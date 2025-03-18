How to Use an Olive Tree in Interior Design — 5 Ways to Decorate With This Mediterranean Plant

An olive tree is no normal houseplant. Although they're typically meant to adorn your exterior landscape, they seem to be popularly styled indoors too. And if you can't help but grow them indoors, why not do so in style?

Once you have your olive tree care routine down, it's up to you to fashion it with confidence. But you might not know where to begin or how to bring out its charm.

Well, no longer. This list of olive tree styling tips will allow you to decorate your home with silvery-green foliage in a way that appears as professional as it is effortless.

1. Create a Balanced Vignette

Curate a vibe worthy of allure with balance. (Image credit: Claire Menary. Design: Fare Inc.)

Interior designer Nina Lichtenstein tells me that an olive tree’s airy, organic shape makes it the perfect anchor for a corner, entryway, or next to a sofa.

"To style it effectively, balance the visual weight by pairing it with a woven basket, a stack of books, or a sculptural side table," she suggests. "If placing it in a bedroom, a soft linen or boucle chair nearby can enhance the serene aesthetic."

As one of the best indoor trees for a verdant flourish, they're likely to shine in any space. But by considering a balance of textures and colors, you can truly let the tree do all the talking.

2. Create a Cocktail of Textures

Mix together a mash of textures for intrigue. (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Nina, in order to elevate the look of an olive tree, it's best to surround it with complementary textures. Similar to styling monstera, these plants can also radiate elegance when backed by the right textures.

"Consider natural woven rugs, linen drapes, or soft, earthy-toned furniture," she adds. "This creates a layered, inviting space where the tree’s delicate foliage feels seamlessly integrated rather than an isolated statement piece."

Considering rattan and wicker are more popular than ever, this styling trend could not have come at a better time.

3. Consider the Scale of the Room

Small olive trees for compact nooks and sprawling branches for spacious rooms. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

When decorating with houseplants, one of the most important tips is to consider the scale of the space featuring the varieties in your indoor jungle. But this happens to be especially imperative when styling olive trees.

"Olive trees come in various sizes, from tabletop versions to full-size trees reaching six feet or more," notes Nina. "In a small space, opt for a modest-sized tree to avoid overwhelming the room.

"However, in larger, open-concept areas, a tall olive tree can serve as a natural focal point, adding vertical interest."

4. Elevate with a Thoughtful Planter

A pretty olive tree deserves a planter of similar calibre, of course. (Image credit: Fast Growing Trees)

The planter you dress your olive tree in can make a significant impact on the overall look of the space. And according to 2025's houseplant trends, understated planters are the perfect finishing touch.

"A modern planter can lend a contemporary feel, while a rustic terracotta or aged ceramic pot embraces the tree’s Mediterranean roots," she points out. "Or you can also opt for a neutral color to keep the focus on the tree’s natural beauty."

Whatever planter style you choose, just be sure to pick the correct size. Don't let your olive tree suffocate in tight-knit quarters or drown in space.

5. Preferably Outdoors

Do your best to let these beautiful trees thrive outside. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but as per the houseplant trends to leave behind in 2024, indoor olive trees are out. And I mean that literally!

As it turns out these Mediterranean beauties are not meant to live behind closed doors. They thrive in the sunlight and humidity that can't be replicated indoors.

However, not all hope is lost. These gorgeous trees can still accessorize your home, just not within the interior living spaces. Instead, plant a mix of olive tree varieties in your backyard or by your front porch for added curb appeal.

FAQs

How Do You Keep an Olive Tree in Shape?

Chris Turner, landscape designer and founder of Elevate By Design, tells me that the best way to keep this plant in shape is to prune your olive tree in the early spring to maintain its nice shape. "Make sure to remove any weak growth to keep it looking nice," he adds. "And don't forget to rotate the tree every few weeks to create even growth."

"Indoor olive trees have become a staple in design, bringing both Mediterranean charm and a sculptural presence to a variety of interiors," says Nina. "And their silvery-green leaves, delicate branches, and effortless beauty make them a natural choice for those looking to infuse organic texture into their space.

But they do deserve to be styled with intention. So whichever space you choose to gift an olive tree, these styling tips will ensure it enhances your home with sophistication."