirror and a pair of battery-operated wall lights can completely transform the atmosphere," he says.

Even just some fresh towels, or a new hand soap can help make your bathroom look expensive.

"Something as simple as a new shower curtain can completely change the tone of a bathroom," adds Keeley.

Ruffled or patterned shower curtains have become far trendier recently, and both can help to add a touch of personality and fun to a bland bathroom.

"Fabrics age faster than we realize," she explains. "They fade, crease, and can start to hold watermarks — which dulls the whole space. Replacing them with a fresh, well-made design brings back that sense of crispness and care, especially in guest bathrooms where presentation matters."

Keeley Sutcliffe Design Manager at BC Designs BC Designs have been at the forefront of bathroom innovation and design for over thirty years, becoming the bathroom design house within the industry.

They offer beautifully crafted products to all areas of the bathroom industry, of which they have won an award at The Designer Awards for their contribution.

5. Spruce Up With a Lick of Paint

A dark toned paint can create a cozier, cavernous feel. (Image credit: Heidi Woodman Interiors)

Sometimes, nothing beats a fresh lick of paint.

"Before guests arrive, I love giving the guest bathroom a quick but transformative refresh," admits interior designer Lisa Price.

Changing up the color of your bathroom can completely transform the space, without having to switch out anything else. As Jennifer Homever from The Design House says, "Paint is a designer’s ultimate affordable and efficient tool." It's the cheapest way to feel like you've got a whole new room.

The only tricky part is picking out a new color. Lisa suggests, "One of my favorite tricks is to go bold with paint. A rich green or deep teal carried onto the baseboards, door, and casing in high-gloss creates a jewel-box effect, especially when the ceiling is painted in the same color."

Dark, intense tones work particularly well in little powder rooms, where they can envelop the room, creating a cocooning effect.

None of these tasks should take more than a weekend, so if you get started now, you'll be well ahead of the game by the time hosting season comes around. If you really want to be hosting-ready, though, get started on this 6-week organizing schedule for Christmas.