Bon Appétit! These Bistro Kitchens Will Transport You Straight to Paris — No Eurostar Needed

Bonjour ma chérie, have you heard the news? Bistro kitchens are in, and (fingers crossed), they are here to stay. From the Parisian-inspired, candlelit restaurants popping up all across London, to H&M's recent home collection (tres chic), it's been clear for a while now that bistro culture has established a tight grip on the current zeitgeist.

So it shouldn't be a surprise that it has now cemented itself as one of the hottest kitchen trends — not that I'm complaining. Café curtains, cozy corners, and vintage decorations? It all sounds like my idea of heaven. After years of sterile modernity dominating the world of kitchen design, I think we're all more than ready to embrace a slightly softer, more welcoming look.

As we begin to exit the summer months (sob) and head towards the long, long winter, these bistro kitchens are filling me with a sense of hope. Because, while we may not have the sunshine, at least we will have these gorgeous, cozy bistro kitchens to take refuge in.

1. Butter Yellow Country Bistro Kitchen

"We’re all about creating beautiful and functional homes that stand the test of time, and whilst they may appear to be fashionable now, these kitchens are undoubtedly classic in style, suit period properties, and therefore withstand the test of time," says Georgina Cave, director of Cave Interiors. (Image credit: Paul Massey, Design: Cave Interiors)

Less Paris, more French countryside, this kitchen is the quintessential bucolic bistro dream. Fitted out with copper cookware, butter-yellow cabinetry, and the iconic countryside kitchen essential, a cast-iron Aga range cooker, of course.

For Georgina Cave, director of Cave Interiors, a bistro kitchen is all about creating the right kind of ambience, she explains; "A bistro kitchen, inspired by the atmosphere of a classic French bistro or restaurant, is designed to be welcoming, relaxed, intimate and highly functional."

There's a sense of a laid-back, quiet luxury kitchen feel, where lived-in, antique elements are welcomed with open arms.

"A classic bistro kitchen features quality materials with simple natural finishes without being ostentatious or glamorous in any way," says Georgina.

Think family heirlooms and well-loved accessories. This is not the place for the shiniest, latest kitchen appliance trends; this style is all about creating an authentically lived-in look. Georgina suggests, "Adding in vintage finds such as pottery, ceramics, kitchenware such as colanders and utensils, as we did in this kitchen, all help create the atmosphere of the French bistro."

This approach is not only applied to the accessories, though; the materials you use should carry the same feeling of homely, understated elegance.

"Painted units, reclaimed wood worktops where possible, with some natural marble touches as we have included here. Simple yet classic Delft tiles or hand-glazed to celebrate British artisans are also something we’d incorporate," Georgina recommends. These materials bring a beautiful, textural richness to the kitchen, creating a more inviting and varied design.

Georgina Cave Creative director and founder of Cave Interiors Based in London’s Primrose Hill, Cave Interiors is an award-winning London interior design studio, specialising in high-end residential projects across the UK, Southern Ireland, and overseas. Led by its creative director and founder, Georgina Cave, and her daughter Anouska, the Cave philosophy goes deeper than layouts and colour schemes.

John Lewis John Lewis Aluminium Non-Stick Pan Set £200 at John Lewis Copper cookware can be a real investment, but this 5-piece set is more affordable than most and has that authentic bistro feel. tikkurila Sorbet £5 at tikkurila.co.uk The butter-yellow cabinetry adds a beautiful sense of joy to this kitchen. Poterie d'Evires Cows Hand-Painted Ceramic Rounded Jug £180 at ABASK This sweet, painted ceramic jug would look perfectly at home sat on one of the shelves in this beautiful kitchen.

2. Scandi-Style Bistro Kitchen

Little, cozy nooks are a core component of the bistro look. (Image credit: nordiska kok)

There are plenty of ways to take elements of the bistro trend and adapt them to fit your own style, and this is one of our favorites.

Jonna Karlsson, kitchen designer Nordiska Kök, explains, "A bistro kitchen is usually a kitchen that includes an element inspired by a bistro or a café. It could be a breakfast nook, a built-in bench, or a small corner with a café-style feel."

If the full-blown bistro look feels too forced for you, but you still want to bring a touch of that welcoming charm into your space, this approach is the way to go.

Identifying the elements that appeal to you the most, and considering how those ideas could be adapted to suit other styles, is a good place to start. "The key features of this style are creating a smaller, defined area in the kitchen that works as a cozy nook. Think café chairs, a built-in bench, or a small round table. Open shelving and café-inspired décor also help to reinforce the look," says Jonna.

In this kitchen, a small black leather seating area built into a recess in the wall brings a sense of intimacy to this room, imbuing it with a touch of coziness typical of bistros.

"I love that it works so well in smaller spaces, but also that it creates a 'room within a room' in larger kitchens — perhaps in a small corner or in front of a window," says Jonna.

