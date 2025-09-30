Is Dark Showering the Secret to Better Sleep? Here’s My Verdict After Trying It for 10 Days

Never before in my life have I prioritized sound sleep as much as I do right now. And I will try almost any sleep expert-approved trend once to help me accomplish an improved, deeper state of rest. That's how I started making time for dark showering.

In learning how to sleep better, I have understood the significance of dim to no light and the calming effect of a shower. So it only makes sense that the two would go together. But little did I know that this seemingly simple habit would turn into a weekly wellness ritual.

Here's everything you need to know about the benefits of dark showering and why I swear by it, both in my professional opinion as a home wellness writer and in my personal belief as a self-care aficionado.

What Is Dark Showering?

It's as simple as it sounds and so much more soothing than you'd think. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

We have already discussed the soothing benefits of a hot shower before bed. But what if I told you that the next step to levelling up your night-time routine is a rinse in the darkness of your shower room?

"Dark showering is the practice of taking a shower with the lights off, often at night, to create a calming, low-stimulation environment," says Dr. Leah Kaylor.

"By reducing visual input and bright light exposure, it helps signal to the brain that it’s time to wind down, supporting melatonin release and preparing the body for rest."

This relaxing habit will promote sleep hygiene and put you in the mood to sleep while washing away any stress from the day under the trickle of water. But there are more benefits to it than just an end-of-day refresh.

What Are the Benefits of Dark Showering?

Setting your mind and body up for sleep is half the battle, and dark showering manages to tick both boxes. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: One Wolf Design)

Dr. Chelsie Rohrscheib, sleep specialist at Wesper, tells me that dark showering is a soothing precursor to a good night's sleep. Especially since disruptive bright lights can disturb a restful state of mind.

"Reduced light levels in the hours leading to bed promote the production of melatonin, a hormone that plays an essential role in regulating sleep and circadian rhythm, in the brain. When melatonin levels are high, our brain is more easily able to initiate sleep and stay asleep through the night," she explains.

"Reduced light also has a calming effect by promoting the parasympathetic activity, the side of our nervous system responsible for rest and relaxation. When we're in this state, our heart rate and breathing slow, and we feel a sense of sleepiness and wellness."

She also tells me that low light levels have the ability to reduce sensory stimulation, which is wake-promoting for many people, especially those who have trouble sleeping through the night.

How to Make Dark Showering a Night-Time Ritual

Indulge in a little self-care through scent and sound while you're at it. (Image credit: Sergio Pradana. Design: Yeye Studio)

"Many people find that showering in darkness makes them more mindful of the sensations of water, warmth, and breathing, turning an everyday task into a grounding ritual," says Leah.

"To make dark showering part of a night-time wellness routine, simply dim or turn off the lights, use a safe non-slip setup, and focus on slow breathing or gentle thoughts while you shower. This will help you end the day in a way that quiets both mind and body."

You can also design your shower room inspired by spa bathroom lighting ideas for a zen ambiance. Additionally, I often enjoy dark showering with a couple of glowing candles to lend to the tranquil bathing experience.

And you can include some restorative bathroom scents to set the mood through fragrance. Just remember to take things slow and exercise caution while showering in the dark.

My Verdict

Dim lights, a warm shower, and a calm mind — what's not to like? (Image credit: Jellis Craig. Design: COS Design. Architecture: Taouk Architects)

For a long time, a warm candle-lit bubble bath has been a part of my Friday night wind-down. However, after learning that hot showers are better for sleep, I have since made the switch. And over the last ten days, dark showering has quickly become a ritual I excitedly look forward to.

Not only do I come out of a dark shower feeling completely cozy and ready for bed, but it always makes me feel so much calmer. If you have a choice between the types of shower heads in your bathroom, I recommend switching to the rain shower and letting the stress from the day wash away.

I suggest lighting a couple of serenely-scented candles in your bathroom and putting on a soft playlist to keep you company. Before I step into my shower, I also like to switch to a dim yellow lamp in my bedroom and get my space ready for sleep so that nothing disrupts my pleasant state of mind.

You might not have time for a dark shower every single day, but I recommend doing it at least once or twice a week to truly understand the allure and the benefits of this wellness ritual.

FAQs

How to Illuminate a Dark Shower

If you'd prefer to have some light in the shower room but still maintain a mostly dark space, you can introduce transitional sconces like dimmable light fixtures. Tapered candles and portable yellow-light lamps can also act as soft light sources in your bathroom.

Lastly, if your shower room is due for a refresh, why not commit to this wellness trend and spruce up your space with some spa bathroom ideas? After all, having the ambiance of a hotel in the comfort of your home is a perk you'll never get enough of.