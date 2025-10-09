The days of believing that the art of minimalism equates to stark show-room-like homes that offer nothing but plenty of white space and beige, beige, and more beige are over. Instead, in 2025, we’re seeing a shift towards cozy minimalism.

“Cozy minimalism is about balance, like calm, uncluttered spaces that still feel warm and lived-in,” Jordana Ashkenazi, founder and design director of Element One House, explains. “It’s a clean look, but never stark. At the moment, it’s moving into what I’d call warm minimalism with earthy colors, tactile fabrics, and layered lighting, and I love mixing natural woods, stone, and linen with bouclé or wool to create depth and comfort," Jordana adds. "The look may be minimal, but the feeling is maximal — soothing, stylish, and personal all at once.”

Of course, minimalism in interior design is nothing new, but to really understand how to make a minimalist space cozy without looking cluttered, let's take a look at the tips experts live by.

1. Mix and Match Your Finishes

Whether it's linen fabrics, marble tiles, wooden benches, or glossy ceramic sanitary ware — textural diversity is crucial. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: nune)

“The classic way to achieve the cozy minimalism look is by using a selection of warm neutrals and tons of textured layers, materials, and finishes,” Sheena Murphy, founder of studio nune, says.

Whether it's wood, wools, linens, mixed metals, plaster, cork, glass, marble, or ceramics — Sheena says the quickest way to make your minimalist space welcoming is by adding a "healthy amount of textural variation."

“Layering and mixing textures and tones is key, and as long as the tonal balance and mix of materials is right, it never fails to look and feel beautiful," Sheena says. "It became our signature for a while, and I like to think that those homes still feel very fresh and relevant today, and that they will continue to be in the future.”

2. Use Color (Yes, Really)

Don't be afraid to add color — decorating with earth tones like browns and muted reds can help bring a sense of grounding to contemporary spaces. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: Bert & May)

If you thought the modern minimalist’s color palette was restricted to varying hues of beige, think again. According to Sheena, minimalist paint ideas go well beyond white.

“Some of our favorite tones that can surprisingly read as minimal, when applied in the right way, are muddy yellows, olive green, dark brick reds, sienna orange, soft pale pinks, and butterscotch yellows,” she says.

But instead of using these tones sparsely, the expert suggests color drenching your walls, ceiling, and woodwork in your chosen tone.

“By doing this, you will actually create a harmonious and minimal aesthetic which also feels bold, interesting, and most importantly, cozy," Sheena adds. "I particularly like this approach in bathrooms. If you opt for this concept in a living space, the trick is to keep forms simple and modern, limit patterns, and embrace tonal textiles and upholstery fabrics so that there isn't too much going on.”

3. Declutter With Purpose

Keep spaces organized and clutter-free. (Image credit: Nathan Schroder Photography. Design: Urbanology Designs)

The principles of minimalism refer to the art of living a pared-back aesthetic. And cozy minimalism is no different. So it’s a wise idea to give your space a declutter.

Lost as to where to begin? Well, there are a few things minimalists throw out every day for a tidier home. This includes the likes of entryway papers, empty boxes, and broken items you won’t fix.

But remember: 2025's take on cozy minimalism isn't about creating sparse spaces. To avoid this pitfall, Monika Puccio, interiors expert at Sofa Club , suggests keeping surfaces clean but curated. “For example, a single ceramic vase, a sculptural lamp, or a stack of well-chosen books,” she says.

4. Keep It Lit

"Don’t rely just on spotlights," Jordana says. Instead, inject some warmth and coziness by adding a range of different lighting sources. (Image credit: Element One House)

Lighting is often referred to as the jewelry of the room, as it can be a real tone setter for any space — including minimalist ones. Which is why it’s important to know how to plan a lighting scheme, as it can hugely improve the look and feel of rooms.

But instead of just relying on stripped-back spotlights to help light the way, Jordana Ashkenazi, founder and design director of Element One House, recommends mixing and matching a few different types for a cozy feel.

“Use lamps, wall lights, and candles to create warmth, and layer in scent and texture so the space feels sensory,” she says. “It’s about creating an atmosphere, not just a look.”

5. Add Character and Comfort

"We’re seeing softer organic shapes and more handmade, artisan details that bring personality and soul into a space," Jordana says. (Image credit: Nune)

Minimalism often gets the bad rap of being sparse, cold, and impersonal. But when you’re creating a cozy twist on this idea of ‘living with less’, it’s easy to create a home that’s far from feeling lifeless at all.

To strike the perfect balance, Jordana recommends choosing handcrafted or one-off pieces that can add some character, comfort, and coziness.

“Curved furniture, organic shapes, and sculptural details bring personality, while hidden storage keeps things feeling calm and uncluttered," she says. “Personalizing your home is also back on trend, so bring in pieces from your travels or things that hold meaning for you.”

6. Place Sustainability at the Forefront

Natural stone, wood and timeless furniture will help bring the cozy minimalist feel to life. (Image credit: JDVK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

It comes as no surprise to hear that sustainable product designs are setting the agenda for environmentally-conscious homes in 2025. And minimalists will be pleased to know that there’s a range of ways to make these work in cozy minimalist settings.

For example, Jordana recommends opting for natural, eco-friendly materials and investing in fewer timeless pieces that will last. “It’s about creating a home that feels thoughtful and future-proof,” she notes.

Similarly, Monika recommends choosing fewer, better-made pieces in natural or recycled materials. “Avoid trendy, disposable decor,” she says.

Molly Widdop, creative director at UK-based interior design studio Waterhouse Widdop, agrees, highlighting that one of the top ways to create a cozy minimalist home is to curate sustainable spaces with purpose. “Less is more,” she says. “Select furniture and accessories with intention. Each piece should either serve a function or bring genuine joy.”

7. Bring the Outside In

No patio, garden, or terrace is needed with this trick. (Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Barker Architecture Office)

“From curved, organic furniture to stone, plants, and natural fibers — nature softens minimalism and adds timeless warmth,” Molly says.

One cool and unusual way to bring the outdoors in is by using outdoor furniture inside. Or, if you’re looking for a bolder way to incorporate some greenery in your space, the best living wall ideas can help you do so in abundance.

If that’s a tad extreme for your minimalist taste, you could always try potting a large plant, like a lemon tree, a banana tree, or an olive tree.



Prefer to carve out a more luxurious feel for your minimalist space? Then your next read should be on everything you need to know about luxury minimalism, as, according to designers, there are eight easy rules to help you create elevated schemes that will calm and uplift you.