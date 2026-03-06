Considering dining rooms tend to be wafting with freshly cooked aromas of their own, this can be a tricky space to scent. However, we can't have an unscented dining space lacking in olfactory character.

So, with the help of experts, I've put together a guide to making your dining room smell super inviting. It's not just about putting out your favorite candles, but catering your format to the occasion and the menu, too.

Be it a fresh vase of flowers, a silently perfuming diffuser, or even the lingering fragrance of expensive-smelling surface sprays, there's so much you can do to make your home smell good, starting with this hosting space.

1. Light a Menu Compatible Candle

Cater your candle choices to the dishes that are being served up. (Image credit: Romain Laprade. Design: Pauline Leprince)

Let's start with what might be the most popular way to make a space smell good — candles. But it's not just about picking the best scented candles in your rotation. It's more about selecting light-burning candles with fragrances that fit the menu.

"Light your candle 30 to 60 minutes before guests arrive. This allows the fragrance to softly fill the room so it feels effortless and considered, rather than newly introduced," says August Campbell, co-founder of AUGUST&PIERS.

"When selecting candles for intimate dinners, opt for something warm and cocooning like our Libertine or Socialite Candle. For lighter lunches, choose fresher, more uplifting notes like those found in Nomad."

August Campbell is the co-founder and creative director of AUGUST&PIERS, the character-driven luxury home fragrance brand.

2. Use Fresh Scented Surface Cleaners

A quick spritz while you wipe your dining table down can make a world of a difference. (Image credit: MKG Studio. Design: skollab designs)

Believe it or not, another amazing way to make your dining room smell inviting is actually through your household cleaning schedule. A few drops of essential oil in a soapy solution can refresh the air in this space.

However, you can also take the easy way out and invest in some beautifully scented surface cleaners. There are plenty of designer-approved cleaning products to pick from.

3. Opt for Diffusers as a Scented Centerpiece

Silently scenting your dining room, diffusers are a covert way to perfume the space. (Image credit: Milagros Sánchez Azcona. Design: OHIO Estudio. Architecture: Fabrizio Pugliese Arquitectos)

If burning a flame doesn't feel appropriate, Amanda Morgan, managing director at Diptyque, tells me that scented diffusers are another popular fragrance format.

"For small dining rooms, reed diffusers or hourglass diffusers can safely scent a smaller space," she notes. "Plus, they're also beautiful decorative objects that make a design-led statement, perfect for this entertaining zone."

And if you're not a fan of the humble reed diffuser, you have scented sculptures, lava stone diffusers, and matchbox fragrance diffusers to pick from.

4. Consider Light Room Sprays

Subtle room sprays are a brilliant choice when you're in a pinch. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Ash Wilson Design)

If you ask me, one of the best ways to use room spray is by perfuming your dining room just before you put your hosting hat on. It's an effortless, flame-free method that will undoubtedly elevate the ambiance.

Malin+Goetz home sprays are my spring favorites for the job. However, if you're looking for some more options to spritz around, here are my winning recommendations.

5. Arrange a Vase of Fragrant Flowers

They might not be groundbreaking, but that's because flowers are a classic. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

According to Asta Foufas, founder of Arena Flowers, the dining room should feel inviting but never overwhelming, and that’s where softly scented cut flowers work best. "Freesias bring a light, fresh sweetness, while matthiola adds a gentle, slightly spicy floral note," she advises.

"Together, they create a balanced, elegant fragrance that enhances the space without competing with the food. Choose the 'Spring Idyll' and 'Raspberry Ripple' bouquets for a fresh, soft, and elegant scent."

If you want something more impactful, Arena recommends hyacinths as a beautiful choice. "Their fragrance is rich and sweet, naturally filling the room and creating a luxurious, welcoming setting," she adds. "Just be sure not to place the arrangement too close to the plates, as its scent is quite powerful."

Asta Foufas is the founder of Arena Flowers and has been head florist at Arena Flowers for over 12 years.

6. Style a Bowl of Fragrant Fruit

Not only will a fruit-led centrepiece fetch you major style points, but it'll scent your space, too. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

As of last year, the new statement centrepiece is no longer flowers. It's fruit! My folder of table centrepiece ideas is full of runners draped in fruit. And if you prefer a minimalist approach, then a footed bowl of fruit is just as helpful.

As for which fruits to pick, anything citrus allows for a subtle fresh fragrance. Limes, lemons, oranges, and yuzu are great choices. However, I've also seen bowls of figs, apples, and pears pierced with aromatics like cloves. And if you're after a showstopper, this trending fruit centrepiece is it.

This Footed Marble Serving Bowl from H&M, this Tarifa Ceramic Fruit Bowl from La Redoute Interieurs, and this Ryu Bowl from Ferm Living are my favorites to style.

7. Keep It Ventilated

Take my advice on this and open up the windows in your dining room for a truly bright indoor environment. (Image credit: Ye Rin Mok. Design: STUDIO KEETA)

On the topic of natural home deodorizers, free-flowing ventilation is a classic. The simple act of opening up your windows and garden doors to refresh the stagnant air indoors will make all the difference.

In fact, I'd wager that none of the methods listed above would work as well in the absence of good ventilation to set a clean stage for the fragrances to waft and evolve. So if you haven't tried a good old-fashioned airing out, this is your sign.

And if your dining room lacks windows, then a portable extractor hood like this AirHood or a fan like the DREO Standing Fan are valuable additions.

It's not just about the right ways to perfume your dining room. It's just as important to know about the wrongs, too.

