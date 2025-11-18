I Didn't My Hands on Diptyque's Sell-Out Advent Candle Again This Year —These Are the Alternatives That Are Still in Stock

Not to be dramatic, but I'm pretty upset over not being able to snag Diptyque's Advent candle for my personal Christmas fragrance collection. This gorgeous tiered tree taper lets you count the days down while perfuming your home with its classic winter Sapin scent, alas, it always sells out, every year.

However, I'm not willing to give up on this concept yet. So, I scoured the internet aisles for some attractive alternatives and came out with nine stunning stand-ins. Some traditional and some minimalist, these are among the best candles to help you keep your Advent candle dreams alive.

Aside from elevating your Christmas table decor ideas, these tapers will also accompany you through your romantically slow mornings. So, let's check them out.

Diptyque Sapin Scented Advent Taper Candle £130 at diptyque paris Burn Time: 90 Hours Voila, the sell-out candle in question! If it is back in stock when you're reading this, then now's your chance to bring it home — but you'll have to beat me to it. However, until then, if it's the magical fragrance you're after, you can scent your space with the Sapin Candle, the Mini Room Spray, or the Scented Oval.

Shop Alternatives

Christmas Tapers to Shop

Anthropologie Festive Tree Decorative Shaped Wax Candle £22 at Anthropologie Style: Green / Small These next three aren't quite Advent tapers, but they bring in the festive spirit and feature a tree shape, similar to that of the Diptyque taper. La Redoute Interieurs Caspar Wax Candle £16.99 at La Redoute UK Color: Brown I'm obsessed — this Caspar Wax Candle from La Redoute is such a stunning statement candle. Habitat Christmas Tree Shaped Taper Candles £6 at Habitat UK Quantity: Pack of 2 You can always make it a DIY moment and mark your own numbers on this set of Christmas Tree Shaped Taper Candles from Habitat.

