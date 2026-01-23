The Wishbone Chair by Carl Hansen & Son has been featured in the pages of Livingetc too many times to count. For years, designers have been choosing it to give a dose of mid-century appeal to modern homes, to lend its subtle curve to minimalist spaces, and for its elegant form to tone down maximalist schemes. As far as dining chairs go, no single design has been this prevalent, this well-loved, and this often used in the sorts of homes we like to share.

Designed in 1949 by Hans J Wegner, the Wishbone (or CH24) chair (available at Heal's) has a bow-shaped back that cocoons whoever sits in it, its gentle shape the height of Scandi-wegian refinement and good taste. The iconic furniture design is likely to continue to be chosen by designers and decorators for years to come, bringing its poise and airiness to schemes long into the future.

But other, less well-known chairs do the job just as well, providing comfortable dining seating and having a similar eye-catching form. They echo the Wishbone’s balance of lightness and structure, but bring their own point of difference — whether that’s in material, proportion, or a slightly more unexpected silhouette. If you love the ease and elegance of Hans J Wegner's design but want something that feels a little less familiar, these are the chairs worth pulling up to the table.

1. The Butterfly Chair by Ercol

The secret to the enduring appeal of the Butterfly is not just its nostalgia or how its simplicity of design makes it pretty timeless. (Image credit: Ercol)

Arguably almost as well known as the Wishbone chair, Ercol's Butterfly is less ubiquitous but no less iconic. "It’s such an inviting shape," says Henry Tadros, Ercol's chair and the great-grandson of Lucien Ercolani (who designed the chair in the early 1950s). He was making furniture in answer to the post-war timber rationing mood of utility, inspired by other mid-century greats like his friend Jack Pritchard of Isokon, and creating in a time just before Fritz Hansen brought Scandi-style into the greater consciousness. "He was very forward thinking, bringing in colors like a black underframed version of the Butterfly, which was very revolutionary for the time," Henry says.

It may seem like the steam-bent plywood Butterfly chair is as much a part of our history as the BBC or the royal family — a constant which is always just part of the fabric of our consciousness — but, in fact, Ercol stopped producing it in the 1970s, "when we were focusing on pine and dark woods," Henry says.

It was only when the fashion designer Margaret Howell — herself, a great champion of the mid-century aesthetic — approached the brand and asked it to reproduce the Butterfly in 2002 that it returned to production. "She’d been selling vintage Butterflies in her store, and wanted my dad [who was heading the company at the time] to make them again," Henry said. "We did, but soon realized that people had grown since the 1950s. So around 2010, we reissued an updated version with longer legs, suddenly suitable again for the modern day."

Its timelessness has a lot to do with how comfortable it is. "It’s very graphic," Henry says, "and it exemplifies the serenity of solid wood, at once strong but also with a feeling of lightness. Then, when you sit in it, the chair has a slight bounce; it holds you and asks you to stay in it a long time."

Ercol recently introduced an upholstered version "because people want to stay around the table a long time now, chatting," says Henry, and this year has added three new colors: burnt umber, moss green, and midnight blue. It still feels ahead of its time, its shape alluding to nature. "Its curve is so organic," Henry says. "And its silhouette is just beautiful."

2. The Santino Dining Chair by John Lewis

Not all iconic dining chairs have to come with heritage or pedigree. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Not every iconic dining chair has to come with a heritage or pedigree, and John Lewis' Santino dining chair is a perfect example of how the British high street can still master creativity and form.

Its caramel-soft leather is cushioning, its tilted back allows you to settle in for hours, and its a shape that feels at home in mid-century and modern spaces alike.

"The Santino dining chair is a personal favorite because it perfectly balances refined mid-century aesthetics with the practical demands of a modern home," says David Barrett, head of home design at John Lewis.

"The beautiful, solid oak frame and supple leather upholstery are designed not just for looks, but to ensure guests feel comfortable enough to linger around the table long after the meal has finished," he adds. "This chair truly embodies our 'Created for Real Life' philosophy, offering a timeless design that feels both sophisticated and incredibly inviting."

3. The FAT Chair by Tom Dixon

"FAT is designed to hug the body and allows for multiple sitting positions," designer Tom Dixon explains. (Image credit: Tom Dixon)

Of course, not every dining table has to have a mid-century date attached to its design, or be clearly inspired by the mood and materials of that moment. Tom Dixon's relatively recent FAT chair is fast becoming a modern icon, its cocooning shape not dissimilar to the Wingback, but its unmistakably contemporary vibe is totally different.

"The extreme simplicity of the components is a testament to form following function, whilst maintaining a humorous silhouette and a reductionist aesthetic," explains Tom. "The fatness of the curved backrests and the thickness of the upholstery make these a really comfortable series of furniture — they were first tested out in our restaurant at the Coal Office and then at the Manzoni in Milan before we launched the collection in 2019."

4. The Hiro Chair by Atkin and Thyme

The Hiro dining chair is one of Atkin and Thyme's best-selling pieces. (Image credit: Atkin and Thyme)

The soft curves of the back support of the Hiro chair by Atkin and Thyme are clearly reminiscent of the Wishbone, but the angular edges feel more modern than mid-century. Made from Acacia wood, which has a natural warmth to its slightly red-tinged tones, the chair has an effortless, understated elegance.

"The Hiro chair is one of my favorite pieces from our collection," says Kris Manalo, senior category manager at Atkin and Thyme. "Its clean lines, warm wood tones — a beautiful hallmark of Acacia — and perfectly balanced proportions give it a timeless appeal. Combined with its accessible price point, it’s no surprise that Hiro has remained one of our most popular designs."

5. The Safari Chair by Carl Hansen & Son

"It was inspired by chairs that were made to sip gin and tonics in," says Knud Erik Hansen, neatly encapsulating the enduring popularity of the Safari chair. (Image credit: Carl Hansen and Son)

The Wishbone is by far Carl Hansen & Son's most recognizable design, but the brand's catalogue is bursting with other chairs that are just as worthy of some time in the spotlight. The Safari is less of a dining chair and more of an accent chair, and can be used in much the same way the Wishbone is sometimes used to enliven an empty corner.

Upholstered in canvas, with armrests in saddle leather, it practically beckons you to come sit in it. And despite being nearly 100 years old, its appeal to today’s current yearning for convivial furniture makes it feel totally right for contemporary decor.

The famed Danish architect Kaare Klint designed it back in 1933, aiming to evoke the sense of casual bonhomie he’d seen during a trip to Africa. "He was a great admirer of simplicity, introducing the world to the Danish Modern look, cutting off those lions’ feet and carvings and maintaining only the bare minimum a piece of furniture needs," explains Knud Erik Hansen, CEO of Carl Hansen & Son. "It wasn’t particularly popular at the time, but then Klint never designed for popularity; he did so to show his students his ideas. The Safari chair was like something out of the blue for people used to more decorative pieces back then — but it was remarkable in how opposite it was to everything that had come before."

Carl Hansen and Son acquired the licence for it in 2002 and have been manufacturing it ever since. "It has changed very little — if at all — since it was first made," Knud says. "And people who have had them for years now come to us to get the occasional spare part replacement they need. It’s a chair that makes people smile. Once you sit in it, it gives way a little bit, folding around you. It’s a little bit flexible and very strong; there is nothing complicated about it."

The Wishbone chair is clearly not going anywhere any time soon; we expect to continue to see it (and be happy to do so) in countless design-led homes.

But it's always just that little bit more interesting when we see another dining room seating trend start to come through, something that isn't quite so expected, and that helps to make the overall room feel just that little more considered.