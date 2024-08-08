Stanley Tucci's "Cookbook Corner" Makes Us Want to Swap Our Coffee Table Tomes for Artful Recipe Books

In my eyes Stanley Tucci can do no wrong, so, when he posts a TikTok gushing over his favorite cookbooks, I listen. Not only is the actor happy to recommend his best recipes, but he knows how to look good while doing it, too.

Taking to TikTok to share his top culinary reads, Stanley can be seen in a cozy reading nook - a place he captioned as his "cookbook corner". Stylish coffee table books are always a fabulous way to spice up your decor and spark conversation throughout your home, but how often do you actually pick them up and read them? If you want a coffee table book that you're guaranteed to pick up regularly, why not take a leaf out of Stanley's book and start a collection of stylish recipe books instead?

(Image credit: Lisa Staton)

If you're well-versed in the world of TikTok, you know that Stanley Tucci loves all things cooking. Mostly he shares videos cooking in his home where he shares his favorite recipes with his followers, but after watching his cookbook corner video, we were left wondering if some of his culinary knowledge can be transferred by simply having the same decorative books lying about. Or further, how decorating with books acts as an entertaining way to display bits of your personality and interests throughout the home.

Shop Stanley's Collection

Interior designer Jerel Lake loves the idea of decorating with your favorite cookbooks. "Decorative books in general add beauty and layers to the home in a way that regular books cannot achieve," says Jerel. Oftentimes, novels (when not on distinct bookshelves) can appear cluttered and unorganized on shelving and in cabinets. "Larger, themed books force you to be more intentional with your choices and creates a more refined look to the space,'" notes Jerel.

Cooking is an art form that brings people together. It allows people to share bits of their culture, background, and personal history with whom they share their meals. So what better way to spread personality around the home than through culinary conversation? This design trick will help you organize your cookbooks, and gain ideas on how to decorate your kitchen counters for a more chic and clutter-free space.

(Image credit: Pluck)

The most natural place to start decorating with recipe books is in the kitchen. "I recommend combining books that you have chosen for aesthetic purposes and books that you would use for regular cooking," says Jerel. Having the combination will make your kitchen feel more natural while simultaneously elevating your space's aesthetic. "To do this, take an inventory of what you currently have, then fill in the gaps with unique books that work with your color scheme," Jerel adds.

The books you chose should first and foremost interest you. But they should also speak to the overall theme of the space. Any books centering around flowers, wine, or interesting cooking topics are an easy place to start. Interior designer, Justin Charette, weighs in on this with a good rule of thumb. "The cover and spine of the book you are choosing should be good looking," he says. "Try and keep them all hardcovers and fairly large scale."

Just like how vegetables add a natural, vibrant decoration with proper kitchen counter organization, a recipe book's cover brings colorful art into the kitchen without having to try too hard. "They can create conversation, layer the space, and be informative all at the same time," says Jerel.

Whether you decide to arrange them directly onto the countertop, or creatively within your shelving, recipe books are sure to add a flavorful flair to your home.