Now, That's Genius — These 'In-Frame Effect' Cabinet Doors Give Standard Doors the Look of a Much More Expensive Kitchen

In-frame cabinet doors are often seen in luxury kitchens, a style of design that's been popular throughout history as a signal of a more bespoke manufacturing process, making a kitchen look more expensive.

However, with the extra craft that goes into this type of kitchen, the price increases, too. However, I've just found this range of 'in-frame effect' cabinet doors? In frame kitchen cabinet doors are typically set within a frame, which in turn creates a bespoke look and feel; however, these 'effect' doors are your standard slab cabinets doors that sit on front of the kitchen carcass, just with the look of a frame added around the edge.

The kitchen cabinet idea creates a bespoke feel in a home, but it won't hurt your budget in quite the same way, and helps create that bespoke heritage look you see in more premium kitchens.

So, what exactly is the price difference between this effect and the real deal? Here is everything you need to know.

What Is the Price Difference of This Compared to a Proper In Frame Kitchen?

In-frame effect cabinets give you more without the added price tag. (Image credit: Masterclass Kitchens)

If you're looking to add this decorative framing to your modern kitchen, then the in-frame effect may just be the bespoke and luxury feel you're looking for — at an affordable price.

Cassie Jones from Masterclass Kitchens tells me, "In-frame effect doors are a brilliant way to capture the timeless elegance of a classic inframe kitchen, but without the premium price tag."

She continues, "A full in-frame design involves intricate cabinet making and skilled joinery, which naturally makes it more time-intensive and costly to produce. By contrast, in-frame effect doors give you all the beauty of the look without the complexity, making them a stylish and more cost-effective choice." Like this Arrington In-Frame Effect Sample Door from Mastercraft Kitchens available for only £30.

Cassie says in-frame effect doors are also "wonderfully practical, you’ll enjoy easier access to your cupboards and less upkeep, as there’s no frame for dust or crumbs to gather. It’s a win-win of style and everyday living."

Do In-Frame Doors Make a Kitchen Look More Expensive?

Bringing luxury to your home, this design sure knows how to make a statement. (Image credit: Masterclass Kitchens)

Wondering how to make your kitchen look expensive? Well, the in-frame effect for your kitchen cabinet doors may be a great way to do just that, according to the experts.

Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport, tells me, "When people talk about an ‘in-frame effect’ door, they are usually referring to a style that mimics the look of a traditional in-frame kitchen, where the cabinet door sits neatly within a frame rather than overlaying it."

Richard says even when achieved as an effect rather than the real thing, this feature "instantly gives cabinetry a more refined, bespoke appearance." He continues, "That detail alone can elevate the perception of a kitchen, because it recalls the joinery-led craftsmanship you’d associate with handmade furniture."

Tamara Heller at Schmidt UK agrees and says: "The in-frame effect gives kitchens a handcrafted, bespoke feel, making them instantly appear more luxurious. Framed doors add visual depth and architectural detail, creating a sense of quality and refinement throughout the space."

In-Frame Vs Overlay: What's the Difference?

So, what's the difference between the two? Let's find out. (Image credit: Devol)

When remodeling your kitchen, it's important to take note of the types of cabinets you choose as well as its style. And that's where inset vs overlay cabinets come in.

Put simply, in-frame or 'inset' — which is often a more traditional style — is when the door is set into a frame, using a classic hinge. Ben Kuhl, renovation expert and CEO of Shelf Expression, goes into more detail and says, "In-frame doors sit inside the solid wood frame of the cabinet, creating a traditional, furniture-style look that feels bespoke and handcrafted. The trade-offs are a slightly higher cost and a bit less interior space."

As for overlay, the cabinet doors sit on top of the frame, "either fully or partially covering it," explains Ben. "This style maximizes storage and offers a cleaner, more modern look, though some of the face frame of the cabinet may remain visible."

FAQs

What Is It Called When Cabinet Doors Are Inset?

Richard tells me, "The correct term when doors are set inside the frame is ‘inset cabinetry,’ and it’s one of the hallmarks of bespoke kitchen making. Not only does it look timeless, but it also reflects the craftsmanship and engineering behind the cabinetry, because tolerances are so fine. That’s why an inset or in-frame kitchen is often seen as the pinnacle of traditional kitchen design; it doesn’t just look more expensive, it genuinely takes more skill to create."

Now that you've got all the tools you need for creating a bespoke kitchen, why not learn the ins and outs of inset vs overlay cabinets? Or perhaps you want to mix and match your kitchen cabinets? There's so much you can do with a space, and well, how you choose to design it is entirely up to you.