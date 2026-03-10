I like to think of curtains as the finishing detail to a well-designed room — the cherry on top. The touch of drapery brings a room together, but in a bedroom, it is almost essential; something to block out light and keep in warmth. That's why it's even more important to source the right curtains when finalizing your sleep space, and color is a key factor to consider.

As you may know, the colors used in a bedroom affect how well you sleep and the overall serenity of the space. While bedding and walls are the most obvious, the color of your bedroom curtains impacts the space, too. Drapery that's too dark will read as overpowering, but stark white can be just as visually intense.

The ideal curtain color for a bedroom is about style and relaxation. To help you decide, I've asked designers to share what curtain colors you should avoid at all costs in bedrooms, and the best colors and curtain trends to consider instead.

1. 'Heat' Colors

DO INSTEAD: Heat colors can still be calming in the bedroom, just opt for more muted variations. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Mac Design Studio)

While I've recently become a fan of red bedding, warm colors are typically a tricky palette to introduce into bedrooms, especially in large, more saturated quantities. "Avoid at all costs in large blocks what we call 'heat' colors for the bedroom," warns Lindi Reynolds, founding creative director at Lindi Reynolds & Co. "That's reds, oranges, and yellows in their primary, saturated tones."

Colors on the warm side of the color wheel (especially when more pigmented) tend to energize and create drama, which is not always the best idea for a space that calls for calm. "'Heat' colors are fine if included in the hero print or in accent pieces to spark joy, but generally speaking, we are looking to create calm havens of sleep and restoration in the bedroom — a full emersion of these colors can be a little too heady," adds Lindi.

Muted variations of these colors, on the other hand (think pink, blush, and soft yellow), fit nicely into the calming, comforting category. "Just be smart with what you pair them with to keep the theme sublimely beautiful, for they will be the support feature, not the main event," says Lindi.

Lindi Reynolds Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lindi Reynolds is a UK-based interior designer and the founder of Lindi Reynolds & Co, an award-winning architectural interior design studio specializing in luxury residential projects in London, Surrey, and beyond. Lindi's primary focus is to create uniquely personal interiors, which reflect the homeowner's style and life vision.

2. Overly Cool or Stark Colors

DO INSTEAD: Especially in bedrooms with warmer color schemes, a beige or tan curtain feels more harmonious than something cool or overly stark. (Image credit: Clemente Vergara. Design: Tatjana von Stein)

In a similar vein to overly-saturated warm colors, "When choosing curtains for a bedroom, it's generally best to avoid colors that feel overly cool or stark as well," says James Gomez, co-founder and creative director at Yarn Collective.

High-contrast colors (while great for conversational spaces like living rooms and kitchens) can make a bedroom feel less restful. "Instead, warmer, more earthy and natural tones tend to work best for bedroom curtains," he adds.

Rather than crisp whites and cool-toned neutrals, opt for grounded colors such as terracotta, sienna, or warm copper hues, which are full of warmth, energy, and comfort. "This is exactly the feeling you want to imbue within your interior," says James. Earthy color palettes and warm, natural shades help create a comforting, more relaxing space.

James Gomez Social Links Navigation Designer James Gomez is the designer and creative director at UK-based textile company, Yarn Collective. Yarn Collective works with natural and recycled materials to supply textiles to leading interior designers, furniture manufacturers and hospitality clients.

3. Black

DO INSTEAD: You can still use darker curtain colors in the bedroom, but prints or layering can help them feel less heavy and more calming. (Image credit: Hilarys)

Lastly, and this may not come as a surprise, but black is almost unanimously agreed as a curtain color to avoid in bedrooms. Black or dark brown drapery can feel incredibly intense and visually overwhelming in a space that should be serene, relaxing, and restful. Black is a color that can read as depleted and absorb other tones in the bedroom.

You can still gravitate towards darker hues and cooler tones, but try to stay in the sensory-conscious color zone. Blues and greens work well as bedroom curtain colors, and even patterned curtains can help a dark colorway feel less intense.

The bedroom is intended for relaxation and comfort, which means different things to different people. However, it's a common rule that dark colors, such as black, absorb light and can create voids. If blackout is what you're going for, you don't need a pitch-black color; try layering a blackout curtain with a sheer for better multifunctionality.

The color curtain you select should speak to the design of your space, but also to how you live within it. In the bedroom, there are practical considerations, too. Struggling with too much morning light in your bedroom? Layering in a stylish set of blackout curtains (that don't break the bank) can lead to better sleep.

