Don't shoot the messenger, but hosting season is hurtling towards us at an alarming pace. And before you know it, every spare surface of your house is going to have to be reimagined to make space for visiting family and friends.

As any good host will know, the ultimate goal is ensuring your guests feel as comfortable as possible throughout their stay. And while, yes, making up a comfy bed for them to rest in is an important part of achieving this, creating a welcoming, and most importantly, private, guest bathroom experience for them is equally as important.

When you're all on top of one another, even just for a few days, a morning shower can feel like a small sliver of necessary solitude, so the last thing you want is for your guests to feel anything less than complete privacy. Guest bathrooms are almost always behind closed doors, so sometimes this sense of privacy is achieved by introducing layers to the layout, and making sure the right finishes help your space feel secluded. These tips are how designers make spaces feel 'private', so your guests can get peace of mind.

1. Cozy, Textural Touches

Alabaster light shades and plaster walls bring a subtle softness to your space. (Image credit: Ryan Saghian)

We often take a very literal approach to privacy, but, as interior designer Ryan Saghian notes, this is a potentially limiting way of thinking about making a more comfortable space.

"Privacy doesn’t always mean walls and doors — it’s about creating comfort," he explains.

This can look like small, delicate accessories or more permanent changes. Ryan explains, "I like to use texture and translucency to achieve that sense of intimacy. Reeded glass, plaster walls, or soft linen roman shades filter light and sound in a way that feels natural and effortless."

He continues, saying, "These techniques work because they maintain openness while giving guests their own moment of calm. I’ll often layer in tactile elements—a woven stool, a candle, a stone tray—so the space feels both private and personal."

These small, seemingly unnecessary additions can be the very thing that takes your bathroom to the next level, creating that cozy, spa bathroom feeling.

2. Let The Architecture Do The Work

"A softly curved arch tiled in a complementary finish creates depth and visual interest, while continuing the same surface across the interior walls can make the space feel sculptural and cohesive," says Louise. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Sometimes, the best way to create privacy is by following the natural patterns of your home's architecture, leaning into preexisting structures that may offer a more secluded feel.

"Designing a guest bathroom that feels both welcoming and discreet often comes down to how the space is planned. Setting the toilet or shower back within an alcove or behind a shallow arch instantly introduces a sense of privacy and calm," suggests Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

Some sense of separation between the toilet and the rest of the bathroom is one of the key features for making a bathroom feel more private and comfortable to be in, especially if you're sharing that space with others.

"It allows these areas to sit slightly apart from the main bathroom, so guests can use the room with greater ease and comfort. The architecture does the work, defining zones without the need for screens or partitions," Louise explains.

Smart shower lighting and bathroom accessories can help emphasize this. Louise says, "Adding subtle lighting within the recess, whether through concealed LEDs or a small wall fitting, enhances the mood and highlights the structure’s form, creating a bathroom that feels layered, tranquil, and quietly sophisticated."

3. Soft Partitions

In this bathroom, a reeded glass partition keeps the space feeling bright and airy. (Image credit: Tissino)

"Privacy in a guest bathroom is as much about how a space feels as how it functions, and reeded or fluted glass shower screens are a clever way to achieve that sense of subtle separation," says Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino.

Textured glass finishes like the ones Richard mentions are brilliant ways to bring in more privacy, without making the space feel darker or closed off.

"The vertical texture gently distorts the view while still allowing light to pass through, maintaining a bright, open feel without compromising comfort," he explains. This can be especially helpful in spaces with limited space, as Richard explains, "In small bathrooms, this approach avoids the heaviness of solid partitions, creating zones that feel defined yet connected. Beyond practicality, fluted glass brings a tactile quality to the design; the surface catches light and shadow throughout the day, introducing movement and quiet character that elevates the space without overpowering it."

4. Carve Out Space For Them

Even small things, like having fresh towels out waiting, can make your guest feel more comfortable. (Image credit: Future)

Sometimes, this sense of privacy can come more from small, intentional decisions that show your guest they are welcome, and that the space is there for them to use as they please. As interior designer Brittney Luedecke says, "When I think of privacy in a guest bathroom, I think about how I feel when I’m using someone else’s space. I just want my things to have a home and to feel comfortable while I’m there, not like I’m intruding or in the way."

Creating this open, comfortable feeling in your home can be far more simple than you may initially imagine, too.

"The best thing you can do is make a little space so it feels like it’s theirs. Clear out a drawer or a small section of the cabinet so they have somewhere to put their things away, because nobody really wants to live out of a toiletry bag balanced on your sink for a few days," she says.

A toiletries hamper is another small touch that can give your bathroom that luxury feel you'd find at the best spas. "I also love to put together a small basket with things they might’ve forgotten when packing, like travel toothpaste, a razor, pain reliever, maybe even a little lotion or face mask."

Small luxuries like this can be the difference that gives your guest that true holiday feeling.

5. Invest In Window Treatments

A stained glass finish can also help add more privacy, as well as a healthy dose of personality, too. (Image credit: Jason Schmidt. Delson or Sherman Architects PC)

"If there’s a window to this bathroom, I like to add one of those blurring layers if it’s not possible to replace the glass. That takes away the feeling of discomfort of being in a strange bathroom," comments Rick Berres, from Honey-Doers.

While the natural light offered by a bathroom window can obviously give the room a more comfortable, welcoming feel, it can also make guests feel slightly more on edge.

"You know how you can feel paranoid that someone might see you? It’s like taking your clothes off in a changing room; it puts you in a really vulnerable position in an unfamiliar place that feels public, almost, even though it’s private. So I like to add privacy details like that," Rick says.

Plus, blurring panels like these from Amazon and other bathroom window treatments don't have to be particularly expensive either, but the difference they make can be fairly dramatic.

Hosting can feel like a full-time job, but it doesn't have to be hard work; it's just about knowing where to place your energy and trying to do as much as possible in advance. If you're looking for some more advice, our experts can tell you exactly how to make your guests feel at home so you can get your hosting skills down before the festive season is in full swing.