3. Chefs Bistro Kitchen

"Consider how the kitchen is going to be used and then create a mix of open and closed storage for practical use of the cook," says Sam. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

I don't know if it's just 'The Bear' effect, but it seems like we've all become increasingly enthralled by the look of a professional chef's kitchen. Something about all that stainless steel and fancy cooking gear just does something to me, and this bistro-style interpretation is a perfect case in point.

Sam Hart, senior designer at Roundhouse, describes this project as, "Very much a chef’s kitchen with the emphasis on practicality, whilst being beautifully engineered but very much lived in."

There is a real feeling of equality of form and function in this design. Stainless steel kitchen cabinetry and marble counters create a sleek modernity, replicating the look of professional kitchens, while original architectural features, like crown molding, soften the space, making for a charming juxtaposition of styles.

Creating this balance was crucial to Sam. As he explains, "The mix of materials used in this project — the stainless steel on the chef’s side of the kitchen with the contrast of more traditional timber cabinetry to offset the harshness of the very industrial stainless steel."

While the current obsession with all things chrome decor has made this stainless steel look particularly on trend, when it comes to bistro kitchens, its presence surpasses the trend cycle.

"We always use stainless steel for chefs since it is the most practical, hygienic material, which is non-porous and easy to clean. It can be used for worktops as well as cabinet doors. When mixed with other materials, it is a very neutral finish, so most other materials work with this, whether it be timber or painted finishes," Sam explains.

H&M Oval Stainless Steel Tray £20 at H&M (US) Not only does this tray look great displayed on your shelf, but it also makes for the perfect canvas to display your food in a modern, yet chic way. joeji's Kitchen ﻿﻿joeji's Kitchen Strong Magnetic Knife Bar Holder Rack £19 at Amazon UK Show off your collection of chef's knives with this clever stainless steel magnetic holder rack. Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Casserole £295 at Le Creuset Is any chef's bistro kitchen complete without a Le Creuset casserole dish on display? No, the answer is no.

4. Parisian Style Bistro Kitchen

"You may want just two [Café Chairs], tucked in a little corner of the room, wrapped around a bistro table, or you may need six, all sitting in a shapely row. Whatever you require, you can be happy knowing they always, most always, look just right," says Helen., (Image credit: DeVol)

A major part of the 'bistro style' appeal is the romantic sense of coziness and comfort it embodies — the image of candlelit dinners and softly playing jazz music. And no space reflects that more than this kitchen's cozy corner.

A combination of elements comes together in this banquette seating area to create the idealised bistro setup. To begin, Helen Parker, from deVOL Kitchens, suggests "A fitted bench seat can offer a lovely café vibe to your room and gives much more comfortable seating (and storage options). It also creates more than just a seating area — a dedicated area that becomes a separate vignette and feels welcoming, comfy, and cocoon-like."

The soft, warm pink tone of these corner bench seats adds to this cocooning sense of comfort, inviting you to sit back and relax.

Paired with these fitted benches is an equally iconic seating style, the Brentwood Cafe Chair, a staple in Parisian bistro setups.

Helen says, "The Bentwood Café Chair is one of those ubiquitous items that is everywhere, but you never even notice it. So rooted in café culture and so iconic in shape, yet also so humble and almost too simple to seem desirable. But oh, how desirable they are; how easily they will fit into every type of décor inside or out, and how perfect they absolutely always look, no exceptions! "

And finally, for a finishing touch to help accentuate this Parisian feel, a simple café curtain hanging off a brass rail — et voilà.

Helen Parker Creative director at deVOL Over the last thirteen years that Helen has been with the company, it has changed from a small Leicestershire business to a household name. Helen's passion and desire to create a special look for deVOL have proved to be the making of this company. Helen is a keen blogger and is always actively ensuring deVOL and its image are kept classic, on trend, and eclectic.

5. Minimalism Meets Bistro Kitchen

Mixing different tones of wood can create a softer, more eclectic look. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

Even if you prefer a bit more of a minimalist interior design aesthetic, there's no reason that the bistro trend can't work for you. You don't need all the frills and fancies to get the same effect.

All it takes is a few smart picks. As Jonna says, "The right furniture is key to giving your kitchen a charming bistro feel. Choose small café tables in wood or marble and pair them with classic café chairs. A built-in bench along the wall can provide extra seating while saving space — perfect for smaller kitchens."

In this space, a built-in bench, paired with a simple bistro-style dining set, immediately creates this welcoming, cozy feeling that bistros are known for.

"A mix of modern materials and functions combined with carefully chosen vintage pieces creates the perfect style. Dark wood, such as stained oak, brings warmth and coziness, while marble or other natural stone develops a beautiful patina over time. Metal chairs and built-in benches upholstered in leather also help to set the right atmosphere," suggests Jonna.

It's not just bistros that we're looking to for inspiration, either, as the cafe-core kitchen trend clearly shows.