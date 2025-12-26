The ‘Finish What You Started’ List — Professional Project Managers on How to Tie Up Unfinished Renovation Jobs in 2026 in 6 Easy Steps

As any renovation or home upgrade project nears completion, it is not uncommon for homeowners to either lose momentum, feeling the strain of months on end of disruption and decision-making, or to rush those all-important final stages. Whatever the reason for struggling to complete the to-do list, it can mean certain little tasks get left unfinished.

The good news is that there are ways of approaching what is commonly termed 'renovation fatigue', whether you are staring wearily at some interior design trends you half implemented, or that scruffy skirting you never quite got round to painting.

We asked two leading interior design project managers for their top tips on tackling those tasks that got pushed aside quickly and efficiently, which leaves both you and your home feeling put together and polished.

1. Prioritize by Impact

Think about the spaces you spend most time in and start with the unfinished jobs in these rooms. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Delve Architects)

It can be useful to start by making an ordered list of all the unfinished tasks, starting with those that have the most impact on day-to-day life. "Starting is often the hardest part," picks up Miriam Prada, director at Miriam Prada Interiors. "Begin by focusing on areas that are used daily and make a visible difference. Kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces are usually the first places people notice."

"Definitely prioritize the jobs you see every day," agrees interior designer Holly Scott. "The details people often leave — grouting, woodwork, architraves, final paint coats — are exactly what make a room feel complete. Finishing these early brings instant calm and cohesion."

So, whether it's remodeling a kitchen or focusing on your living room ideas, ensure you make a list to tackle things accordingly.

Miriam Prada Social Links Navigation Director at Miriam Prada Interiors Miriam specializes in prime and super prime residential projects. With over 15 years of experience in the design industry, she has collaborated with a diverse range of clients, and one of her most notable achievements was holding the position of Head of Interiors for a record-breaking penthouse sale in the history of Westminster.

Holly Scott Social Links Navigation CEO, owner and interior designer at Holly Scott Interior Design Holly Scott is an award-winning interior designer and founder of Holly Scott Interior Design, best known as The Happy Home Designer.

With a background in luxury retail design for Ralph Lauren, Harrods, and Harvey Nichols, Holly blends timeless style with everyday comfort to create homes that feel as good as they look.

2. Make a Schedule of Works

List all the jobs you have yet to get round to and then put them in order of priority. (Image credit: Holly Scott Interiors)

In the same way that a household cleaning schedule can help you speed through your weekly spruce-up, once you have your clear to-do list for the renovation jobs you have yet to tie up, it really will help.

"List every unfinished job, estimate how long each one will take, and then mark it as DIY or professional," advises Holly Scott. "Group similar tasks together to keep the finish consistent and the process more efficient.

"Completing one space fully before moving to the next keeps mess contained and gives you rooms you can enjoy while the rest of the house is still progressing," adds Holly.

3. Set Small, Achievable Goals

Tackling small jobs, such as painting woodwork, is a good way to get started. (Image credit: Fred Howarth. Design: Delve Architects)

Very often, what puts people off getting started on those unfinished jobs is being too ambitious. The key here lies in keeping this manageable.

"If motivation is low, tackle a job you can finish in a day," suggests Holly Scott. "Painting trim and skirting, sealing around a bath, or putting up a final light fitting can give you the momentum you need." So, be sure to have your lighting trends on lock as you go through your projects.

"Big projects can feel overwhelming, but breaking them into manageable tasks makes them achievable," agrees Miriam Prada. "Set 30–60 minute goals for individual tasks."

4. Group Like Tasks With Like

Bedrooms often get left until last in renovation projects as they are viewed as more private spaces. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Delve Architects)

Moving from one type of DIY task to another only creates chaos. Not only will it spread more mess around the house than necessary, but it will also mean you end up feeling burnt out much sooner.

"Efficiency is key when tackling multiple updates," reveals Miram Prada. "This saves on set-up and clean-up time, minimises disruption, and ensures a consistent style.

"Group similar tasks together. For example, finishing painting the rooms, caulking or sealing throughout the house, or installing fixtures in one session. If you’re replacing handles on kitchen cupboards, do all of them in one go rather than room by room — approach all those easy kitchen DIYs at once.

"Batching tasks like this also helps you maintain focus and see faster progress, which keeps motivation high."

5. Be Realistic About Your DIY Capabilities

While painting is usually a simple DIY task, electrics and plumbing are usually best left to the pros. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki; Design: Fiona Duke Interiors)

It is tempting, particularly at the end of a renovation project when funds are likely to be a little less healthy than they were at the beginning, to try to avoid bringing in professional help, taking on as much as possible on a DIY basis. This is not always such a good idea.

Put simply, there are some home renovation projects you should never do by yourself. To do so might not only mean that you end up doing more damage to your house than good, or worse, that you put yourself in danger.

"Painting, simple filling, sanding, caulking, and basic assembly are usually fine to do for homeowners," says Holly Scott. "However, electrics, plumbing, tiling, fitted storage, and carpentry are best left to the professionals to avoid delays and extra cost."

6. Celebrate Your Achievements

Keeping a visual record of your achievements can help with motivation. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Fiona Duke Interiors)

There are few things as satisfying in life as ticking tasks off a to-do list — so make sure you give yourself a pat on the back each time you finish up a job, whether that is painting a wall or tiling a kitchen backsplash.

"Ticking items off a list builds momentum and a sense of achievement," explains Miriam Prada. "Behave like a professional and set concrete deadlines instead of putting them off.

"Pairing tasks with specific deadlines helps avoid procrastination, and keeping visible progress – before-and-after photos and checklists — can be incredibly satisfying and motivating."

FAQs

Which Renovation Jobs Should You Start With?

Starting a renovation project is exciting, but it is crucial to begin with a clear plan if you want it to remain on schedule and within budget.

"One of the biggest mistakes I see is homeowners starting the functional work before planning the design," says Holly Scott. "Your layout, room flow, and how you want to use the space should come before decisions about lighting, electrics, radiators, and even plumbing positions.



"When the design leads, everything else falls into place," continues Holly. "When it doesn’t, people end up with sockets in the wrong areas, lighting trends that don’t work for the room, and radiators that block furniture layouts. Design is the foundation.

"When you design upfront, you’ll naturally know what finish your switches, sockets, door hardware, and lighting should be," adds Holly. "With the design already planned, trades can work quickly, efficiently, and without costly changes later."

Which Renovation Jobs Should You Never Leave Until Last?

There seem to be certain tasks that regularly get left unfinished in renovation projects, swiftly getting assigned to the snagging list, but often staying there for far too long.

We asked Holly Scott for the jobs to get done before you run out of steam.

"These are the tasks I see unfinished most often, yet they make the biggest visual difference:

• Grouting

• Touching up woodwork

• Caulking

• Installing final light switches and fittings

• Hanging curtains, poles, and shelves

• Final coats of paint

In order to take your renovation from start to finish in style, with no unfinished jobs ruining the overall look of the space, take note of the interior design rules the professionals swear by.