If you're about to embark on a living room redecoration, then before you jump straight in with the seemingly obvious colors to paint your walls (greens, neutrals, creams), you may want to know the shades that designers are saying will soon feel outdated — if not, already do.

The biggest living room color trends can move quickly, so it's worth taking a step back from the of-the-moment hues to consider the impact they can have on the mood and tone of this important room. And believe it or not, according to designers, some of the most loved colors are actually not the most flattering in situ in living rooms.

Shocked? Understandably. I've reached out to the experts and asked designers which colors they advise we avoid in our living room schemes this year. There were three big standouts, which I've shared below. And, to be super helpful, I also asked the designers for stylish alternatives they suggest we use instead, which generally feel much more aligned with the feeling of calm and comfort we all want from this room. So, here are the outdated living room colors to avoid.

1. Vivid Shades of Green

DO INSTEAD: Go for earthy greens instead of vibrant chartreuse on the walls. Shades like Farrow & Ball's Sap Green still offer warmth, but with a much more liveable feel. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball. Photography by James Merrell)

Green living rooms have, in recent years, shifted away from pale sage greens to much livelier sour greens, but in 2026, we may be once again departing from the ultra-vibrant, artificial shades. "The vivid, sharp lime hue of sour chartreuse was a fun, wild, experimental color moment — but for me, it’s time for it to exit the main room of the home now," says Livingetc's color expert, Amy Moorea Wong.

"I’m not saying its rebellious intensity isn’t chic and should be ushered from the home altogether, but I am saying that by the end of the year I predict our living rooms will have forgotten all about it, and we’ll have quietly painted over those walls, replaced those cushions, reupholstered that chair," she adds.

The main reason for an expected shift away from chartreuse? It feels at odds with the calming mood most of us want in our living room ideas. "Sour chartreuse ignites ideas and fills us with energy, which is just not what the living room is for," Amy explains. "Living rooms should be places of relaxation and comfort, and it’s simply the antithesis of that. Keep it in creative spaces, the study or the downstairs loo."

Instead, Amy is championing the return of muddier, earthier greens. "For a welcoming, warm, and calm 2026 living room, I’ll be turning to fern green," she says. "A warm, natural, medium green with a hint of yellow-ness: it’s a little less powdery than matcha, lighter and more energizing than olive, and has more depth than pear. It feels leafy and fresh, familiar yet undiscovered, with its depth imbuing the living room with a settled, balanced calmness."

Amy Moorea Wong Social Links Navigation Color Expert Amy Moorea Wong is a color authority and contemporary interior design writer who has specialized in all things decorating for over a decade. Amy works with clients to re-imagine the hues in their spaces; her beautifully considered palettes are punctuated with dashes of surprise and excitement for a playful, dynamic feel. Her book, Kaleidoscope: Modern Homes in Every Colour, explores a collection of cool, colorful homes fizzing with creativity, surprises, and inspiration, from the bold and bright to the delicate and demure.

2. Understated Whites

DO INSTEAD: For a more stylish look, designers advise swapping white paints for those that offer more richness, warmth, and depth, such as Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Appreciation Project)

The latest color trend announcements, not least Pantone's Color of the Year for 2026, Cloud Dancer, a bright and breezy white, would imply white is still a stylish choice for the year ahead. But in reality, designers aren't convinced.

"We’re advising our clients to steer away from stark whites and add warmth and subtle texture in their living rooms," says Gemma Luteijn, interior designer at Project London. "Commonly used cream palettes now feel outdated. Many clients feel white walls are a safe option and a suitable plain base; however, the key to a successful scheme lies in layering."

Instead of plain white, which can easily drift into bland territory, designers are welcoming warm color palettes that fill living rooms with character and coziness. “I’m keen to see a departure from creating a plain white wall look that’s accessorized with colors, and instead lean into colors that evoke a feeling, such as the cozy and warming Wet Sand by Farrow & Ball or a more uplifting, daring color such as Romesco by Farrow & Ball," says designer Natasha Lyon of Appreciation Project. "I would always endorse pushing yourself to consider how you want to feel in a space and how that relates to color."

Gemma Luteijn Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Gemma is a luxury interior designer specialising in high-end residential projects, with a career spanning both classic and contemporary properties. Holding a BA in Textiles, her deep understanding of color, pattern, and material gives rise to schemes that are seamlessly integrated and built to endure. Thoughtfully layered fabrics, finishes, and textures bring depth and cohesion to every space, while her holistic approach ensures each interior honours the architectural integrity of the property it inhabits.

3. Cool-Toned Neutrals

DO INSTEAD: Ditch the gray paints in favor of a soothing shade of blue on the walls, such as Mylands' Long Acre No.102, which was used here. (Image credit: Mylands)

Cool color schemes can feel effortlessly fresh and modern, but to pull off this look, consider swapping cool-toned neutrals, which often look distant and void of personality, with refreshing shades of blue. Blue living rooms are making a comeback as a contemporary color choice, whilst also offering a welcome dose of calm.

Gray is perhaps the color that most designers are in agreement about ditching altogether. “I tend to avoid cool grays in living rooms now," says Melissa Read of Studio Burntwood. "I find they often read flat, cold, and slightly impersonal — particularly in the UK, where natural light is softer and can pull even more blue out of the undertone. In a space that should feel calm, layered, and inviting, cool gray can unintentionally make the room feel stark rather than warm and inviting."

Instead, the right blue paint provides the balanced feel of cool-toned colors while feeling more intentional and design-led. “Powder blue is incredibly versatile, and great for spaces where you want to create a colorful yet sophisticated interior," says Dominic Myland, CEO of Mylands. "For rooms where you might want to create a quieter backdrop, such as a living room, pastel shades like Morning Blue No.32 and even slightly deeper hues like Long Acre No.102 are perfect for creating a soothing backdrop with a hint of color.”

That said, if you're looking for something more neutral, swap cool grays for warmer tones. "I still use gray, but only with a warm undertone," Melissa adds. "Warm grays and greige tones feel far more timeless and work beautifully with natural materials like timber, linen, and bronze finishes, which are key in luxury schemes. They create depth and softness rather than that overly crisp, showroom-like feel. My go-to warm grays are Little Greene's Portland Stone and COAT's Duvet Day.”

Melissa Read Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Melissa Read is the founder and creative director at Studio Burntwood, a London-based luxury interior design studio specializing in bespoke residential interiors. As a qualified interior designer and graduate of the prestigious KLC School of Design London, she brings both strategic insight and refined aesthetic sensibility to every project. At the heart of her approach is a belief that interiors should not only reflect individuality but also enhance the way her clients live, through considered, timeless design.

But beyond the colors themselves, the way you decorate with paint is just as important. According to Kristina Khersonsky of STUDIO KEETA, a design-forward living room in 2026 should ditch accent colors and embrace color-drenching instead. "Gone are the days of contrasting baseboards and moldings, unless it’s done in a very intentional way," she says. "That means it’s not just a slightly darker version of the wall color, and it’s not white by default.”