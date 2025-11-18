I Didn't My Hands on Diptyque's Sell-Out Advent Candle Again This Year —These Are the Alternatives That Are Still in Stock
I'm holding out hopes for this hard-to-get candle next year, but for now, I found nine other candidates that look beautiful
Not to be dramatic, but I'm pretty upset over not being able to snag Diptyque's Advent candle for my personal Christmas fragrance collection. This gorgeous tiered tree taper lets you count the days down while perfuming your home with its classic winter Sapin scent, alas, it always sells out, every year.
However, I'm not willing to give up on this concept yet. So, I scoured the internet aisles for some attractive alternatives and came out with nine stunning stand-ins. Some traditional and some minimalist, these are among the best candles to help you keep your Advent candle dreams alive.
Aside from elevating your Christmas table decor ideas, these tapers will also accompany you through your romantically slow mornings. So, let's check them out.
Burn Time: 90 Hours
Voila, the sell-out candle in question! If it is back in stock when you're reading this, then now's your chance to bring it home — but you'll have to beat me to it. However, until then, if it's the magical fragrance you're after, you can scent your space with the Sapin Candle, the Mini Room Spray, or the Scented Oval.
Shop Alternatives
Color: Artichoke Green
If you want something a little pared back, this Mura Advent Candle from Ferm Living is ideal. And it's also available in Dark Grape, Oat, and Ash Brown.
Color: White
I'd style this Advent Taper Candle from Dunelm with these Brushed Gold Candlesticks or this Mottled Glass Candlestick Holder for a more modern finish.
Christmas Tapers to Shop
As you make your way into the festive season, there's one trend you do not want to miss out on. And that's winter wood fragrances to embrace the spirit of the season with these mesmerizing scent blends.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.