Most Organized — 15 Kitchen Counter Organizers That Help Declutter Surfaces for More Minimalist Spaces

The first thing that catches my eye when I step into someone’s kitchen isn’t necessarily the gleaming appliances or the quality of their marble countertops. While those details do register to some extent, what truly impresses me is a well-maintained space. A clutter-free kitchen countertop can define the overall impression just as swiftly as a major renovation can enhance a space in need of a TLC.

And by "clutter," I'm not referring to leftover food or dishes left out; I'm referring to the organization — or lack thereof — before me: where are the knives, condiments, and spices stored? The ideas that pique my interest the most are the ones that focus on how to organize a kitchen. I firmly believe that we should invest as much thought into selecting our kitchen organizers as we would in choosing a major appliance like a refrigerator. After all, countertop organization is the linchpin of a functional kitchen, so it's essential to make those kitchen ideas count. They don’t need to be extravagant; the most effective kitchens begin with decluttering.

Interior designer Alexis Elley suggests, 'To achieve a sleek, put together look in the kitchen, most homes' busiest room, remove everything that is not used on a daily basis from the countertops.' After ridding the dispensable, Heather Aiello, CEO & Founder of The Organized You, emphasizes that 'a clutter-free kitchen countertop involves a combination of smart organization, aesthetic choices, and the use of design-focused organizers.'

The 15 Best Kitchen Counter Organizers

Drawing insights from these home experts and other esteemed kitchen aficionados, I've gathered their top clutter-free kitchen tactics, along with some chic kitchen counter organizer recommendations.

Few items can elevate your home as effortlessly and affordably as a well-chosen kitchen organizer, and I'm here to prove it with the following selection. Get ready to revolutionize your approach to countertop organization — I present to you the most sophisticated modern kitchen ideas on my wishlist, soon to be on yours as well.

Le Creuset Utensil Crock $55 at Nordstrom Never overlook the power of a good utensil holder. Heather suggests ceramic or marble varieties for an extra elegant touch, like this crock by Le Creuset. Its classic Marseille blue hue is just the vibrant statement to perk up your kitchen. Plus, who doesn’t love Le Creuset?

Align 9 Bottle Wall Mounted Wine Bottle Rack $36.58 at Wayfair Wine bottles are beautiful, but having too many out at once creates quite the clutter. The solution? According to wine storage expert Philip Thompson, the answer is 'A sleek wine rack or a wine fridge with built-in shelves,' which 'can dramatically reduce the amount of space your wine bottles occupy. By stacking bottles neck to neck rather than standing upright you can store almost double the amount of wine bottles in the same space,' he explains.

Glass Canisters with Airtight Acacia Lid Set of 5 $29.99 at Amazon Professional home organizer Laura Price advises unpackaging ingredients into acacia wood lidded jars, like the ones in this canister set. 'These jars are great for decanting ingredients into — they look stunning on an open shelf or counter. Why not use them to store your tea and coffee next to the coffee machine?' From flour to pasta, the possibilities are endless.

French Kitchen Marble Lazy Susan $99.95 at Crate & Barrel According to Heather, 'Opt for stylish containers that serve multiple purposes. For example, a bamboo or marble lazy susan can hold oils, salt and pepper shakers near your stove.' This one luxurious turntable from Crate & Barrel fits the bill and then some with its generous 18” diameter. Its contrast marble veining add so much elegance and dimension to your countertop.

Over-The-Sink Mesh Colander $29.95 at Crate & Barrel Multipurpose gadgets are your new best friends. According to interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, 'Select tools that are multi-functional, such as over-under strainer baskets which take least possible space, but serve more than one set of purposes.' This one from Crate & Barrel is so good you might just want to leave it hanging over your sink for good.

Reds Wood Design Appliance Cord Box $299 at West Elm When it comes to kitchen appliance cords, keep them 'hidden when not in use,' advises Heather Aiello, adding, 'This helps keep the kitchen counter clutter-free while providing a functional solution.' Albeit a bit of a splurge, but I looked high and low for stylish solutions that were large enough to realistically hide cords in a kitchen, and this was the only one up to the challenge. Chic and elevated, cords will be kept out of sight, out of mind.

Yamazaki Home Under Shelf Organizer $33 at Amazon Under-cabinet storage solutions are among experts’ best-kept secrets. According to Kropovinsky, 'Hanging shelves along the cabinet space eliminates messes by providing more storage, with no countertop clutters.' At just $33, this Yamazaki Home rack provides a stylish solution for all of your prized essentials — right where you can see them.

Joseph Joseph Bamboo 2-tier Knife Organizer $25 at Bloomingdale’s Several experts I consulted recommended a drawer block. Remove 'your countertop knife block in favor of a drawer block,' says Elley — doing so frees up much needed real estate. This Joseph Joseph pick has two tiers, offering double the storage room.

Jonathan Adler Arcade Stairs Canister $123.99 at Jonathan Adler While the usual glass jars are great for holding most of our food and kitchen items, Kropovinsky suggests the occasional decorative container for a little added personality. All of Jonathan Adler's cookie jars and canisters are such a hoot, though I opted for the Arcade Stairs variety, which lends a sophisticated yet playful touch. Use it to transform cookies or candies into a fun accent.

Hudgan 8 Pack Stackable Pantry Organizer Bins $33.99 at Amazon 'To help store more items in your cupboards without them being overwhelmed, use acrylic pantry boxes to group and contain categories,' insists Price. 'They make accessing items easier and come in different sizes for the best use of space,' she adds. This set of eight boasts bins in three different sizes, allowing you to store just about everything from dry goods to fruit.

Seville Classics Stackable Bin Organizer, Set of 3 $34.99 at Walmart Kropovinsky suggests matching storage solutions, since these lessen visual clutter. These stackable bins are chic as ever, and you can configure them however you please. Use to store everything from spices to produce.

White/Gold 2 Piece Bracket Shelf $89.99 at Wayfair 'Install floating shelves to showcase attractive dishware, mugs, or decorative items,' Heather suggests, explaining, 'This opens counter space and adds a design element.' One of my personal favorite shelves are these options from Wayfair. They’re sleek and so striking with their gold accents. Plus, the set comes with its own bar attachment, perfect for hanging your paper towel roll high above the counter.

Swirl Cake Stand with Glass Top $49.95 at CB2 Artem Kropovinsky emphasizes the importance of vertical counter storage. 'Use pieces like cake stands to uplift the essentials,' he says, 'creating more area and a less severe visual impact.' There are so many gorgeous cake stands out there, so have a little fun! Though I have to say, this one from CB2 is particularly perfect with its sleek glass top and swirled porcelain. Leave it out to make all your sweet treats look as good as they taste.

Gharyan Stoneware Large Serving Bowl $86 at West Elm All of the best-looking kitchens feature some sort of well-styled bowl display. Help items in plain view appear similarly intentional with 'large round deep bowls on the counter,' says Elley. It's 'an easy way to hold snacks like fruit while adding warmth and dimension to the room without adding clutter.' I love this stoneware bowl for its slightly irregular handmade construction and on-trend terracotta hue, offering so much organic charm.

Manchester Spice Rack $149 at Pottery Barn Spices and condiments consume the better part of my kitchen space — I just keep buying more! If you’re like me or are a true cooking connoisseur, give your flavors the integrity they deserve with this brass accented rack from Pottery Barn. Per Artem's recommendation, it's conveniently mounted, keeping your counter clutter-free as can be.

